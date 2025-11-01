Entertainment
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils exciting artist roster for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has announced the complete artist line-up for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026, a festive celebration that harmonizes rhythm, artistry, and island mysticism. Set against the breathtaking Maldivian backdrop, MYSTIVAL brings together global talents who embody the spirit of connection and celebration through music, performance, and creative wonder.
This year’s MYSTIVAL experience unites diverse artists across the globe whose craft transcends borders; from electronic soundscapes and soulful pop to mesmerizing movement and illusion.
DJ Trinix
The French electronic duo Josh Chergui and Loïs Serre, known as Trinix, continues to make waves with their blend of future bass, chill, and pop. Their music, celebrated for its uplifting energy and emotional depth, has garnered millions of global streams, viral remixes, and top-tier collaborations. Recognized as “award-winning, chart-breaking” artists on Spotify, Trinix earned nominations at the 2023 NRJ Music Awards in two major categories: Groupe/Duo Francophone de l’Année and Reprise/Adaptation for their rendition of The Magic Key. Their performances at international festivals affirm their status as one of Europe’s most exciting electronic acts.
Matilde G & Band
Italian-born pop singer-songwriter Matilde Girasole, known as Matilde G, brings powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to the MYSTIVAL stage. Now based in Singapore, she and her band perform across Europe and Asia, blending original hits with dynamic covers. Matilde’s rising career has earned her accolades including the MUSIV Award 2024 for “Best Singer Residing Outside the Middle East”, the MIXER Artist of the Year at the 3rd Musivv Awards, and two LIT Music Awards 2025 for Best Pop Music (7Oceans) and Best Female Singer (Ti Voglio). Her performances capture the essence of youthful artistry and creative independence.
DJ Jeremiah
Known for his vibrant personality and electrifying sets, DJ Jeremiah Asiamah is one of the UK’s most recognizable names in music. A BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra presenter, he has performed on iconic stages such as Glastonbury, Wireless, and Notting Hill Carnival, and made history curating the official soundtrack for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Jeremiah has also performed at the Brit Awards and the FA Cup Final, blending Afro-inspired beats with contemporary UK dance culture. His influence in shaping London’s soundscape has made him a voice for a new generation of music lovers.
DJ Ironik
An acclaimed DJ, rapper, and producer, DJ Ironik is a pioneer of the UK Grime and R&B fusion movement. With over a million records sold, three Top 5 singles, a Top 10 album, and MOBO Award nominations, Ironik has made a significant impact on the British music scene. His collaborations, including Tiny Dancer with Elton John and Chipmunk, showcase his ability to merge storytelling with club-ready energy. He has headlined major events such as the Brit Awards, FA Cup Final, and served as official DJ for the 2025 BAFTA red carpet and after-party, affirming his cultural relevance.
Nourah
A celebrated belly dancer, choreographer, and cultural ambassador, Nourah captivates with her commanding presence and artistic finesse. Founder of Dance Hub Toronto, she has become one of the world’s most-followed dance influencers with over 800,000 followers, inspiring a new generation to embrace Middle Eastern dance. Her performances, seen across the Middle East, GCC, and North America, blend tradition and innovation, bringing cultural artistry to life through movement.
Yev Magician
Bringing a touch of mystery to MYSTIVAL, Yevhen Moskalov, known as Yev Magician, has mastered the art of illusion for over two decades. A member of The Magic Circle, Yev blends sleight of hand, mentalism, and storytelling in captivating performances. His acts, from intimate close-up shows to full-scale productions, have delighted audiences in London and across Europe, turning the impossible into an unforgettable experience.
Originally announced in July 2025, MYSTIVAL was unveiled as this year’s official festive theme under the concept of “Mysticism Meets Celebration” that blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy. It captures the transformative power of light, sound, and emotion inviting guests to experience the balance between creativity and energy, reflection and revelry. From 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, the theme celebrates the unseen connections that bring people together under the stars — a fitting tribute to the magic of the Maldivian islands’ extraordinary experiences.
As the islands come alive with music, dance, and the spirit of celebration, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to experience a truly unique, never seen festive season where every night unveils a new dimension of island magic.
