Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s Nautilus Bar returns: An icon reimagined
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has unveiled the newly renovated Nautilus Bar, a reimagined oceanfront haven designed to capture the timeless elegance of the nautilus shell and the laid-back luxury of island life. Elevated, refined, and more inviting than ever, this refreshed space is set to reclaim its spot as the resort’s most coveted destination for sunset cocktails and starlit conversations.
Perfectly poised above the turquoise waters, the new Nautilus Bar blends sophisticated barefoot charm with uninterrupted Indian Ocean views, offering a multisensory experience that is both serene and indulgent. Guests can expect a menu as vibrant as the views, from craft cocktails and tropical bites to wholesome smoothies and indulgent milkshakes. Every element has been thoughtfully curated to evoke a sense of relaxation and connection with the island’s natural rhythm.
“Perched above the ocean with nothing but the horizon in view, The Nautilus Bar is one of those rare places where time seems to slow down. It is not just a bar—it is where you can swing gently in a hammock, sip a perfectly crafted cocktail, and lose yourself in the colours of a Maldivian sunset. It is one of my favourite spots on the island, and I truly believe it captures the soul of what makes Sun Siyam Vilu Reef so special,” shared Thoha Yoosuf, Resort Manager, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
This transformation was thoughtfully envisioned by Studio Sixty7, whose designers Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol reimagined every detail to honor the laid-back spirit of the Maldives with contemporary refinement.
“Our design ethos was all about creating a home-away-from-home feeling, only with your feet in the white sands. Fully upholstered lounge chairs and oversized, low-slung sofas invite guests to unwind in a relaxed, barefoot-luxury setting. At the heart of the space is an organically carved bar set into white plaster walls, with Calacatta marble countertops and bespoke joinery adding a subtle sense of indulgence. To create visual impact, we introduced oversized rope pendants that draw the eye upward and emphasise the generous scale of the space. The relaxed aesthetic continues onto the extended decking, where new hanging nets and pops of bright aqua add energy against the neutral backdrop, blending beautifully with the natural surroundings. It’s a space where guests can fully immerse themselves in peace and tranquility, while still experiencing the refined spirit of Maldivian luxury,” explain Lee & Jose, Founders and Creative Directors of Studio Sixty7.
Whether you arrive for an early evening apéritif, a hammock-side escape, or a quiet moment beneath the stars, The Nautilus Bar invites guests to pause, savor, and simply be.
Dare to taste with W Maldives at Island Alchemy Ft. Beckaly Franks
This July, W Maldives—The Original Wavemaker—dials up the flavor and the flair as award-winning mixologist, Beckaly Franks touches down in the Maldives for a one-of-a-kind takeover. As part of the resort’s Island Alchemy series—a bold celebration of global mixology talent— Franks brings her trailblazing energy, genre-defying cocktails, and unapologetically original spirit to heart of the Indian Ocean for an experience that’s equal parts spectacle and substance.
Known for turning heads and rewriting the rules, Beckaly Franks is no stranger to shaking things up. From co-founding the iconic The Pontiac in Hong Kong—featured on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for seven straight years—to launching the Hungry Ghost group and buzzy venues like Call Me AL and ARTIFACT, Franks has long been a driving force behind Asia’s cocktail renaissance. In 2023, she became the second woman to win the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, a recognition for her fearless creativity, inclusive ethos, and magnetic presence behind the bar.
“At the heart of every great cocktail is a story—and this one’s set on a postcard-perfect island,” said Franks. “W Maldives has this incredible energy that mirrors what I love about mixology: it’s immersive, unexpected, and made for people who want to feel something. I can’t wait to have my world collide with the destination.”
At W Maldives, she is bringing it all. The collaboration kicks off with two exclusive guest shifts at SIP on 24 and 25 July, where Franks will serve up a mix of her iconic signature and bespoke creations crafted just for the island. Think sun-drenched flavors, unexpected textures and bold spirits made to match the lagoon views. On 27 July, the experience moves to the resort’s noon-to-moon social hub, WET Deck, for an elevated daytime poolside revelry—an atmospheric day of sensory storytelling, boundary-pushing cocktails, and barefoot glamor under the vibrant Maldivian sky.
“This is more than a bar takeover—it’s a meeting of minds, a celebration of mastery, and a moment to connect with the spirit of W Maldives,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “We are proud to welcome Beckaly as part of our Island Alchemy series and continue offering our guests experiences that are anything but ordinary.”
