Awards
Sun Siyam Group shines at Global Peace Hospitality Summit with multiple international awards
In a distinguished evening celebrating global unity and purpose, Sun Siyam Group and its Founder and Chairman, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, received top honours at the Global Peace Hospitality Summit & Awards 2025, held in Dubai. Organised by the Global Peace Institute (UK) in partnership with Impact Hub UAE, the summit welcomed over 200 leaders and delegates from 46 nations under the theme “Peace Through Hospitality.”
Siyam was awarded three of the night’s highest distinctions — the Golden Sail of Distinction and two Lifetime Achievement Awards for Hospitality & Service Excellence and Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation. He was the only recipient to receive all three accolades.
These awards recognised Siyam’s pioneering role in shaping the Maldives into a world-class tourism destination, as well as his longstanding contributions to national development, philanthropy, and youth empowerment. His leadership continues to exemplify how business success can align with sustainability and social progress to create lasting, positive impact.
In addition to these individual honours, Sun Siyam Group achieved six major awards across its resort portfolio, reaffirming its reputation as a leader in peace-driven hospitality and sustainable luxury.
The recognised resorts included:
- Siyam World Maldives – World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort
- Sun Siyam Pasikudah, Sri Lanka – Luxury Beachfront Retreat of the Year
- Sun Siyam Vilu Reef – Peaceful Indulgence Award
- Sun Siyam Iru Fushi – Luxury Peace Retreat
- Sun Siyam Iru Veli – Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Luxury Resort
- Sun Siyam Olhuveli – Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Lifestyle Resort
Siyam was joined at the event by his wife, Soukayna Hadfi, Vice President of Operations Abdulla Thamheed, Assistant Group General Manager and Sun Siyam Olhuveli General Manager Hassan Adil, and members of the brand’s Middle East sales and PR representation team, proudly representing Maldivian hospitality on the global stage.
The evening also witnessed the launch of the Golden Wing of Peace Movement, a new international initiative designed to unite leaders, creators, and institutions around conscious leadership and community-centred business. The gala featured two Wings of Harmony fashion showcases by Egyptian designer Nadine Ellithy, symbolising compassion, culture, and creativity as universal expressions of peace. The keynote address was delivered by General Dr Mohammed Al Shamsi, who highlighted the UAE’s growing role as a global exemplar of coexistence.
The Global Peace Institute (UK), an independent non-profit organisation promoting peace, diplomacy, and education, has previously hosted successful summits in London, Scotland, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Its Dubai edition reflected the deepening connection between hospitality and mindful leadership in a global context.
For Sun Siyam Group, the honours mark yet another milestone in a journey defined by Maldivian authenticity, mindful luxury, and purposeful hospitality — continuing a legacy of welcome, integrity, and global connection.
Awards
Sustainability meets luxury: Reethi Faru Resort crowned LUXE Global Winner 2025
Reethi Faru Resort, located in the heart of the Maldives, has been recognised as a LUXE Global Winner 2025, earning the titles of Best Luxury Sustainable Resort in the Indian Ocean and Best Luxury Resort Globally. This accolade reflects the resort’s continued dedication to integrating eco-conscious practices with exceptional guest experiences.
Surrounded by the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean, Reethi Faru Resort has become known for its reef conservation initiatives and its commitment to renewable energy. Each stay embodies a balance between indulgence and environmental responsibility, establishing the resort as a benchmark for sustainable luxury hospitality worldwide.
Commenting on the recognition, Tanique van Dijk, Director of Sales at LUXE Global, stated that Reethi Faru Resort stands as a shining example of how true luxury can align with environmental responsibility. She noted that the resort’s vision demonstrates how sustainability and elegance can coexist seamlessly, offering guests world-class hospitality while contributing to a more sustainable future.
Awards
RIU Maldives brings home Gold for RIU Hotels & Resorts at SATA 2025
RIU Hotels & Resorts, with particular recognition for RIU Maldives, has been named the “Leading Resort / Hotel Brand in South Asia – Gold Winner” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025.
The accolade reflects the brand’s continued commitment to delivering outstanding guest experiences across the region. RIU Maldives’ signature offerings — including its renowned 24-hour all-inclusive service, in-room liquor dispensers, and a wide selection of themed restaurants available within the package — have been central to its appeal among travellers seeking both comfort and variety.
The award was accepted on behalf of the company by Mr. Sisitha Weerasekara, Head of Sales for the Maldives and Sri Lanka, during the recent SATA 2025 ceremony.
This achievement stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire RIU team, reaffirming the brand’s mission to provide memorable and seamless holiday experiences in the Maldives and beyond.
Awards
Luxury Lifestyle Awards honours Summer Island Maldives as Best Romantic Resort
Summer Island Maldives has been recognised as the Best Luxury Romantic Resort in North Malé Atoll, Maldives for 2025 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a distinction that reflects the resort’s barefoot elegance, exceptional service, and commitment to crafting meaningful experiences for couples and travellers.
Situated in the tranquil South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat or 15-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, the resort offers an idyllic escape where modern comfort blends seamlessly with authentic island charm. With 156 beach and water villas spread across seven categories, Summer Island Maldives invites guests to unwind, reconnect with nature, and embrace the simplicity of island life.
Dining options include an international buffet at the main restaurant and fusion cuisine at the overwater venue, complemented by three scenic bars, an overwater spa, and an infinity pool with panoramic lagoon views. The resort also features a fitness gym, watersports and diving centre, and boutique, offering a perfect balance of leisure and recreation.
A pioneer in sustainability, Summer Island Maldives made history in 2018 by unveiling the world’s largest 3D-printed coral reef — a Guinness World Record-winning project supporting marine restoration. The resort continues to champion eco-friendly initiatives, including the elimination of single-use plastics and the use of solar energy for water heating.
Anchored in genuine hospitality and attention to detail, Summer Island Maldives remains a favoured destination for honeymooners, couples, and repeat guests seeking beauty, serenity, and heartfelt connection. Whether basking beneath the sun or gazing over the endless turquoise horizon, every moment on this peaceful island is designed to create memories that endure.
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Joy, creativity and connection define JOALI Maldives’ ‘Rise & Shine’ festive journey
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Swiss cellist JODOKCELLO to perform at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Centara Maldives unveils season of celebration across four island paradises
-
Featured1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort marks Mental Health Day with Tai Chi for inner peace
-
Culture1 week ago
SO/ Maldives illuminates Diwali with culinary delights, festive spirits, chic island vibes
-
Cooking1 week ago
Grégory Doyen brings his sweet artistry to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
-
Entertainment1 week ago
JOALI BEING presents ‘A Lot Like Holiday’: Celebration of joy, family and wellbeing
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Spooky celebrations await at Sun Siyam Olhuveli with ‘The Return of the Mummy’