Book your stay now at the resort’s website and be part of MYSTIVAL 2025–2026 a truly unforgettable journey into rhythm, wonder, and island dreamscape.
Entertainment
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Malé: Barceló Nasandhura unveils festive lineup
Barceló Nasandhura Malé has announced its official Festive Programme, a curated series of events designed to welcome 2026 in ultimate style. From December 29th to January 2nd, the hotel will host a vibrant line-up of celebrations, including rooftop DJ sets, chic pool parties, and a grand New Year’s Eve gala featuring renowned Maldivian talent.
The celebrations kick off on 29th December at 18:00 at the B.Heaven Rooftop with “Beats from Spain,” featuring an electrifying DJ performance to set a tropical rhythm for the days ahead. On 30th December, guests can enjoy a “Pool Party & Chill” starting at 12:00, complete with live DJ tunes, refreshing cocktails, and delicious snacks for $50++ per adult and $25++ per child.
The main event, the “New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration,” begins at 19:00 on 31st December. Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish gala dinner featuring an exquisite buffet and festive surprises. The evening’s entertainment will be headlined by renowned Maldivian artist Fasy and his band, who will perform during dinner and later at B.Heaven. The night will culminate in a dazzling fireworks display lighting up Malé’s skyline. Pricing for the celebration is $80++ for the Gala Dinner, or $100++ for the Gala Dinner combined with the B.Heaven Concert.
To welcome the first day of 2026, the hotel will host the “Oivaru New Year Brunch” on 1st January at 11:00. This relaxed brunch offers the perfect start to the new year with live DJ beats, priced at $30++ per adult and $15++ per child. The festive week concludes on 2nd January at 17:00 with a “Sunset Pool Party,” allowing guests to sip, swim, and sway as the sun sets, available for $60++ per adult and $30++ per child.
Exclusive group rates are available for bookings of 10 guests or more. For reservations and bookings, contact Barceló Nasandhura Malé at nasandhuramale.fb@barcelo.com or via WhatsApp at +960 720 0549.
Drink
Liu Bolin and Maison Ruinart bring artistic alchemy to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced a landmark residency that brings together two cultural icons – acclaimed Chinese performance artist and photographer Liu Bolin, known as The Invisible Man, and Maison Ruinart, the world’s first established Champagne house and a long-standing patron of the arts. Taking place from 27 to 30 November, the collaboration will offer guests a rare opportunity to experience live performances, curated art exhibitions, exclusive Ruinart Champagne tastings, and immersive dining experiences, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldivian archipelago.
Renowned for his thought-provoking camouflage installations that explore humanity’s relationship with its surroundings, Liu Bolin will stage a live artistic performance on the shores of the Fari Islands. Continuing his creative partnership with Maison Ruinart, the collaboration reflects a shared dialogue between nature, culture, and craftsmanship, in harmony with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ philosophy of meaningful connection through art and environment.
The residency opens on 27 November at the resort’s architectural showpiece, EAU Bar, with a Ruinart takeover featuring a bespoke bar installation and two large-scale artworks from Bolin’s Ruinart commission. The opening evening will include an intimate live rehearsal by the artist — a prelude to his main performance on 30 November — complemented by a Ruinart Hour Champagne reception with creatively paired canapés.
An immersive exhibition of ten artworks, including Bolin’s Reveal the Invisible series, will be unveiled at The Estate, the resort’s signature private villa. During the residency, guests will have the opportunity to join a salon-style conversation and participate in a creative workshop hosted by Bolin himself.
Across three days, the collaboration will present a series of champagne-led tastings and culinary pairings inspired by the intersection of art and gastronomy.
On 28 November, the Beach Shack restaurant will host an exclusive tasting of Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010 and 2013, followed by a Ruinart Artist Dinner featuring dishes inspired by Bolin’s camouflage aesthetics. Menu highlights will include Fine De Claire oysters with salted cucumber and Oscietra caviar, paired with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Second Skin; Maldivian octopus with roasted cauliflower purée and passion fruit reduction, paired with Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010; and Sea Bass with Japanese sea urchin, accompanied by Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2009.
