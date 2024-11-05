Angsana Velavaru: sustainable paradise for adventure and relaxation

Kandolhu Maldives is the quintessential honeymoon destination, where intimacy and relaxed luxury harmonise on a tranquil, small island. Featuring only 30 exquisitely designed villas, this enchanting retreat offers couples the ideal setting for privacy and rejuvenation, framed by pristine white sandy beaches and breathtaking turquoise waters that surround one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs.

Dining at Kandolhu is a remarkable experience that enriches every guest’s stay. Visitors can choose from five à la carte restaurants, a bar, and unique beach dining options. They can imagine enjoying a private five-course dinner beneath the stars, with their toes in the soft sand and the gentle sound of waves as their soundtrack. Whether guests opt for an oceanfront meal, a moonlit dinner on the jetty, or the comfort of their villa’s veranda, each culinary creation is expertly tailored to individual preferences. The culinary team is dedicated to ensuring every dish is not only delicious but also meaningful, accommodating dietary needs and special requests. This sets the stage for romantic evenings filled with lasting memories.

For adventure seekers, the house reef at Kandolhu presents some of the finest snorkelling in the Maldives. Home to a diverse array of marine life, including colourful fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, and even eagle rays, this vibrant ecosystem guarantees that each snorkelling excursion is both unique and thrilling. Enthusiasts may even encounter hawksbill turtles gliding gracefully through the water, adding a touch of magic to their underwater adventures. Large schools of fish, such as snappers, fusiliers, and moorish idols, contribute to the stunning marine landscape, and the reef’s accessibility allows guests to explore its wonders at their own pace, with expert guides on hand to enhance the experience.

Relaxation reaches new heights at Kandolhu’s Varu Spa, where exclusive treatments are designed to foster connection and tranquility. Signature experiences like “A Moment in Love” and “Forever in Love” offer indulgent therapies, including aromatherapy, soothing coconut oil massages, and special rituals such as a thread bracelet exchange in a candlelit setting. The serene ambiance of Varu Spa, set against lush surroundings, creates an idyllic environment for couples to reconnect and recharge.

Kandolhu Maldives also provides a variety of experiences for guests to enjoy. Whether indulging in à la carte dining at one of the five restaurants, taking a sunset stroll along the beach, or experiencing a couple’s spa treatment, there’s always something to ignite the senses. For those with a passion for underwater exploration, Kandolhu offers scuba diving and various excursions. Guests can also embark on a private sunset cruise, allowing them to witness the sun dip below the horizon in perfect seclusion with their loved ones.

More than just a stunning island, Kandolhu Maldives is an unforgettable experience crafted to linger in the memories of its visitors. With its breathtaking natural beauty, intimate atmosphere, and laid-back luxury, it provides the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, making it a dream destination for honeymooners.