Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s Nautilus Bar returns: An icon reimagined

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has unveiled the newly renovated Nautilus Bar, a reimagined oceanfront haven designed to capture the timeless elegance of the nautilus shell and the laid-back luxury of island life. Elevated, refined, and more inviting than ever, this refreshed space is set to reclaim its spot as the resort’s most coveted destination for sunset cocktails and starlit conversations.

Perfectly poised above the turquoise waters, the new Nautilus Bar blends sophisticated barefoot charm with uninterrupted Indian Ocean views, offering a multisensory experience that is both serene and indulgent. Guests can expect a menu as vibrant as the views, from craft cocktails and tropical bites to wholesome smoothies and indulgent milkshakes. Every element has been thoughtfully curated to evoke a sense of relaxation and connection with the island’s natural rhythm.

“Perched above the ocean with nothing but the horizon in view, The Nautilus Bar is one of those rare places where time seems to slow down. It is not just a bar—it is where you can swing gently in a hammock, sip a perfectly crafted cocktail, and lose yourself in the colours of a Maldivian sunset. It is one of my favourite spots on the island, and I truly believe it captures the soul of what makes Sun Siyam Vilu Reef so special,” shared Thoha Yoosuf, Resort Manager, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.

This transformation was thoughtfully envisioned by Studio Sixty7, whose designers Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol reimagined every detail to honor the laid-back spirit of the Maldives with contemporary refinement.

“Our design ethos was all about creating a home-away-from-home feeling, only with your feet in the white sands. Fully upholstered lounge chairs and oversized, low-slung sofas invite guests to unwind in a relaxed, barefoot-luxury setting. At the heart of the space is an organically carved bar set into white plaster walls, with Calacatta marble countertops and bespoke joinery adding a subtle sense of indulgence. To create visual impact, we introduced oversized rope pendants that draw the eye upward and emphasise the generous scale of the space. The relaxed aesthetic continues onto the extended decking, where new hanging nets and pops of bright aqua add energy against the neutral backdrop, blending beautifully with the natural surroundings. It’s a space where guests can fully immerse themselves in peace and tranquility, while still experiencing the refined spirit of Maldivian luxury,” explain Lee & Jose, Founders and Creative Directors of Studio Sixty7.

Whether you arrive for an early evening apéritif, a hammock-side escape, or a quiet moment beneath the stars, The Nautilus Bar invites guests to pause, savor, and simply be.