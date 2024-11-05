Featured
Angsana Velavaru: sustainable paradise for adventure and relaxation
Angsana Velavaru, nestled in the pristine waters of the Maldives, offers an idyllic escape for families and groups seeking a blend of adventure and relaxation. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, this vibrant resort has become a hub for engaging water-based activities that not only entertain but also educate guests about marine conservation and the rich local ecosystems.
Every experience at Angsana Velavaru provides visitors with a window into the dynamic life beneath the waves. From snorkelling among vibrant coral reefs and kayaking through serene lagoons to paddle-boarding along the island’s edges, these immersive activities reveal the intricate marine ecosystems of the Maldives. Among the “101 Things to Do” is the coral planting program at the resort’s Marine Lab, where guests partner with marine biologists to restore the reefs by planting coral fragments that nurture underwater biodiversity. This hands-on experience not only inspires a deep respect for marine conservation but also leaves a lasting, positive impact on the ocean’s fragile environment.
In line with its commitment to sustainability, Angsana Velavaru has implemented a variety of innovative initiatives aimed at protecting the island and its natural resources. Recent projects include the installation of solar panels that harness renewable energy, significantly reducing the resort’s carbon footprint. Additionally, a food compost machine has been introduced to minimise waste, while a rainwater harvesting system conserves water resources vital to the island’s ecosystem. The resort has also adopted a saltwater chlorination system for its pools, enhancing the health and safety of swimming environments while decreasing reliance on harsh chemicals.
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, Angsana Velavaru proudly introduces SustainLinen, a unique initiative that repurposes leftover fabric to create stylish tote bags. This innovative project not only promotes recycling and waste reduction but also provides guests with a practical memento that embodies their commitment to sustainability during their stay.
As the festive season draws near, Angsana Velavaru has curated an exciting line-up of celebrations and exclusive offers tailored for friends and families. From meticulously planned holiday events and themed dining experiences to activity-filled days on the island, visitors will find ample opportunities to create lasting memories in the Maldives’ enchanting setting. The resort invites everyone to partake in a unique celebration that encapsulates the spirit of the season while embracing the stunning beauty and culture of the Maldives.
Fashion
Patina Maldives and Stampd debut their second collaborative collection
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, and Stampd have announced their second collaborative capsule collection, emerging from a shared passion for mindful design and fresh perspectives. This partnership deepens the creative dialogue initiated during their 2023 collaboration, seamlessly blending the tranquil pace of island life with the monochrome and minimalistic style that is characteristic of Chris Stamp, the founder and creative director of Stampd.
The collection targets modern travellers who seek purposeful and meaningful experiences by offering an aesthetic that is effortlessly refined. It combines surf-ready comfort with metropolitan sophistication, appealing to conscious consumers and ocean enthusiasts alike.
Reflecting Patina Maldives and Stampd’s commitment to environmental stewardship, the pieces are crafted from consciously selected materials, including organic cotton, recycled ocean-bound plastics, and locally sourced natural fibres. This collaborative passion project features a t-shirt for both men and women, a unisex white linen shirt, swim shorts for both genders, a trucker cap, and a tote, with each piece embodying the collaborative spirit of both brands.
Anthony Gill, the General Manager of Patina Maldives, stated, “At Patina Maldives, we believe in the transformative power of fresh mindsets. This collaboration with Stampd captures our ethos of deep connections—whether between nature and design or among like-minded individuals who share our passion for experiences that leave a lasting impression. Each piece tells a story of discovery and connection, inviting guests to embrace new perspectives while respecting our commitment to the environment and community, striking the perfect balance between purpose and style.”
The seeds of this collaboration were planted during Chris Stamp’s immersive journey to Patina Maldives in late 2022. Through his Polaroid camera, Stamp captured the interplay of light, water, and architecture that defines the resort’s distinctive character. These moments of curiosity evolved into a collection that honours both the serene rhythm of island life and the dynamic pulse of coastal cities through urban-ready fashion.
Chris Stamp remarked, “Growing up in Southern California and now calling Miami home, I’ve always lived at the intersection of ocean and city. This collection celebrates the art of discovery, bringing together individuals who share a passion for thoughtful design and sustainability in luxury. Each piece carries our stamp and the Patina spirit, inspiring wearers to embrace fresh perspectives whether they’re exploring urban landscapes or finding serenity by the ocean.”
