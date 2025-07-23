Featured
Milaidhoo Maldives celebrated for culturally immersive stays by Wanderlust
Milaidhoo Maldives has earned a coveted spot in Wanderlust Magazine’s ‘Wandersleep’ list, celebrated under the ‘Sense of Place’ category for stays that offer a deep connection to their destination. This recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to authenticity, culture, and meaningful travel.
Nestled in the breathtaking Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo is more than a luxury island retreat—it’s an intimate expression of Maldivian heritage. Thoughtfully designed by a local architect, the resort’s aesthetic draws inspiration from traditional Maldivian homes, featuring thatched roofs, open-air living spaces, and the use of natural materials throughout. This careful attention to design fosters a sense of belonging, allowing guests to engage deeply with the spirit of the islands.
Milaidhoo’s identity is rooted in its local ownership. As a proudly Maldivian family-owned resort, it offers not just exceptional service, but genuine warmth and hospitality that reflect the island’s culture. From coral conservation experiences to fishing excursions with local fishermen, every element of the guest journey is curated to offer a sense of connection—to people, to place, and to purpose.
The island’s gentle rhythm of ‘slow living’ invites guests to unwind and embrace island life at its purest. This ethos extends to the culinary experience at Ba’theli, Milaidhoo’s signature restaurant, where traditional dhoni boats float above the lagoon, serving dishes infused with the spices and stories of the Indian Ocean’s ancient maritime routes.
Milaidhoo’s inclusion in Wanderlust’s ‘Wandersleep’ list affirms its status as a destination that goes beyond luxury, offering travellers a meaningful and memorable stay steeped in a true sense of place.
Family
Island living redefined: Le Méridien Maldives offers enriching family retreat
Set against the backdrop of a tranquil lagoon and unspoilt beaches on the private island of Thilamaafushi in Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa provides an ideal setting for multigenerational travel. Emphasising connection, creativity, and discovery, the resort offers families a tropical haven where shared moments unfold effortlessly—from the stillness of sunrise to the warm hues of Au Soleil’s golden hour.
The resort presents two-bedroom beachfront and overwater villas, thoughtfully designed to balance privacy with shared living. Each villa comprises a master bedroom and twin room, a private pool, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, and direct access to either the lagoon or the shoreline. For those seeking greater exclusivity, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa delivers an expansive indoor-outdoor living experience, complete with a private beach, infinity pool, Jacuzzi, and direct access to the turquoise sea—ideal for larger family holidays or special occasions.
Families are encouraged to build their days around meaningful activities, with curated experiences tailored to all ages. Guests may snorkel the vibrant house reef, take a dolphin cruise, or engage in friendly matches on the padel court. Evenings bring a sense of togetherness, with karaoke, bingo, and open-air cinema creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere.
Le Méridien’s sun-drenched Au Soleil offers a vibrant gathering space for families to enjoy live music, refreshments, and signature treats. Poolside games and summery beverages are served alongside ocean vistas, while children can savour Le Scoop homemade gelato in a laid-back beachfront setting—an ideal stop between island escapades.
Reinforcing the resort’s dedication to sustainability, the Marine Conservation Hub provides an engaging educational experience for guests of all ages. Families can explore the local marine ecosystem with the resident biologists and take part in hands-on conservation efforts during their visit.
The Greenhouse, one of the Maldives’ largest hydroponic gardens, complements these efforts. Guests are invited to participate in the Family Foraging experience, where they can learn about hydroponic farming, harvest fresh produce together, and enjoy a communal Harvest Table—an experience designed to spark curiosity and environmental mindfulness in younger guests.
At the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, children are immersed in a world of creative learning. This vibrant space hosts a variety of daily activities including arts and crafts, junior mixology classes, marine awareness sessions, and a signature kids’ night camping experience. While children are engaged, parents can unwind at the overwater Explore Spa, join a Sip & Paint session at La Vie bar, or enjoy bespoke destination dining. Babysitting services are also available for toddlers and infants, ensuring parents can enjoy peaceful moments throughout their stay.
The resort’s six restaurants and bars offer diverse dining experiences suited to every palate. Mediterranean cuisine is served at Riviera, while Japanese specialities and Teppanyaki are featured at Tabemasu. Velaa Bar + Grill offers wood-fired pizzas, and Turquoise provides a broad international menu. Each venue delivers a unique culinary journey, blending global flavours with locally sourced ingredients.
With sweeping views of the ocean and soft white sands, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa promises an enriching family escape where connection, exploration, and joy are seamlessly woven into each day.
Families booking the Family Adventure offer will enjoy a range of added benefits, including complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, daily half-board for the whole family, access to the Kids Hub, daily marine education sessions, non-motorised watersports, and more. The offer is available for bookings and stays through to 31 December 2025.
Featured
Renowned holistic practitioner Ranjith Saj brings healing expertise to NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort is welcoming Ranjith Saj, a renowned holistic practitioner from Kerala, India, for a limited-time residency offering bespoke Ayurvedic and energy healing therapies.
