Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils exciting artist roster for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026

Sun Siyam Olhuveli has announced the complete artist line-up for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026, a festive celebration that harmonizes rhythm, artistry, and island mysticism. Set against the breathtaking Maldivian backdrop, MYSTIVAL brings together global talents who embody the spirit of connection and celebration through music, performance, and creative wonder.

This year’s MYSTIVAL experience unites diverse artists across the globe whose craft transcends borders; from electronic soundscapes and soulful pop to mesmerizing movement and illusion.

DJ Trinix

The French electronic duo Josh Chergui and Loïs Serre, known as Trinix, continues to make waves with their blend of future bass, chill, and pop. Their music, celebrated for its uplifting energy and emotional depth, has garnered millions of global streams, viral remixes, and top-tier collaborations. Recognized as “award-winning, chart-breaking” artists on Spotify, Trinix earned nominations at the 2023 NRJ Music Awards in two major categories: Groupe/Duo Francophone de l’Année and Reprise/Adaptation for their rendition of The Magic Key. Their performances at international festivals affirm their status as one of Europe’s most exciting electronic acts.

Matilde G & Band

Italian-born pop singer-songwriter Matilde Girasole, known as Matilde G, brings powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to the MYSTIVAL stage. Now based in Singapore, she and her band perform across Europe and Asia, blending original hits with dynamic covers. Matilde’s rising career has earned her accolades including the MUSIV Award 2024 for “Best Singer Residing Outside the Middle East”, the MIXER Artist of the Year at the 3rd Musivv Awards, and two LIT Music Awards 2025 for Best Pop Music (7Oceans) and Best Female Singer (Ti Voglio). Her performances capture the essence of youthful artistry and creative independence.

DJ Jeremiah

Known for his vibrant personality and electrifying sets, DJ Jeremiah Asiamah is one of the UK’s most recognizable names in music. A BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra presenter, he has performed on iconic stages such as Glastonbury, Wireless, and Notting Hill Carnival, and made history curating the official soundtrack for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Jeremiah has also performed at the Brit Awards and the FA Cup Final, blending Afro-inspired beats with contemporary UK dance culture. His influence in shaping London’s soundscape has made him a voice for a new generation of music lovers.

DJ Ironik

An acclaimed DJ, rapper, and producer, DJ Ironik is a pioneer of the UK Grime and R&B fusion movement. With over a million records sold, three Top 5 singles, a Top 10 album, and MOBO Award nominations, Ironik has made a significant impact on the British music scene. His collaborations, including Tiny Dancer with Elton John and Chipmunk, showcase his ability to merge storytelling with club-ready energy. He has headlined major events such as the Brit Awards, FA Cup Final, and served as official DJ for the 2025 BAFTA red carpet and after-party, affirming his cultural relevance.

Nourah

A celebrated belly dancer, choreographer, and cultural ambassador, Nourah captivates with her commanding presence and artistic finesse. Founder of Dance Hub Toronto, she has become one of the world’s most-followed dance influencers with over 800,000 followers, inspiring a new generation to embrace Middle Eastern dance. Her performances, seen across the Middle East, GCC, and North America, blend tradition and innovation, bringing cultural artistry to life through movement.

Yev Magician

Bringing a touch of mystery to MYSTIVAL, Yevhen Moskalov, known as Yev Magician, has mastered the art of illusion for over two decades. A member of The Magic Circle, Yev blends sleight of hand, mentalism, and storytelling in captivating performances. His acts, from intimate close-up shows to full-scale productions, have delighted audiences in London and across Europe, turning the impossible into an unforgettable experience.

Originally announced in July 2025, MYSTIVAL was unveiled as this year’s official festive theme under the concept of “Mysticism Meets Celebration” that blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy. It captures the transformative power of light, sound, and emotion inviting guests to experience the balance between creativity and energy, reflection and revelry. From 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, the theme celebrates the unseen connections that bring people together under the stars — a fitting tribute to the magic of the Maldivian islands’ extraordinary experiences.

As the islands come alive with music, dance, and the spirit of celebration, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to experience a truly unique, never seen festive season where every night unveils a new dimension of island magic.

Book your stay now at the resort’s website and be part of MYSTIVAL 2025–2026 a truly unforgettable journey into rhythm, wonder, and island dreamscape.