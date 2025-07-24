Featured
Mar-Umi at Kuda Villingili secures spot among world’s top wine restaurants
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has once again received the prestigious Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator’s 2025 Restaurant Awards, recognising the resort’s signature restaurant, Mar-Umi, for its exceptional wine programme and unwavering dedication to culinary excellence.
This accolade celebrates the efforts of the Mar-Umi team, who have carefully curated a wine list that complements the restaurant’s Nikkei and South American culinary offerings. The award, received for the second consecutive year, reflects the team’s commitment to delivering a refined dining experience that seamlessly integrates bold flavours with expertly selected wines.
Mar-Umi, inspired by the culinary traditions of Peru and Japan, offers an inventive menu of Nikkei and South American cuisine. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Lalith Sharma and Chef de Cuisine Ahmed Kamal, known as Chef Kimo, the restaurant presents South American dishes at lunch and Nikkei cuisine at dinner. The recent addition of a Teppanyaki experience further elevates the beachfront dining venue, combining expertly prepared dishes with engaging culinary showmanship.
The restaurant’s wine list is further enriched by an impressive range of sake, thoughtfully paired by Chief Sommelier Samantha Kumara, whose expertise enhances the overall dining journey at Mar-Umi.
Located along a tranquil stretch of beach, the restaurant offers panoramic views of the turquoise lagoon—an idyllic setting in which guests can savour artfully prepared dishes and cocktails from the Mar-Umi bar, created by skilled mixologists.
Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher of Wine Spectator, remarked on the significance of the award, noting, “A wine list is a restaurant’s identity in print, and this year’s Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners reflect both deep knowledge and a passion for discovery.” A total of 3,811 restaurants worldwide were honoured in this year’s awards.
Launched in 1981, the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards are the only global awards dedicated exclusively to restaurant wine service. They are presented in three tiers: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award, with 2,010; 1,704; and 97 winners respectively in 2025. Mar-Umi’s Award of Excellence recognises a wine list that showcases a well-considered selection of quality producers and a strong thematic alignment with the menu in both pricing and style.
Family
Island living redefined: Le Méridien Maldives offers enriching family retreat
Set against the backdrop of a tranquil lagoon and unspoilt beaches on the private island of Thilamaafushi in Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa provides an ideal setting for multigenerational travel. Emphasising connection, creativity, and discovery, the resort offers families a tropical haven where shared moments unfold effortlessly—from the stillness of sunrise to the warm hues of Au Soleil’s golden hour.
The resort presents two-bedroom beachfront and overwater villas, thoughtfully designed to balance privacy with shared living. Each villa comprises a master bedroom and twin room, a private pool, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, and direct access to either the lagoon or the shoreline. For those seeking greater exclusivity, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa delivers an expansive indoor-outdoor living experience, complete with a private beach, infinity pool, Jacuzzi, and direct access to the turquoise sea—ideal for larger family holidays or special occasions.
Families are encouraged to build their days around meaningful activities, with curated experiences tailored to all ages. Guests may snorkel the vibrant house reef, take a dolphin cruise, or engage in friendly matches on the padel court. Evenings bring a sense of togetherness, with karaoke, bingo, and open-air cinema creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere.
Le Méridien’s sun-drenched Au Soleil offers a vibrant gathering space for families to enjoy live music, refreshments, and signature treats. Poolside games and summery beverages are served alongside ocean vistas, while children can savour Le Scoop homemade gelato in a laid-back beachfront setting—an ideal stop between island escapades.
Reinforcing the resort’s dedication to sustainability, the Marine Conservation Hub provides an engaging educational experience for guests of all ages. Families can explore the local marine ecosystem with the resident biologists and take part in hands-on conservation efforts during their visit.
The Greenhouse, one of the Maldives’ largest hydroponic gardens, complements these efforts. Guests are invited to participate in the Family Foraging experience, where they can learn about hydroponic farming, harvest fresh produce together, and enjoy a communal Harvest Table—an experience designed to spark curiosity and environmental mindfulness in younger guests.
At the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, children are immersed in a world of creative learning. This vibrant space hosts a variety of daily activities including arts and crafts, junior mixology classes, marine awareness sessions, and a signature kids’ night camping experience. While children are engaged, parents can unwind at the overwater Explore Spa, join a Sip & Paint session at La Vie bar, or enjoy bespoke destination dining. Babysitting services are also available for toddlers and infants, ensuring parents can enjoy peaceful moments throughout their stay.
