The St. Regis Maldives introduces holistic wellness experience with Tash and Andre Barnard
The St. Regis Maldives will host a transformative wellness residency featuring globally acclaimed Master Pilates Instructor Tash Barnard and renowned Performance and Wellbeing Coach Andre Barnard. Taking place from 3 to 16 November 2025, the programme brings together decades of expertise in movement, strength, and holistic wellbeing, offering guests a rare opportunity to rejuvenate both body and mind in the tranquil setting of the Maldives.
Tash Barnard will lead her signature Pilates sessions, designed to refine posture, strengthen the core, and promote mindful movement. Her tailored programmes include individual postural resets, sports performance sessions, and immersive stretch and release experiences, each crafted to restore balance, mobility, and vitality. Couples may also take part in guided movement sessions that encourage connection and shared wellbeing.
Andre Barnard’s practice combines personal training, performance coaching, and targeted therapies to enhance physical performance and overall wellness. Guests can participate in strength and conditioning workouts, bespoke coaching sessions, or immersive retreats that blend mindful movement with restorative therapy, energising the body and calming the mind.
Together, Tash and Andre Barnard will offer joint programmes that unite Pilates, therapeutic massage, and guided movement with strength and posture training. Their full-day Wellbeing Retreats feature mindful flow, sports-focused Pilates, massage, and breathwork, concluding with a gratitude circle to leave participants grounded and renewed.
Set within the serene overwater sanctuary of The St. Regis Maldives, these exclusive experiences invite guests to reconnect with themselves, embrace mindful living, and depart feeling rebalanced in body, mind, and spirit.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO debuts Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has announced the introduction of its newest villa category, the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide, offering guests a playful yet luxurious twist to their Maldivian getaway. Designed for travellers seeking both relaxation and excitement, the new villa combines captivating ocean views with dynamic features for an unforgettable island experience.
Located at the edge of the island, the Wind Villa enjoys a prime sunrise position and includes a spacious bedroom with high ceilings, an elegant outdoor lounge, and direct access to the lagoon’s clear waters. The addition of a private Jacuzzi and waterslide adds an element of adventure and intimacy, ideal for couples or small families in search of both tranquillity and fun.
Guests can unwind on the sun-drenched deck, enjoy a soothing soak under the Maldivian skies, or take a refreshing slide into the turquoise lagoon, surrounded by the serene beauty of Maadhoo’s shimmering waters.
Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core, commented: “Imagining the children’s faces when they see for the first time the striking blue lagoon off the terrace and the bonus of sliding directly into the warm, calm waters below is a joy in itself. What’s even more delightful is the thought of adults embracing the same experience – sliding by day, then later cuddling beneath the starlit Maldivian sky in a hot Jacuzzi, bubbles all around – including in their flute glass! We are thrilled to introduce the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide, a fresh take on luxury that fuses private leisure with a sense of adventure. This new category reflects our commitment to creating memorable experiences for families and couples seeking a vibrant or romantic island retreat.”
The launch of the Wind Villa coincides with the upcoming holiday season and follows recent enhancements across the resort, including new pool additions to the Earth Villas. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues to evolve its offerings to elevate the guest experience.
With its contemporary design, luxurious comforts, and imaginative features, the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide offers a refreshing balance of indulgence and exhilaration—an experience that perfectly captures the resort’s philosophy of joyful island living.
Stay More & Pay Less with 20% savings when booking directly. These one-of-a-kind exclusive rates ensure a perfectly tailored Maldivian escape. Discover more at theozencollection.com.
Sun Siyam Group shines at Global Peace Hospitality Summit with multiple international awards
In a distinguished evening celebrating global unity and purpose, Sun Siyam Group and its Founder and Chairman, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, received top honours at the Global Peace Hospitality Summit & Awards 2025, held in Dubai. Organised by the Global Peace Institute (UK) in partnership with Impact Hub UAE, the summit welcomed over 200 leaders and delegates from 46 nations under the theme “Peace Through Hospitality.”
