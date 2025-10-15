Sun Siyam Group shines at Global Peace Hospitality Summit with multiple international awards

In a distinguished evening celebrating global unity and purpose, Sun Siyam Group and its Founder and Chairman, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, received top honours at the Global Peace Hospitality Summit & Awards 2025, held in Dubai. Organised by the Global Peace Institute (UK) in partnership with Impact Hub UAE, the summit welcomed over 200 leaders and delegates from 46 nations under the theme “Peace Through Hospitality.”

Siyam was awarded three of the night’s highest distinctions — the Golden Sail of Distinction and two Lifetime Achievement Awards for Hospitality & Service Excellence and Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation. He was the only recipient to receive all three accolades.

These awards recognised Siyam’s pioneering role in shaping the Maldives into a world-class tourism destination, as well as his longstanding contributions to national development, philanthropy, and youth empowerment. His leadership continues to exemplify how business success can align with sustainability and social progress to create lasting, positive impact.

In addition to these individual honours, Sun Siyam Group achieved six major awards across its resort portfolio, reaffirming its reputation as a leader in peace-driven hospitality and sustainable luxury.

The recognised resorts included:

Siyam World Maldives – World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort

Sun Siyam Pasikudah, Sri Lanka – Luxury Beachfront Retreat of the Year

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef – Peaceful Indulgence Award

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi – Luxury Peace Retreat

Sun Siyam Iru Veli – Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Luxury Resort

Sun Siyam Olhuveli – Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Lifestyle Resort

Siyam was joined at the event by his wife, Soukayna Hadfi, Vice President of Operations Abdulla Thamheed, Assistant Group General Manager and Sun Siyam Olhuveli General Manager Hassan Adil, and members of the brand’s Middle East sales and PR representation team, proudly representing Maldivian hospitality on the global stage.

The evening also witnessed the launch of the Golden Wing of Peace Movement, a new international initiative designed to unite leaders, creators, and institutions around conscious leadership and community-centred business. The gala featured two Wings of Harmony fashion showcases by Egyptian designer Nadine Ellithy, symbolising compassion, culture, and creativity as universal expressions of peace. The keynote address was delivered by General Dr Mohammed Al Shamsi, who highlighted the UAE’s growing role as a global exemplar of coexistence.

The Global Peace Institute (UK), an independent non-profit organisation promoting peace, diplomacy, and education, has previously hosted successful summits in London, Scotland, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Its Dubai edition reflected the deepening connection between hospitality and mindful leadership in a global context.

For Sun Siyam Group, the honours mark yet another milestone in a journey defined by Maldivian authenticity, mindful luxury, and purposeful hospitality — continuing a legacy of welcome, integrity, and global connection.