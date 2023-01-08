Featured Highlights News Travel

Maldives tourist arrivals see 7% growth in 2023 first week

16 views January 8, 2023

A total of 22,292 tourists arrived in the Maldives in the first week of tge year, according to tourism ministry data.

According to the latest figures released by the ministry, the number of tourists who arrived in the first week of the year are:

  • 7% more than the same period last year
  • 71% more than the same period in 2021

A large percentage of tourist arrivals in the first week are from European countries during the winter season. The countries with the highest number of tourist arrivals are:

  • Russia – 4,402
  • Italy – 3,854
  • India – 1,605
  • UK – 1,261
  • Germany – 1,242
Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Velaa Private Island launches well-being restaurant
SAii Lagoon Maldives achieves Green Globe Certification
John Rogers appointed as General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll
Soneva Founder and CEO Sonu Shivdasani awarded OBE in King’s New Year Honours 2023 List
From room attendant to resident manager: Hassan Zahir’s journey in creating lasting memories for guests
Maldivian gets 2 new aircraft; says will resolve flight delays

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House