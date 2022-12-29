Celebrate Lunar New Year and welcome Year of the Rabbit at Kandooma Maldives

Chinese New Year marks the first day in the lunar calendar (which starts the day after the first new moon appears) and in 2023 it will be Sunday, 22nd January. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is marking the Lunar New Year and welcoming the Year of the Rabbit with special celebrations at the island resort including accommodation packages and fun activities for the little ones.

In keeping with Chinese tradition, each new year is characterised by one of 12 Chinese zodiac animals. This year it will be the Rabbit, a symbol of good fortune, courage and kindness.

At Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives feasting is on the agenda, which is typically how the occasion is celebrated throughout Asia. On 21st January Chinese New Year’s Eve there will be a buffet dinner at Kandooma Cafe to kick off celebrations with some traditional favourites such as ‘Happiness throughout the Year’ a dish featuring Crispy Fried Prawns with Garlic Crumbs, ‘Surplus Year After Year’ Sweet and Sour Fish, and ‘Prosperity and Progress’ comprising Crispy Roasted Pork Belly and Roast Duck all served alongside the international offering.

Executive Chef Eddie Ng explains that in his home-country Singapore, his family would enjoy Pen Cai which is prepared in a single clay pot. He says guests can expect a Hot Pot Set Menu Promotion daily throughout the Lunar New Year at the resort’s beachfront a la carte restaurant, The Kitchen at US$150++ per person. The Hot Pot is a favourite to mark the reunion of family and friends and symbolises family unity, a prosperous and lively new year. The menu includes a choice of three broth bases – spicy Sichuan, hot and sour Tom Yum and Mushroom – and a selection of yummy additions from prawns, calamari, fish, chicken, beef and pork belly as well as vegetables such as bak choy, Chinese cabbage, Shitake mushrooms, wood mushrooms and potato. The dish is completed with a choice of Homemade spicy sauce and/or Supreme soya sauce.

“it is a celebration that brings all of the family together to welcome the new year. In my family we prepare dishes like ‘Pen Cai’ which is a combination of abalone and mushrooms. We also have traditional favourites such as a raw fish salad called Yu Sheng that all of the family participate in making and each ingredient has special significance,” shares Chef Eddie.

To mark Chinese New Year’s day, foodies will delight in a complimentary Dumpling Masterclass at The Kitchen on Sunday 22nd January. The class is followed by a sampling of your creations along side some especially prepared by the culinary team.

Activities on the island for the little ones will include Sandcastle-making with the theme of the Rabbit, Lion Mask-making, face painting with a bunny theme and more.

In keeping with the Lunar New Year tradition, all guests will receive a bright Red Packet known as Hóngbāo filled with a surprise to symbolise good wishes and luck for the new year ahead.

Throughout Lunar New Year special drinks the “Buzzed Rabbit” a gin-based cocktail and the “Fuzzy Rabbit” a mixed fruit juice Mocktail will be available at Bokkuraa Coffee Club & Bar, The Sunset Bar & Deck and Kandooma Cafe.

Lunar New Year Room packages are available for stays 21 January to 9 February inclusive and start from US$1,608* for a three night stay for two including:

3 nights Accommodation in a Garden Villa for two

Daily Buffet Breakfast and Dinner at Kandooma Cafe

Snorkeling lesson per person

Choice of ONE “Buzzed Rabbit” a gin-based cocktail or the “Fuzzy Rabbit” a mixed fruit juice Mocktail, per person

Hóngbāo Red Packet

Located in the South Male atoll just 45 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas for their stay. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the utlimate in tranquility and escape for body and mind.

Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge and 16% Goods and Services Tax. Additional USD 6.00 per person, per night is applicable as mandatory Maldives government Green Tax. All offers are subject to availability. Package components are not exchangeable.

For information about the Lunar New Year celebrations at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/hotel-offers/year-of-the-rabbit/