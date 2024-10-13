News
Lets Go Maldives wins prestigious Seven Star Luxury Award
Lets Go Maldives has been honored with the coveted Seven Star Luxury Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes the company’s outstanding contributions to the tourism industry and their unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled experiences for their clients.
Mohamed Riyaz, Managing Director of Lets Go Maldives, expressed his gratitude for this achievement, stating, “This award is a reflection of the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team. It’s a testament to the excellence of the Maldives’ luxury tourism segment and the incredible experiences we offer our guests.”
Founded in 2005, Lets Go Maldives has established itself as one of the Maldives’ leading inbound tour operators. With a wide range of offerings, from luxurious resort stays to thrilling safaris and exclusive private island experiences, the company caters to the diverse needs of discerning travelers seeking unforgettable vacations.
The Seven Star Luxury Award is a testament to Lets Go Maldives’ commitment to providing exceptional service, innovative offerings, and unforgettable experiences. This recognition further solidifies the company’s position as a premier choice for luxury travel in the Maldives.
Celebration
Kandima Maldives heats up the festive season with Fire and Ice-themed fun
Kandima Maldives is set to elevate the holiday season with a unique celebration where the elements of Fire and Ice collide in spectacular style. From 22nd December 2024 to 7th January 2025, the resort will be transformed into a winter wonderland, offering guests an extraordinary fusion of vibrant experiences.
Children will enjoy the Fire and Ice Kids Party, an event filled with dancing, games, and sweet treats. As night falls, guests can revel at the Frozen Glow Party with a DJ, where a cool, glowing atmosphere will enhance the experience.
For those looking to indulge, the Fire and Ice Cocktail Mixology Class will provide an opportunity to master cocktails inspired by the contrasting elements. Meanwhile, guests seeking relaxation can opt for the Fire and Ice Spa Treatments at Eskape Spa, a blend of warmth and coolness designed to restore balance during the holidays.
Families can partake in a variety of fun activities. Adventure-seekers will be drawn to the exciting paddle boat race on the lake, combining competition with scenic views. Children can cozy up at the hot chocolate station, savouring delicious cocoa. Additional festive activities include decorating gingerbread houses, writing letters to Santa, and enjoying a special visit from Santa Claus, creating lasting memories. The evening concludes with a movie night under the stars, where families can relax and enjoy holiday classics with popcorn and snacks.
As New Year’s Eve approaches, excitement will build at Kandima Maldives. Guests will gather for a lavish New Year Dinner Buffet, where gourmet dishes set the tone for the night. Later, they will head to Smoked Beach for the New Year 2025 Celebration, featuring live music and the rhythmic sounds of the waves. At midnight, a stunning fireworks display will light up the sky. The celebration continues with a late-night buffet, leading into a relaxing New Year Brunch the following day. The festivities conclude with the Fire and Ice New Year Show, combining music and magic to welcome 2025 in unforgettable style.
Celebration
Haunted island adventures: experience Halloween magic at JA Manafaru
This Halloween, JA Manafaru invites guests to celebrate the spooky season on its breathtaking private island, offering a perfect mix of fun and relaxation amid pristine beaches and lush tropical surroundings. On 31st October, the resort will transform into a Halloween paradise, offering activities and dining experiences designed to entertain guests of all ages.
Children will enjoy an action-packed day at TheCoolZone kids’ club, where Halloween-themed games, pumpkin carving, candy collection, and a lively Halloween Disco will keep them entertained. This festive occasion provides an ideal opportunity for families to create special memories together in a warm, playful atmosphere.
For those seeking a culinary adventure, the Halloween Seafood Barbecue promises a mouthwatering feast. Guests will enjoy perfectly grilled seafood and signature local specialties, all presented with a spooky twist. The resort’s award-winning dining options feature both local and international dishes, including a tempting dessert selection and a special buffet for children. With a focus on sustainability, JA Manafaru ensures all seafood is responsibly sourced, and meats are ethically raised, allowing guests to savour every bite with a clear conscience. Throughout their stay, guests can also experience authentic Maldivian culture with Malaafaiy nights and cooking classes led by Maldivian Executive Chef Moosa.
While embracing the Halloween spirit, the resort continues to prioritise wellness and sustainability. Guests can indulge in soothing treatments at The Calm Spa Sanctuary or join bespoke Wellness Your Way Retreat programs. Additionally, complimentary activities like a DIY Facelift and Bathtub Tea Making Class provide unique ways to unwind and practice self-care.
To dive deeper into the local culture, guests are encouraged to visit the cultural museum, where they can learn about the rich heritage of the Maldives.
Featured
Maldives enforces stricter regulations for whale shark conservation and tourism
The Government of Maldives has introduced a pivotal regulation, 2024/R-96, focused on improving whale shark interactions, underscoring the country’s commitment to marine conservation. This marks the seventh amendment to the Protected Species Regulation (2021/R-25), updating the original Code of Conduct for Whale Shark Protection and Conservation, which was first implemented in 2009.
The new policy strengthens protections for whale sharks and ensures the safety of tourists engaging with these majestic creatures. Key provisions include maintaining a safe distance—at least three metres from the body and four metres from the tail of a whale shark. Physical contact and holding onto the animals while swimming are strictly forbidden. Tourists are also required to approach the whale sharks calmly and quietly, moving only to the sides of the animal to avoid blocking or chasing them.
Additionally, the regulation bans feeding whale sharks, using flash photography, and employing selfie sticks or bright lights during interactions. For aerial photography, drones must be flown no lower than 30 metres above the water, and always within the operator’s line of sight. The regulation creates a 250-metre contact zone around whale sharks, allowing only three vessels at a time. A speed limit of five knots per hour is imposed within this zone, which drops to two knots within 50 metres of the whale shark. Emergency procedures are also outlined to prevent disturbing or obstructing the natural movements of these animals.
The regulation also sets clear guidelines for responding to injured or entangled whale sharks, requiring notification of the Environment Protection Agency and ensuring the animal’s safe release.
This new policy not only enhances the tourist experience by offering sustainable interactions with whale sharks but also preserves the delicate marine ecosystem that supports them. By enacting this regulation, the Maldives continues to lead global efforts in marine conservation, ensuring the protection of these gentle giants for future generations.