On 29 November, guests will join Bolin at The Estate for a hands-on workshop painting Ruinart’s eco-designed second skins, followed by a tasting of Ruinart Rosé and Dom Ruinart Rosé 2009. The evening will continue at Summer Pavilion, the resort’s Cantonese restaurant, featuring an exceptional pairing of Ruinart Champagnes with refined regional dishes such as Chaozhou-cured abalone and sea cucumber, Hong Kong-style king crab, and the ‘Big Red Robe’ soft serve with crème brûlée.
On 30 November, the final day of the residency, guests will be invited to a reflective dialogue and book signing with Liu Bolin, followed by a final Ruinart tasting exploring Dom Ruinart 2010 and Dom Rosé 2009. The series will culminate in Bolin’s live painted performance during the resort’s signature Defining Moment ritual at EAU Bar — a performance to be immortalised in a photographic artwork for future exhibitions.
EAU Bar, framed by the forces of wind and sea, provides a fitting setting for Liu Bolin’s concluding performance. As the sun dips below the horizon, the resort’s Defining Moment ritual — a daily celebration featuring traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drums and a fire-lighting ceremony — will form the backdrop for Bolin’s act of disappearance. Painted to merge seamlessly with the surrounding seascape, the artist will dissolve into the colours of the Indian Ocean, embodying his central message about the fragile relationship between humanity and nature. The fleeting spectacle will capture a suspended moment where art, landscape, and identity converge.
“The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has always stood as a destination for transformative experiences,” said Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “Welcoming Liu Bolin and Maison Ruinart to our shores elevates this vision, uniting contemporary art, cultural dialogue, and exceptional gastronomy in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring natural settings.”
Entertainment
Amilla Maldives embarks on ‘Around the World in Wonder’ festive journey
Amilla Maldives will host a festive season celebration titled ‘Around the World in Wonder’ from 20 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, inviting guests to experience a colourful exploration of global culture, curiosity, and joy.
Drawing inspiration from Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, the celebration takes guests on a journey across continents, with each day dedicated to a different country and its unique flavours, music, and traditions. The journey begins and concludes in the United Kingdom, tracing a route through the Maldives, Spain, Italy, France, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Egypt, Brazil, the United States, and Singapore, culminating in a grand finale on New Year’s Eve.
Amilla’s 11th anniversary on 21 December will feature island-wide festivities, including guided tours, tree planting, coconut painting, Maldivian cooking demonstrations, and a cocktail and cake-cutting ceremony. On 23 December, the Tree Lighting Ceremony will adopt an Italian flair with a Venetian-themed celebration, complete with mask-making workshops, Viennese waltz, wine tasting, the Venetian Masquerade Ball, and a special ‘Treasure of the Sea’ dinner.
France will take centre stage on 24 December, featuring the Dance of the Can Can, gingerbread house making, mime face painting, a Christmas Eve buffet, and an aerial hoop performance. The following day, 25 December, will celebrate Argentina with the arrival of Santa Claus, a festive brunch infused with tango rhythms, dance workshops, magic shows, and a lively tango dinner performance.
The festivities will reach their climax on 31 December, with the Around the World in a Cocktail party leading into the spectacular Global Carnival Event. The evening will feature live performances by the Hamilton Band, complemented by bongo drummers, saxophonists, acrobats, and fire dancers. The grand countdown and after party will usher in 2026 with music, energy, and celebration.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS launches EarthCheck Certification initiative for RAH GILI MALDIVES
-
News1 week ago
Kandooma Spa expands with treatments to detox, de-stress, surf stronger
-
Featured1 week ago
Centara Maldives unveils bespoke National Day escapes for UAE holidaymakers
-
Featured1 week ago
From wellness to culture: Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts embodies new era of Maldivian travel
-
Action1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils new Pickleball court
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Malé: Barceló Nasandhura unveils festive lineup
-
Cooking5 days ago
Atmosphere Core, BBM to host Michelin-starred events with Chef Pasquale Palamaro
-
Awards4 days ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru celebrated as a top 4 resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler 2025