Milaidhoo Maldives celebrated for culturally immersive stays by Wanderlust

This December, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will welcome Luminara, the newest superyacht in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, marking a remarkable convergence of land and sea. Two distinct itineraries will bring the 226-suite Luminara across the Indian Ocean, offering an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy a two-night stay at this iconic design-led island retreat for those travelling between Mauritius and the Maldives, or the Maldives and Singapore. This seamless journey, transitioning from voyage to villa, invites guests to rediscover the region in the signature style of The Ritz-Carlton.

The experience combines one of the world’s most refined yachts with one of the Indian Ocean’s most sought-after island destinations. Guests will enjoy a pre- or post-cruise stay in an Ocean Pool Villa—elegantly designed elliptical sanctuaries with expansive sundecks and private infinity pools overlooking the ocean. Time on the island unfolds through holistic wellness rituals at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with signature Bamford treatments, immersive snorkelling and diving adventures guided by resident naturalists, and exceptional dining spanning Japanese omakase, Cantonese, Southern Italian, and Lebanese cuisines—all within a celebrated architectural masterpiece.

Just a short boat ride away, Fari Marina Village offers further sensory delights. Visitors can explore James Turrell’s Amarta installation, indulge in Asian street food at Tum Tum, and enjoy Levantine-inspired dishes at Arabesque. Offshore excursions include diving at vibrant coral nurseries, sailing on a traditional dhoni, deep-sea fishing, or scenic seaplane flights revealing panoramic views of shimmering lagoons and untouched sandbanks. These curated land-based experiences perfectly complement life aboard the yacht, both above and below deck.

Aboard Luminara, the third superyacht in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, launched in July 2025, guests are invited to embrace a new pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel at sea. Offering one of the highest crew-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea, Luminara provides an environment that fosters both connection and discovery, set against a backdrop of refined design. While sailing along the brand’s inaugural Asia-Pacific routes, guests can enjoy culinary creations by award-winning chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina, rejuvenating wellness treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa featuring ESPA, 111SKIN, and Pisterzi products, and curated art spaces showcasing works by renowned artists including Paul Klee, David Hockney, and Alexander Calder.

The first itinerary, departing 3 December 2025, sails from Mauritius to the Maldives over nine nights, followed by a two-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives. The voyage includes stops in Mahé for a glimpse of the Seychelles’ coral gardens and orchids, and La Digue for serene swims among granite boulders. Guests then disembark at the resort for a final night on board before transitioning to the island.

The second itinerary, departing 10 December 2025, begins with two nights in an Ocean Pool Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives before guests board Luminara directly from the resort. The eleven-night journey features cultural explorations in Colombo and Galle Fort, a rare call to the Andaman Islands, and scenic sailings past the limestone karsts of Phuket and Langkawi, concluding in the vibrant city of Singapore.

Rates begin at USD 12,400 per person, inclusive of a two-night Ocean Pool Villa stay with daily breakfast. Packages are subject to availability and offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with villa upgrades and additional excursions available at an extra cost.