Awards
JOALI Maldives, JOALI BEING celebrate multiple recognitions in Maldives Tourism Awards 2023
JOALI Maldives, the first art-immersive resort in the Maldives, has announced the resort has been recognised as the Resort of the Year by Maldives Tourism Awards 2023.
In a colourful reception hosted in the capital city Male’ on 12 October 2023, the Ministry of Tourism honoured tourist establishments that provide excellent service through employee empowerment.
In addition to this, the resort also received further recognition for its extensive CSR programme by achieving the Award for Excellence in CSR. Since its inception, JOALI has been a brand strongly rooted in making positive impacts on the community and environment. This award is a true reflection of the brand’s commitment to responsible luxury.
JOALI BEING, opened in 2021 as the first wellbeing island in the Maldives, was awarded the Staff Accommodation Award and the Highest Number of Female Employees in a tourist resort. One of the core values of JOALI has always been female empowerment, and both the properties, based in Raa Atoll employ one of the largest female ratios in the Maldives. The brand continuously strives to increase the percentage and is actively involved in creating platforms for women with community outreach programmes and vocational training across Raa Atoll.
“It is an honour to be recognised as Resort of the Year. This achievement is a testament to the continuous and unwavering efforts of our team”, said Enver Arslan, Area General Manager of JOALI. “We are truly humbled that both JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING have been recognised in this year’s Maldives Tourism Awards.”
For further details and booking, please visit joali.com
Awards
Atmosphere Core scoops 3 trophies at World Travel Awards 2023
Atmosphere Core, a dynamic hospitality company, bagged three top World Travel Awards 2023 prizes at the Grand Final Gala Ceremony held in Dubai on 15 October 2023.
The awards are:
- Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2023 for Atmosphere Kanifushi
- Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2023 for the Royal RESERVE at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
- Maldives’ Leading Resort 2023 for VARU by Atmosphere
This latest win further solidifies Atmosphere Core’s position in the global hospitality scene and showcases its expertise in curating and delivering exceptional guest experiences.
Recognised as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, World Travel Awards™ acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The awards were accepted by Ms. Sarah Walker-Kerr, Vice President of Communications at Atmosphere Core, and Ms. Mei P Pun, General Manager of VARU By Atmosphere.
For the fourth year in a row, Atmosphere Kanifushi bagged Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2023 at World Travel Awards 2023. The lush isle offers villas dotted along a dreamy 2km long beach and indulgent water villas perched on a crystalline lagoon. Watersports, snorkelling boat trips, complimentary bicycles, and exotic dine-around options are just some of the delights that await travellers here. A thrilling 35-minute Sea Plane ride from Malé International Airport brings guests to the secluded resort in Lhaviyani Atoll.
The Royal RESERVE won the Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 20232023 at World Travel Awards 2023. OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI resort’s iconic three bedroom sanctuary is replete with the fine tunings of indulgence, absolute privacy, charming comforts, and privileged amenities. Features include a private beach, spa pavilion, open-air jacuzzi, gym, pool, stunning bathrooms, an overwater bar, a room for the nanny, and a dedicated Teppanyaki restaurant as well as a fully stocked professional kitchen with a wine cellar.
A naturally Maldivian resort, VARU by Atmosphere earned the Maldives’ Leading Resort 2023 at World Travel Awards 2023. This popular five star resort invites guests to stay close to the brilliant turquoise lagoon, relish authentic Maldivian food, and immerse in the island rhythm of this scenic Indian Ocean destination. Situated on the north-western edge of the Malé Atoll, Varu Island is just a 45 minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
Awards
Fairmont Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi recognised as the #6 best resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and
acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.
Located in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, the award-winning Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi provides the most luxurious island escape and is only 55 minutes away from the capital city of Malé via scenic seaplane journey. The picturesque island offers a collection of exquisite all pool Beach, Jungle, and Water villas, four restaurants and bars, Fairmont Spa, and the archipelago’s iconic, longest infinity pool. It is situated in one of the largest resort lagoons in the nation and bordered by a 9-km-long house reef brimming with marine life. The private island hideaway is also a leader in cutting-edge sustainability initiatives, housing the Coralarium, the Maldives’ first underwater art installation doubling as a coral regeneration project, and the Sustainability Lab, where state-of-the-art machinery turns plastic waste into exquisite bespoke souvenirs.
“We are truly proud and honoured to receive this prestigious award by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler,” says Mr. Steven Stefaniuk, General Manager of Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi.
“This acknowledgement is a true testament to the dedication, hard work, and passion of our team members who continuously strive to provide exceptional service and hospitality. Whether getting away with us for the first time, or continuously choosing our island as your home away from home, our greatest pleasure remains creating unforgettable moments for all our valued guests.”
Awards
Centara’s Maldivian resort earns accolade for house reef
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives has received the second place in the ‘Best House Reef in the Maldives’ category at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023.
This prestigious recognition reaffirms the resort’s commitment to providing guests with exceptional marine and hospitality experiences, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers and holidaymakers from around the world, said a statement.
Nestled within the captivating South Ari Atoll, declared a Marine Protected Area (Sampa) by the Maldivian government in 2009, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a tropical haven that promises awe-inspiring underwater excursions and breathtaking views of the surrounding turquoise waters.
At the heart of this aquatic sanctuary lies the award-winning house reef, teeming with an amazing array of marine life. Divers and snorkellers alike have the unique opportunity to witness diverse schools of small and large pelagic fish species thriving amidst coral-rich depths, including one of the area’s magnificent gentle giants, ‘Fernando’.
For those seeking exhilarating experiences below the waves, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa offers accredited Maldivian dive masters who lead explorations to renowned dive sites, including a historic shipwreck just minutes away.
The resort’s PADI Dive & Experience Course Centre caters to divers of all levels with comprehensive learning programmes and certification opportunities.
Beyond the captivating marine life, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa is a paradise for water sports and activities, from windsurfing and parasailing to water-skiing and wakeboarding. Guests will never forget an adrenaline-pumping turn on an inflatable banana boat, or taking leisurely pedalos and kayak rides in the stunning lagoon, said the resort in a statement.
This award-winning resort is also home to a range of serene accommodations that seamlessly blend in with the surrounding natural beauty. From Duplex Beach Villas to Premier Overwater Villas, each design complements the stunning environment, making every stay a true immersion.
Additionally, it offers rejuvenating wellness experiences at Spa Cenvaree, including soothing massage treatments and beachfront yoga.
Culinary delights also abound with a curated selection of dining establishments, from authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua to dreamy Italian creations at Azzuri Mare. Aqua Bar offers classic cocktails and sunset views, while The Club provides an exclusive experience within the resort.
