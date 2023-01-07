John Rogers appointed as General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll

The Lux Collective’s award-winning resort LUX* South Ari Atoll appoints John Rogers as its new General Manager.

Not new to the Group, British-born John brings along over three decades of experience overseeing award-winning luxury properties across different countries along with an impressive background in business strategy and pre-opening.

His professional journey took him to many destinations around the world such as Spain, Antigua and Barbuda, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Now in the Maldives, John is committed to apply his hospitality expertise and creativity to the vibrant operations of one of the largest resorts in the country.

“I am happy to be back to The Lux Collective’s family and to lead the shining team of LUX* South Ari Atoll to the new heights. This resort is well-known for innovative culinary offerings including the healthy yet tantalising LUX* Keen On Green cuisine. With my team, I am excited to create unique Extraordinary Experiences for our guests, considering my food & beverage career background,” said John Rogers on his appointment.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is not just about luxury and aesthetics: a spacious resort with a playful and modern soul for travellers looking for a distinctive experience and exclusive dining options in the Maldives. It is a island paradise resort to experience the ‘sunny side of life’ at its fullest.

To discover and book your LUX* South Ari Atoll stay and the newest Extraordinary Experiences, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.