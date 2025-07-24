Mar-Umi at Kuda Villingili secures spot among world’s top wine restaurants

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has once again received the prestigious Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator’s 2025 Restaurant Awards, recognising the resort’s signature restaurant, Mar-Umi, for its exceptional wine programme and unwavering dedication to culinary excellence.

This accolade celebrates the efforts of the Mar-Umi team, who have carefully curated a wine list that complements the restaurant’s Nikkei and South American culinary offerings. The award, received for the second consecutive year, reflects the team’s commitment to delivering a refined dining experience that seamlessly integrates bold flavours with expertly selected wines.

Mar-Umi, inspired by the culinary traditions of Peru and Japan, offers an inventive menu of Nikkei and South American cuisine. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Lalith Sharma and Chef de Cuisine Ahmed Kamal, known as Chef Kimo, the restaurant presents South American dishes at lunch and Nikkei cuisine at dinner. The recent addition of a Teppanyaki experience further elevates the beachfront dining venue, combining expertly prepared dishes with engaging culinary showmanship.

The restaurant’s wine list is further enriched by an impressive range of sake, thoughtfully paired by Chief Sommelier Samantha Kumara, whose expertise enhances the overall dining journey at Mar-Umi.

Located along a tranquil stretch of beach, the restaurant offers panoramic views of the turquoise lagoon—an idyllic setting in which guests can savour artfully prepared dishes and cocktails from the Mar-Umi bar, created by skilled mixologists.

Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher of Wine Spectator, remarked on the significance of the award, noting, “A wine list is a restaurant’s identity in print, and this year’s Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners reflect both deep knowledge and a passion for discovery.” A total of 3,811 restaurants worldwide were honoured in this year’s awards.

Launched in 1981, the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards are the only global awards dedicated exclusively to restaurant wine service. They are presented in three tiers: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award, with 2,010; 1,704; and 97 winners respectively in 2025. Mar-Umi’s Award of Excellence recognises a wine list that showcases a well-considered selection of quality producers and a strong thematic alignment with the menu in both pricing and style.