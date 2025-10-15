Sirru Fen Fushi launches global mixology series ‘Behind the Bar’

Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, celebrated for its wild luxury and immersive reconnection experiences, has announced the latest chapter in its Sirru Icon Series: Behind the Bar. Taking place from 18 to 19 November 2025, this global mixology showcase will bring together some of the world’s most acclaimed bartenders for a celebration of artistry, innovation, and craftsmanship in the world of cocktails.

Following the success of Pilates Escape, The Michelin Series, and Golden Week with Opium Bar Bangkok, this new experience invites guests to indulge in liquid artistry as internationally renowned mixologists transform the resort’s signature bar venues into stages of creativity, culture, and taste. The event will feature a curated cocktail selection inspired by Sirru Fen Fushi’s lagoon and coral ecosystem, accompanied by live music, inventive culinary pairings, and the island’s dynamic social ambience.

Building on the debut of Opium Bar Bangkok, Behind the Bar will welcome a distinguished lineup of mixology legends from Asia’s 50 Best Bars, including Colin Chia from Nutmeg & Clove in Singapore, Hidetsugu Ueno from Bar High Five in Tokyo, and Nick Wu from Bar Mood in Taipei. Each brings a unique approach to storytelling and sensory experience, offering guests an exclusive opportunity to savour world-class cocktails within an intimate Maldivian setting.

True to the resort’s ethos of purposeful living, the Behind the Bar series emphasises mindful indulgence and cultural exchange. Visiting mixologists will collaborate with Sirru Fen Fushi’s culinary and beverage team, integrating local herbs, lagoon botanicals, and sustainable methods to create drinks that embody the concept of wild luxury with conscience.

“Behind the Bar isn’t just about cocktails; it’s about connection, culture, and creativity. Every experience we create at Sirru Fen Fushi has a purpose—it’s our way of bringing people together through stories and craftsmanship,” said Gerhard Stutz, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi.