SAii Lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives win TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards

Maldives’s first leisure destination, CROSSROADS Maldives has announced that its stunning two resort destination, SAii Lagoon Maldives & Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has been recognised by TripAdvisor as winners of Travellers’ Choice Award 2022.

The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveller reviews around the globe on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to its guests.

“Congratulations to the 2022 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travellers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travellers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

This is both resort’s third consecutive win since their opening in 2019.

