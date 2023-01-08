Maldives tourist arrivals see 7% growth in 2023 first week

A total of 22,292 tourists arrived in the Maldives in the first week of tge year, according to tourism ministry data.

According to the latest figures released by the ministry, the number of tourists who arrived in the first week of the year are:

7% more than the same period last year

71% more than the same period in 2021

A large percentage of tourist arrivals in the first week are from European countries during the winter season. The countries with the highest number of tourist arrivals are: