Sanctuary for modern man: Milaidhoo Maldives launches The Gentlemen’s Retreat

In celebration of International Men’s Day on 19 November 2025, Milaidhoo Maldives has announced The Gentlemen’s Retreat — a bespoke wellness experience exclusively designed for the modern gentleman. Offered as both a transformative three-day retreat and a rejuvenating one-day escape, the programme provides a rare opportunity for rest, reflection, and reconnection.

Set within the serene surroundings of Milaidhoo, a private island sanctuary in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Gentlemen’s Retreat embodies the resort’s philosophy of barefoot luxury and mindful living. Here, time slows down, and every experience is carefully crafted to harmonise with the island’s natural rhythm. Rooted in simplicity and presence, the retreat invites guests to embark on a journey of genuine renewal — one that goes beyond relaxation to nurture both mind and body.

“We understand that luxury is not merely about indulgence, but about meaningful, transformative experiences,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives. “This retreat honours the global conversation around men’s mental health and well-being, offering an immersive sanctuary for those seeking calm and clarity.”

Three-Day Wellness Journey:

Day 1: Arrival and Grounding – Guests are welcomed with a calming herbal drink, a cool towel, and a personalised wellness consultation before easing into a Jet Lag Reviver Massage — a 60-minute deep tissue treatment designed to release tension and stimulate circulation. The evening concludes with a guided Breathing Ritual by the ocean at sunset to restore focus and calm.

Day 2: Strength and Vitality – The day begins with a Sunrise Functional Fitness session led by a personal trainer, followed by a nourishing Power Breakfast featuring local superfoods. Guests then enjoy Herbal Steam Therapy to detoxify the body before experiencing the signature Maldivian Warrior Massage, a 90-minute firm-pressure ritual using African wood dumbbells and herbal compresses to enhance strength and vitality.

Day 3: Balance and Rejuvenation – The final day features Tai Chi or Hatha Yoga by the sea, an Obsidian Detox Facial to revitalise the skin, and a reflective session of guided meditation or journaling with the resort’s wellness coach. The journey concludes with a Sunset Mocktail at Compass Bar, a Nutrition Consultation and Meal Plan, and a farewell gift to commemorate the experience.

One-Day Retreat Experience

The condensed one-day retreat offers an immersive escape for those seeking renewal within a single day. The itinerary includes a private movement session, a full-body spa ritual featuring an Intensive Muscle Release Massage by Aromatherapy Associates, and moments of calm through an ocean swim or pool float. Guests enjoy a healthy outdoor lunch with fresh island produce, followed by a choice of cooling treatments — either the Aroma Sun Soother or Obsidian Facial. The day concludes with guided Sunset Reflection, a mocktail at Compass Bar, a private candlelit dinner under the stars, and an evening ritual featuring herbal tea, a warm essential oil bath, and deep sleep preparation.

The Gentlemen’s Retreat will be available throughout November 2025, with limited spaces to ensure an intimate and highly personalised experience for each guest.