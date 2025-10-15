The St. Regis Maldives introduces holistic wellness experience with Tash and Andre Barnard

The St. Regis Maldives will host a transformative wellness residency featuring globally acclaimed Master Pilates Instructor Tash Barnard and renowned Performance and Wellbeing Coach Andre Barnard. Taking place from 3 to 16 November 2025, the programme brings together decades of expertise in movement, strength, and holistic wellbeing, offering guests a rare opportunity to rejuvenate both body and mind in the tranquil setting of the Maldives.

Tash Barnard will lead her signature Pilates sessions, designed to refine posture, strengthen the core, and promote mindful movement. Her tailored programmes include individual postural resets, sports performance sessions, and immersive stretch and release experiences, each crafted to restore balance, mobility, and vitality. Couples may also take part in guided movement sessions that encourage connection and shared wellbeing.

Andre Barnard’s practice combines personal training, performance coaching, and targeted therapies to enhance physical performance and overall wellness. Guests can participate in strength and conditioning workouts, bespoke coaching sessions, or immersive retreats that blend mindful movement with restorative therapy, energising the body and calming the mind.

Together, Tash and Andre Barnard will offer joint programmes that unite Pilates, therapeutic massage, and guided movement with strength and posture training. Their full-day Wellbeing Retreats feature mindful flow, sports-focused Pilates, massage, and breathwork, concluding with a gratitude circle to leave participants grounded and renewed.

Set within the serene overwater sanctuary of The St. Regis Maldives, these exclusive experiences invite guests to reconnect with themselves, embrace mindful living, and depart feeling rebalanced in body, mind, and spirit.