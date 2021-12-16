More than Michelin-starred dining: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Gaetano Trovato collaborate to train Maldivian chefs

In a story of people and their intention – merging inspiration and empowerment – two Michelin-starred Italian chef and culinary artist Gaetano Trovato will be working exclusively with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru to mentor and inspire the next generation of global chefs.

Hailing from the medieval Tuscan village of Colle di Val d’Elsa – where he is soon to open his hotly anticipated new restaurant, Arnolfo The Frame – Trovato is an ambassador of the Slow Food movement (rooted in a commitment to community and the environment) who’s on a mission to develop young talent.

From November 2021, Trovato will be spearheading a unique menu at Landaa’s Blu restaurant, marrying specially curated ingredients from Tuscany with Maldivian and island-grown products. Driven by Trovato’s architect-like view of local produce as the raw materials that form the “scaffolding” of each dish, his focus is on expanding the horizons of Blu’s chefs while imparting his passion for producing and cooking with the highest quality ingredients.

Guests can sample Chef Trovato’s culinary magic in person twice a year at Blu. His iconic touch will then continue year-round via his on-site protégées, who will travel to Tuscany regularly to consolidate their learning at Arnolfo The Frame and further develop their own craft and passion.

The‘experience of The Frame will be further replicated at Blu via customised china wares and linens, plus a special vertical selection of Ornellaia, the legendary cabernet sauvignon-dominated Super Tuscan wine.

“We are delighted to have Chef Trovato nurture our culinary and service talent in this way,” comments General Manager and Regional Vice President Armando Kraenzlin.

“As well as absorbing the knowledge of one of Italy’s most revered icons of culinary quality, it’s a chance for them to experience Italy and Tuscany first hand and become part of an international community of culinary and service professionals.”

Born and raised on a Sicilian farm, Trovato considers himself fortunate to have been taught to appreciate quality ingredients from a young age. “This collaboration is partly about paying that good fortune forward and fulfilling a long-held dream of inspiring the next generation of chefs,” he says.

Having earned his first Michelin star at 25, he takes great pride in encouraging young professionals “to find their unique path and way of expressing themselves through food.” His personal process includes drawing his creations prior to making them “as if they were real projections of architecture.” Sourcing exclusively from markets and small suppliers, he admits to being “moved emotionally by the raw materials” that underpin the “evolution of flavour.”

It’s a process of evolution that has echoes in the Planetary Wellness concept of Landaa Giraavaru, which ripples out from the Resort’s jungle heart, through its earth-focused wellness concept, AyurMa, and into its wide-reaching sustainability initiatives. Through investing in young Maldivian chefs and deepening their connection to local produce, the collaboration with Trovato is another strand in the Resort’s interwoven tapestry of care, conservation and community.

Chef Gaetano Trovato will be in residence at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru from November 22 to 28, 2021 and from February 17 to 23, 2022. For future dates, click here.

To find out more about this unique collaboration and experience the Resort’s unique Planetary Wellbeing philosophy book online, email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.