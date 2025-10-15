OZEN LIFE MAADHOO debuts Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has announced the introduction of its newest villa category, the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide, offering guests a playful yet luxurious twist to their Maldivian getaway. Designed for travellers seeking both relaxation and excitement, the new villa combines captivating ocean views with dynamic features for an unforgettable island experience.

Located at the edge of the island, the Wind Villa enjoys a prime sunrise position and includes a spacious bedroom with high ceilings, an elegant outdoor lounge, and direct access to the lagoon’s clear waters. The addition of a private Jacuzzi and waterslide adds an element of adventure and intimacy, ideal for couples or small families in search of both tranquillity and fun.

Guests can unwind on the sun-drenched deck, enjoy a soothing soak under the Maldivian skies, or take a refreshing slide into the turquoise lagoon, surrounded by the serene beauty of Maadhoo’s shimmering waters.

Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core, commented: “Imagining the children’s faces when they see for the first time the striking blue lagoon off the terrace and the bonus of sliding directly into the warm, calm waters below is a joy in itself. What’s even more delightful is the thought of adults embracing the same experience – sliding by day, then later cuddling beneath the starlit Maldivian sky in a hot Jacuzzi, bubbles all around – including in their flute glass! We are thrilled to introduce the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide, a fresh take on luxury that fuses private leisure with a sense of adventure. This new category reflects our commitment to creating memorable experiences for families and couples seeking a vibrant or romantic island retreat.”

The launch of the Wind Villa coincides with the upcoming holiday season and follows recent enhancements across the resort, including new pool additions to the Earth Villas. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues to evolve its offerings to elevate the guest experience.

With its contemporary design, luxurious comforts, and imaginative features, the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide offers a refreshing balance of indulgence and exhilaration—an experience that perfectly captures the resort’s philosophy of joyful island living.

Stay More & Pay Less with 20% savings when booking directly. These one-of-a-kind exclusive rates ensure a perfectly tailored Maldivian escape. Discover more at theozencollection.com.