JOALI Maldives, JOALI BEING celebrate multiple recognitions in Maldives Tourism Awards 2023

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives has received the second place in the ‘Best House Reef in the Maldives’ category at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023.

This prestigious recognition reaffirms the resort’s commitment to providing guests with exceptional marine and hospitality experiences, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers and holidaymakers from around the world, said a statement.

Nestled within the captivating South Ari Atoll, declared a Marine Protected Area (Sampa) by the Maldivian government in 2009, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a tropical haven that promises awe-inspiring underwater excursions and breathtaking views of the surrounding turquoise waters.

At the heart of this aquatic sanctuary lies the award-winning house reef, teeming with an amazing array of marine life. Divers and snorkellers alike have the unique opportunity to witness diverse schools of small and large pelagic fish species thriving amidst coral-rich depths, including one of the area’s magnificent gentle giants, ‘Fernando’.

For those seeking exhilarating experiences below the waves, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa offers accredited Maldivian dive masters who lead explorations to renowned dive sites, including a historic shipwreck just minutes away.

The resort’s PADI Dive & Experience Course Centre caters to divers of all levels with comprehensive learning programmes and certification opportunities.

Beyond the captivating marine life, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa is a paradise for water sports and activities, from windsurfing and parasailing to water-skiing and wakeboarding. Guests will never forget an adrenaline-pumping turn on an inflatable banana boat, or taking leisurely pedalos and kayak rides in the stunning lagoon, said the resort in a statement.

This award-winning resort is also home to a range of serene accommodations that seamlessly blend in with the surrounding natural beauty. From Duplex Beach Villas to Premier Overwater Villas, each design complements the stunning environment, making every stay a true immersion.

Additionally, it offers rejuvenating wellness experiences at Spa Cenvaree, including soothing massage treatments and beachfront yoga.

Culinary delights also abound with a curated selection of dining establishments, from authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua to dreamy Italian creations at Azzuri Mare. Aqua Bar offers classic cocktails and sunset views, while The Club provides an exclusive experience within the resort.