Siyam was awarded three of the night’s highest distinctions — the Golden Sail of Distinction and two Lifetime Achievement Awards for Hospitality & Service Excellence and Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation. He was the only recipient to receive all three accolades.
These awards recognised Siyam’s pioneering role in shaping the Maldives into a world-class tourism destination, as well as his longstanding contributions to national development, philanthropy, and youth empowerment. His leadership continues to exemplify how business success can align with sustainability and social progress to create lasting, positive impact.
In addition to these individual honours, Sun Siyam Group achieved six major awards across its resort portfolio, reaffirming its reputation as a leader in peace-driven hospitality and sustainable luxury.
The recognised resorts included:
- Siyam World Maldives – World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort
- Sun Siyam Pasikudah, Sri Lanka – Luxury Beachfront Retreat of the Year
- Sun Siyam Vilu Reef – Peaceful Indulgence Award
- Sun Siyam Iru Fushi – Luxury Peace Retreat
- Sun Siyam Iru Veli – Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Luxury Resort
- Sun Siyam Olhuveli – Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Lifestyle Resort
Siyam was joined at the event by his wife, Soukayna Hadfi, Vice President of Operations Abdulla Thamheed, Assistant Group General Manager and Sun Siyam Olhuveli General Manager Hassan Adil, and members of the brand’s Middle East sales and PR representation team, proudly representing Maldivian hospitality on the global stage.
The evening also witnessed the launch of the Golden Wing of Peace Movement, a new international initiative designed to unite leaders, creators, and institutions around conscious leadership and community-centred business. The gala featured two Wings of Harmony fashion showcases by Egyptian designer Nadine Ellithy, symbolising compassion, culture, and creativity as universal expressions of peace. The keynote address was delivered by General Dr Mohammed Al Shamsi, who highlighted the UAE’s growing role as a global exemplar of coexistence.
The Global Peace Institute (UK), an independent non-profit organisation promoting peace, diplomacy, and education, has previously hosted successful summits in London, Scotland, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Its Dubai edition reflected the deepening connection between hospitality and mindful leadership in a global context.
For Sun Siyam Group, the honours mark yet another milestone in a journey defined by Maldivian authenticity, mindful luxury, and purposeful hospitality — continuing a legacy of welcome, integrity, and global connection.
Sirru Fen Fushi launches global mixology series ‘Behind the Bar’
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, celebrated for its wild luxury and immersive reconnection experiences, has announced the latest chapter in its Sirru Icon Series: Behind the Bar. Taking place from 18 to 19 November 2025, this global mixology showcase will bring together some of the world’s most acclaimed bartenders for a celebration of artistry, innovation, and craftsmanship in the world of cocktails.
Following the success of Pilates Escape, The Michelin Series, and Golden Week with Opium Bar Bangkok, this new experience invites guests to indulge in liquid artistry as internationally renowned mixologists transform the resort’s signature bar venues into stages of creativity, culture, and taste. The event will feature a curated cocktail selection inspired by Sirru Fen Fushi’s lagoon and coral ecosystem, accompanied by live music, inventive culinary pairings, and the island’s dynamic social ambience.
Building on the debut of Opium Bar Bangkok, Behind the Bar will welcome a distinguished lineup of mixology legends from Asia’s 50 Best Bars, including Colin Chia from Nutmeg & Clove in Singapore, Hidetsugu Ueno from Bar High Five in Tokyo, and Nick Wu from Bar Mood in Taipei. Each brings a unique approach to storytelling and sensory experience, offering guests an exclusive opportunity to savour world-class cocktails within an intimate Maldivian setting.
True to the resort’s ethos of purposeful living, the Behind the Bar series emphasises mindful indulgence and cultural exchange. Visiting mixologists will collaborate with Sirru Fen Fushi’s culinary and beverage team, integrating local herbs, lagoon botanicals, and sustainable methods to create drinks that embody the concept of wild luxury with conscience.
“Behind the Bar isn’t just about cocktails; it’s about connection, culture, and creativity. Every experience we create at Sirru Fen Fushi has a purpose—it’s our way of bringing people together through stories and craftsmanship,” said Gerhard Stutz, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi.