The resort’s six restaurants and bars offer diverse dining experiences suited to every palate. Mediterranean cuisine is served at Riviera, while Japanese specialities and Teppanyaki are featured at Tabemasu. Velaa Bar + Grill offers wood-fired pizzas, and Turquoise provides a broad international menu. Each venue delivers a unique culinary journey, blending global flavours with locally sourced ingredients.
With sweeping views of the ocean and soft white sands, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa promises an enriching family escape where connection, exploration, and joy are seamlessly woven into each day.
Families booking the Family Adventure offer will enjoy a range of added benefits, including complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, daily half-board for the whole family, access to the Kids Hub, daily marine education sessions, non-motorised watersports, and more. The offer is available for bookings and stays through to 31 December 2025.
Featured
Milaidhoo Maldives celebrated for culturally immersive stays by Wanderlust
Milaidhoo Maldives has earned a coveted spot in Wanderlust Magazine’s ‘Wandersleep’ list, celebrated under the ‘Sense of Place’ category for stays that offer a deep connection to their destination. This recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to authenticity, culture, and meaningful travel.
Nestled in the breathtaking Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo is more than a luxury island retreat—it’s an intimate expression of Maldivian heritage. Thoughtfully designed by a local architect, the resort’s aesthetic draws inspiration from traditional Maldivian homes, featuring thatched roofs, open-air living spaces, and the use of natural materials throughout. This careful attention to design fosters a sense of belonging, allowing guests to engage deeply with the spirit of the islands.
Milaidhoo’s identity is rooted in its local ownership. As a proudly Maldivian family-owned resort, it offers not just exceptional service, but genuine warmth and hospitality that reflect the island’s culture. From coral conservation experiences to fishing excursions with local fishermen, every element of the guest journey is curated to offer a sense of connection—to people, to place, and to purpose.
The island’s gentle rhythm of ‘slow living’ invites guests to unwind and embrace island life at its purest. This ethos extends to the culinary experience at Ba’theli, Milaidhoo’s signature restaurant, where traditional dhoni boats float above the lagoon, serving dishes infused with the spices and stories of the Indian Ocean’s ancient maritime routes.
Milaidhoo’s inclusion in Wanderlust’s ‘Wandersleep’ list affirms its status as a destination that goes beyond luxury, offering travellers a meaningful and memorable stay steeped in a true sense of place.
Featured
Renowned holistic practitioner Ranjith Saj brings healing expertise to NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort is welcoming Ranjith Saj, a renowned holistic practitioner from Kerala, India, for a limited-time residency offering bespoke Ayurvedic and energy healing therapies.
With over 17 years of international spa expertise and a heritage grounded in traditional Indian medicine, Ranjith is celebrated for his intuitive, integrative approach to mind-body wellness. His treatments blend Ayurveda, reflexology, meridian therapy, and energetic detox techniques—ideal for guests seeking both physical rejuvenation and emotional clarity.
During his residency, Ranjith will present a dedicated signature menu, customised to suit individual wellness needs. Each session begins with a personal consultation and is designed to help restore the body’s natural equilibrium.
Signature Treatments:
- Muscle Energy Rebalance: 60 minutes – USD 135 | 90 minutes – USD 210
- Immune Booster Vedic Therapy: 60 minutes – USD 135 | 90 minutes – USD 210
- Foot Reflexology: 60 minutes – USD 135
- Vital Energy Restoration with Shiatsu: 60 minutes – USD 135 | 90 minutes – USD 210
- Blend of Healing (Detox + Reflexology): 75 minutes – USD 150
Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in guided chakra balancing meditations and Qigong movement sessions, enriching their wellness experience and deepening internal harmony.
Set against the backdrop of Havodda’s pristine natural surroundings, these therapies offer a space for profound restoration—where stress melts away, energy realigns, and the body reconnects with a sense of ease.
“This residency reflects our commitment to meaningful wellness,” said the Resort Manager. “Ranjith’s presence offers our guests something more than relaxation — it’s a return to personal connection and inner stillness.”