Part island escape, part liquid installation, this collaboration is more than a moment—it is a statement. Island Alchemy is W Maldives signature mixology program designed to spotlight innovators, connectors, and tastemakers who bring something original to the table. With Beckaly Franks at the helm, this edition serves as both a toast to women redefining the global bar scene and a bold glimpse into the future of mixology—where craft and character collide in all the right ways.
Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast spread and three-course dinner as well as return seaplane transfer from Male, and get exclusive benefits. Book your stay now and raise the bar on your next escape via this link or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
Cellar of quiet distinction: Vakkaru Reserve wins fifth Wine Spectator Award
At Vakkaru Maldives, wine isn’t merely served — it is curated, conversed with, and quietly revered. This has led to the resort’s European wine cellar, Vakkaru Reserve, being awarded Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for the fifth year — the only resort in the Maldives to have done so.
Vakkaru Reserve, an intimate, striking space at the heart of the island, houses 620 labels selected with care by Head Sommelier Retheesh Kakkareth Mohanan and Assistant Sommelier Vasantha Kumar Nadarajah. Some stars in the collection favour narrative as much as provenance: a Château Cheval Blanc Premier Grand Cru Classé A trio from 1983, 1985 and 1990; Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac 2009; Krug Clos du Mesnil Blanc de Blanc Brut 2002 and Château Pavie 1982, each one a vignette of a time and place, waiting to be uncorked.
“Our intention with Vakkaru Reserve has never been to impress with excess,” says Teddy Susanto Wiryawan, General Manager of Vakkaru Maldives. “Instead, it’s about assembling a collection that invites reflection, wines that linger in the mind as much as on the palate. This fifth award is not a milestone, but a reminder to keep listening to winemakers, regions, and the guests who come here seeking something they can’t find elsewhere.”
In a setting where time is allowed to stretch and the pace remains unhurried, the wine experience is naturally immersive. Vakkaru’s cellar hosts guided tastings, bespoke pairings, and a distinctive offering — a Wine & Chocolate Pairing Experience, where artisanal chocolates crafted in-house are paired with wine labels in unexpected harmony. Think Yuzu and Matcha Bonbon with Sauvignon Blanc, or an Espresso Bonbon set against a Tawny Port, delicious, deliberate acts of indulgence.
Vakkaru Reserve remains a quiet benchmark for those who appreciate depth over display. In this place of timelessness, let your wine journey stand less on ceremony, and more on memory and discovery.
Sommeliers and hospitality leaders to gather at Ifuru Island for exclusive Liquid Tasting Event
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the upcoming Raa Atoll Liquid Tasting, an exclusive gathering of sommeliers, F&B professionals, and hospitality leaders scheduled for 26 June 2025. This distinguished event is being presented in collaboration with The Liquid Concept, a premium beverage platform celebrated for its concept-driven approach to wine and spirits curation across the Indian Ocean region.
Established in 2021, The Liquid Concept delivers a comprehensive 360-degree beverage experience. Its portfolio includes fine wines, artisanal spirits, grower and grand marque Champagnes, vermouths, low- and no-alcohol alternatives, and innovative beverage solutions designed for hospitality and lifestyle destinations. The platform’s mission is to transform the beverage experience through purposeful curation, sustainable innovation, and immersive storytelling.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ifuru Island, the tasting event will feature over 40 exceptional wine labels sourced from around the world. These selections, drawn from The Liquid Concept’s intentionally curated portfolio, invite attendees on a sensory exploration of diverse terroirs, winemaking philosophies, and compelling narratives.
Enhancing the tasting experience, guests will be treated to a specially crafted three-course menu, thoughtfully designed to complement and elevate the wine pairings. This harmonious fusion of food and beverage aims to showcase the artistry of hospitality and refined palate engagement.
As part of a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, Ifuru Island and The Liquid Concept will also introduce the Bermar Wine & Champagne Preservation System during the event. This advanced technology enables the preservation of opened wines and champagnes, offering resorts a smart, eco-conscious solution to minimise waste and improve wine-by-the-glass service.
The Raa Atoll Liquid Tasting is an invitation-only event, poised to become a signature occasion that reflects Ifuru Island’s dedication to elevating the culinary and beverage scene in the Maldives.