Action
Ayada Maldives introduces the sleek Jet Car experience
Ayada Maldives, renowned for its luxury experiences and stunning oceanic paradise, has introduced an exhilarating new way to explore the island’s turquoise waters: the Jet Car. This innovative, sports-car-inspired watercraft offers guests the ultimate blend of luxury and adventure, providing a one-of-a-kind experience in the Maldivian seas.
The Ayada Maldives Jet Car is more than just a ride; it represents an unforgettable thrill. Designed to resemble a sleek sports car, this watercraft glides effortlessly over the lagoon, offering an exhilarating way to explore the island’s pristine waters in style. Perfect for adventure seekers and luxury enthusiasts alike, the Jet Car presents an unmatched opportunity to experience the breathtaking views and vibrant marine life of the Maldives from an entirely new perspective.
Guests embarking on the Jet Car adventure will feel the excitement as they cruise through Ayada’s stunning waters, creating waves and turning heads along the way. This unique watercraft is not only a visual spectacle but also easy to operate, making it accessible for both experienced water sports enthusiasts and those new to water-based adventures.
The Jet Car experience is available for booking at Ayada Maldives’ Watersports Center, with prices starting from $249 per ride. Each ride promises to be a highlight of any guest’s stay, providing an unbeatable blend of adrenaline and beauty that captures the essence of the Maldives.
Featured
Discover unmatched luxury and adventure at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives is the quintessential honeymoon destination, where intimacy and relaxed luxury harmonise on a tranquil, small island. Featuring only 30 exquisitely designed villas, this enchanting retreat offers couples the ideal setting for privacy and rejuvenation, framed by pristine white sandy beaches and breathtaking turquoise waters that surround one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs.
Dining at Kandolhu is a remarkable experience that enriches every guest’s stay. Visitors can choose from five à la carte restaurants, a bar, and unique beach dining options. They can imagine enjoying a private five-course dinner beneath the stars, with their toes in the soft sand and the gentle sound of waves as their soundtrack. Whether guests opt for an oceanfront meal, a moonlit dinner on the jetty, or the comfort of their villa’s veranda, each culinary creation is expertly tailored to individual preferences. The culinary team is dedicated to ensuring every dish is not only delicious but also meaningful, accommodating dietary needs and special requests. This sets the stage for romantic evenings filled with lasting memories.
For adventure seekers, the house reef at Kandolhu presents some of the finest snorkelling in the Maldives. Home to a diverse array of marine life, including colourful fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, and even eagle rays, this vibrant ecosystem guarantees that each snorkelling excursion is both unique and thrilling. Enthusiasts may even encounter hawksbill turtles gliding gracefully through the water, adding a touch of magic to their underwater adventures. Large schools of fish, such as snappers, fusiliers, and moorish idols, contribute to the stunning marine landscape, and the reef’s accessibility allows guests to explore its wonders at their own pace, with expert guides on hand to enhance the experience.
Relaxation reaches new heights at Kandolhu’s Varu Spa, where exclusive treatments are designed to foster connection and tranquility. Signature experiences like “A Moment in Love” and “Forever in Love” offer indulgent therapies, including aromatherapy, soothing coconut oil massages, and special rituals such as a thread bracelet exchange in a candlelit setting. The serene ambiance of Varu Spa, set against lush surroundings, creates an idyllic environment for couples to reconnect and recharge.
Kandolhu Maldives also provides a variety of experiences for guests to enjoy. Whether indulging in à la carte dining at one of the five restaurants, taking a sunset stroll along the beach, or experiencing a couple’s spa treatment, there’s always something to ignite the senses. For those with a passion for underwater exploration, Kandolhu offers scuba diving and various excursions. Guests can also embark on a private sunset cruise, allowing them to witness the sun dip below the horizon in perfect seclusion with their loved ones.
More than just a stunning island, Kandolhu Maldives is an unforgettable experience crafted to linger in the memories of its visitors. With its breathtaking natural beauty, intimate atmosphere, and laid-back luxury, it provides the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, making it a dream destination for honeymooners.