With over 17 years of international spa expertise and a heritage grounded in traditional Indian medicine, Ranjith is celebrated for his intuitive, integrative approach to mind-body wellness. His treatments blend Ayurveda, reflexology, meridian therapy, and energetic detox techniques—ideal for guests seeking both physical rejuvenation and emotional clarity.
During his residency, Ranjith will present a dedicated signature menu, customised to suit individual wellness needs. Each session begins with a personal consultation and is designed to help restore the body’s natural equilibrium.
Signature Treatments:
- Muscle Energy Rebalance: 60 minutes – USD 135 | 90 minutes – USD 210
- Immune Booster Vedic Therapy: 60 minutes – USD 135 | 90 minutes – USD 210
- Foot Reflexology: 60 minutes – USD 135
- Vital Energy Restoration with Shiatsu: 60 minutes – USD 135 | 90 minutes – USD 210
- Blend of Healing (Detox + Reflexology): 75 minutes – USD 150
Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in guided chakra balancing meditations and Qigong movement sessions, enriching their wellness experience and deepening internal harmony.
Set against the backdrop of Havodda’s pristine natural surroundings, these therapies offer a space for profound restoration—where stress melts away, energy realigns, and the body reconnects with a sense of ease.
“This residency reflects our commitment to meaningful wellness,” said the Resort Manager. “Ranjith’s presence offers our guests something more than relaxation — it’s a return to personal connection and inner stillness.”
Featured
Luminara sets sail to Maldives in luxe collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton Fari Islands
This December, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will welcome Luminara, the newest superyacht in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, marking a remarkable convergence of land and sea. Two distinct itineraries will bring the 226-suite Luminara across the Indian Ocean, offering an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy a two-night stay at this iconic design-led island retreat for those travelling between Mauritius and the Maldives, or the Maldives and Singapore. This seamless journey, transitioning from voyage to villa, invites guests to rediscover the region in the signature style of The Ritz-Carlton.
The experience combines one of the world’s most refined yachts with one of the Indian Ocean’s most sought-after island destinations. Guests will enjoy a pre- or post-cruise stay in an Ocean Pool Villa—elegantly designed elliptical sanctuaries with expansive sundecks and private infinity pools overlooking the ocean. Time on the island unfolds through holistic wellness rituals at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with signature Bamford treatments, immersive snorkelling and diving adventures guided by resident naturalists, and exceptional dining spanning Japanese omakase, Cantonese, Southern Italian, and Lebanese cuisines—all within a celebrated architectural masterpiece.
Just a short boat ride away, Fari Marina Village offers further sensory delights. Visitors can explore James Turrell’s Amarta installation, indulge in Asian street food at Tum Tum, and enjoy Levantine-inspired dishes at Arabesque. Offshore excursions include diving at vibrant coral nurseries, sailing on a traditional dhoni, deep-sea fishing, or scenic seaplane flights revealing panoramic views of shimmering lagoons and untouched sandbanks. These curated land-based experiences perfectly complement life aboard the yacht, both above and below deck.
Aboard Luminara, the third superyacht in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, launched in July 2025, guests are invited to embrace a new pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel at sea. Offering one of the highest crew-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea, Luminara provides an environment that fosters both connection and discovery, set against a backdrop of refined design. While sailing along the brand’s inaugural Asia-Pacific routes, guests can enjoy culinary creations by award-winning chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina, rejuvenating wellness treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa featuring ESPA, 111SKIN, and Pisterzi products, and curated art spaces showcasing works by renowned artists including Paul Klee, David Hockney, and Alexander Calder.
The first itinerary, departing 3 December 2025, sails from Mauritius to the Maldives over nine nights, followed by a two-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives. The voyage includes stops in Mahé for a glimpse of the Seychelles’ coral gardens and orchids, and La Digue for serene swims among granite boulders. Guests then disembark at the resort for a final night on board before transitioning to the island.
The second itinerary, departing 10 December 2025, begins with two nights in an Ocean Pool Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives before guests board Luminara directly from the resort. The eleven-night journey features cultural explorations in Colombo and Galle Fort, a rare call to the Andaman Islands, and scenic sailings past the limestone karsts of Phuket and Langkawi, concluding in the vibrant city of Singapore.
Rates begin at USD 12,400 per person, inclusive of a two-night Ocean Pool Villa stay with daily breakfast. Packages are subject to availability and offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with villa upgrades and additional excursions available at an extra cost.
Trending
-
Cooking5 days ago
Malaa – The Maldivian Café: NH Kuda Rah’s new culinary jewel
-
Featured1 week ago
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa unveils stylish new Beach Villas with Pool
-
Featured7 days ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives unveils ‘Mystival’ — spellbinding festive extravaganza
-
Awards1 week ago
Maldives named ‘Best for Romance’ in Expedia’s 2025 Island Hot List
-
News1 week ago
Maldives’ sunsets garner 20 million views, landing in global top 10
-
Featured1 week ago
Brewing change: how The Standard Maldives is redefining eco-luxury
-
Featured1 week ago
Unwind, dine and play: multi-island summer at CROSSROADS Maldives
-
Featured6 days ago
Madifushi Private Island makes impact at ILTM Asia Pacific 2025