Velaa Private Island launches well-being restaurant

Called Faiy, the highest-quality ingredients takes this well-inspired restaurant to the next level.

Launching this month, Faiy is the brand-new restaurant at Velaa Private Island in the Maldives, serving elevated wellness-focused cuisine within the island’s lush tropical gardens. Dishes are healthy, light and colourful, offering clean, unprocessed and whole foods that are as close to their natural states as possible, such as Marinated Avocado with Maldivian Yellow Fin Tuna and Beetroot Tartar and Fresh Water Prawns with Green Mango, Thai Basil and Pink Grapefruit.

Meaning ‘leaf’ in local Dhivehi, the new restaurant is part of a wider vision to expand the island’s wellness offering in 2023, including the opening of Velaa Serenity Pavilion, incorporating an indoor studio and elevated deck where guests can enjoy yoga, meditation and Pilates in tranquil surrounds.

Velaa is one of the world’s most exclusive island destinations, prioritising luxury and privacy with a collection of 47 beautifully designed villas and residences. Faiy joins the existing collection of bars and restaurants, which includes Aragu, where classic European flavours are given a contemporary Asian twist; teppanyaki restaurant Tavaru, home to the Maldives’ most extensive wine collection; and a new Beach Bar serving innovative cocktails and light bites on the shoreline.