Flavours of Japan light up Maldives: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s International Chefs Day experience

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will mark International Chefs Day with a week-long celebration of Japanese artistry and flavour from 20th to 25th October 2025. The resort will host acclaimed Japanese Chef Junichi “JT” Tanaka, owner of Binchō Tanaka, and Sake Sommelier Yasuyuki “Sakeyasu” Suzuki for an exclusive series of culinary experiences.

Originating from Japan’s Izu Peninsula, Binchō Tanaka reflects the quiet philosophy of Sumibi Kappo—a charcoal-inspired cuisine that embodies harmony with nature. At Iru Fushi, Chef JT and Sommelier Sakeyasu will present an immersive omakase experience where Japanese sake and tea converge with fire and fermentation beneath the Maldivian sky.

Chef JT, whose career spans Japan, Jamaica, New York, and Australia, is recognised for his soulful omakase creations that blend tradition, wellness, and artistry. Joining him, Sommelier Sakeyasu—America’s first certified sake sommelier and a prominent figure in New York’s dining scene—will curate refined pairings showcasing precision, balance, and craftsmanship.

Guests will enjoy two signature events: an Artisanal Sake and Craft Brew Tea Pairing Dinner at Islander’s Grill, and an intimate beachside dinner under the stars. Each will celebrate the essence of Japanese culinary mastery in a Maldivian island setting.

The collaboration will feature Binchō Tanaka’s refined dishes paired with the renowned sake of Tanaka Shuzo—who recently revived the traditional kimoto fermentation method after 67 years—and the innovative craft brew teas of Marushichi Seicha. Together, they will capture the spirit of Izu in the Maldives through a fusion of fire, fermentation, and leaf.

To commemorate International Chefs Day, Chef JT will also conduct an exclusive workshop for Iru Fushi’s culinary team, offering hands-on training and sharing his culinary philosophy to inspire creativity and elevate the resort’s gastronomic craft.

“At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we are proud to celebrate International Chefs Day not only by delighting our guests but also by investing in the growth and creativity of our culinary team,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Welcoming Chef JT and Yasuyuki Suzuki to share their expertise is a true honour. Their passion for Japanese gastronomy perfectly complements our vision of delivering experiences that are authentic, inspiring, and crafted with heart.”

Part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ (r)evolution, Iru Fushi stands as the only resort within The Luxury Collection—a portfolio inspired by the elements and dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences.