Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort awarded ‘Maldives Leading Honeymoon Resort 2023’ at World Travel Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced that the resort has been awarded the “Maldives Leading Honeymoon Resort 2023” at the 30th annual World Travel Awards.
This honour highlights the luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences the resort consistently provides to guests. Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has captivated travelers’ hearts, seeking an unforgettable escape. With miles of crystalline waters in sight, the natural beauty of the island transports couples into tranquility and passion, where they can rekindle their love and create timeless memories.
Stepping into the exquisite villas, guests are immediately embraced by an atmosphere of intimacy and elegance. Imagine waking up to the soft hues of a sunrise over the island or sharing a sunset from your private villa with your beloved.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is not just a luxury resort, it’s a sanctuary of romance and connection. The resort offers many experiences that deepen relationships and ignite passion. Stroll hand in hand along the pristine beach, experience a couples’ treatment at Hideaway Spa and savor candlelit dinners under a starlit sky. The culinary offerings tantalise taste buds and stir souls with exquisite flavours.
At the heart of Hideaway lies a devotion to exceeding expectations. From the moment a guest’s journey begins, the resort’s philosophy of curating unique experiences comes to life. As travellers embark on a journey to Hideaway, they’re not just checking into a resort but immersing themselves in a tale of passion, connection, and the art of delivering the unexpected.
Awards
Vakkaru Maldives shines bright with fourth consecutive win at 2023 World Travel Awards
The world has spoken, and for the fourth consecutive year, Vakkaru Maldives has taken home three distinguished awards at the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA). This year, the timeless sanctuary was once again crowned the Indian Ocean Leading Resort, while the Vakkaru Overwater Residence awarded Leading Hotel Suite in the Maldives and Indian Ocean category.
“We are humbled and honoured to receive these accolades for the fourth time,” said Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives. “Our continuous recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication and the unique experiences we offer to our guests. Every award we receive propels us to set the bar even higher, and we promise to continue delivering unparalleled experiences.”
While accolades are not new to the luxury resort, the outstanding location, luxurious villas, first-class facilities and exceptional service captivate the guests’ hearts and keep them returning. Here are a few reasons that make Vakkaru Maldives an undeniable gem in the Indian Ocean.
Personalised Service: At Vakkaru Maldives, every guest is unique. From the moment one steps onto the shores, a dedicated team crafts an experience tailored just for them. Be it a private dining experience under the stars or an underwater exploration of vibrant marine life, the mission is to ensure each moment is unforgettable.
A Symphony of Nature and Authentic Design: Preserving the island’s innate beauty while seamlessly blending it with luxurious touches has always been the mantra. The resort is a testament to understated elegant architecture in harmony with nature and Maldivian charm.
Well-Rounded Resort Experiences: The resort’s philosophy is to offer more than just a stay. Whether indulging in the world-class spa, savouring culinary masterpieces in a bespoke setting, or diving deep into the ocean’s wonders, Vakkaru promises many experiences that cater to every whim and desire.
The Vakkaru Overwater Residence: More than just a residence, The Vakkaru Overwater Residence embodies luxury and elegance. Spread over 950 sqm, the two-storey, four-bedroom architectural showpiece ranks among the largest overwater residences in the Maldives. With personalised services from a dedicated butler and chef on standby, complemented by panoramic sunset views and endless ocean horizon, an infinity pool, and bespoke amenities, it is no wonder this residence consistently gets accolades.
Awards
Atmosphere Core scoops 3 trophies at World Travel Awards 2023
Atmosphere Core, a dynamic hospitality company, bagged three top World Travel Awards 2023 prizes at the Grand Final Gala Ceremony held in Dubai on 15 October 2023.
The awards are:
- Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2023 for Atmosphere Kanifushi
- Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2023 for the Royal RESERVE at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
- Maldives’ Leading Resort 2023 for VARU by Atmosphere
This latest win further solidifies Atmosphere Core’s position in the global hospitality scene and showcases its expertise in curating and delivering exceptional guest experiences.
Recognised as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, World Travel Awards™ acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The awards were accepted by Ms. Sarah Walker-Kerr, Vice President of Communications at Atmosphere Core, and Ms. Mei P Pun, General Manager of VARU By Atmosphere.
For the fourth year in a row, Atmosphere Kanifushi bagged Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2023 at World Travel Awards 2023. The lush isle offers villas dotted along a dreamy 2km long beach and indulgent water villas perched on a crystalline lagoon. Watersports, snorkelling boat trips, complimentary bicycles, and exotic dine-around options are just some of the delights that await travellers here. A thrilling 35-minute Sea Plane ride from Malé International Airport brings guests to the secluded resort in Lhaviyani Atoll.
The Royal RESERVE won the Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 20232023 at World Travel Awards 2023. OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI resort’s iconic three bedroom sanctuary is replete with the fine tunings of indulgence, absolute privacy, charming comforts, and privileged amenities. Features include a private beach, spa pavilion, open-air jacuzzi, gym, pool, stunning bathrooms, an overwater bar, a room for the nanny, and a dedicated Teppanyaki restaurant as well as a fully stocked professional kitchen with a wine cellar.
A naturally Maldivian resort, VARU by Atmosphere earned the Maldives’ Leading Resort 2023 at World Travel Awards 2023. This popular five star resort invites guests to stay close to the brilliant turquoise lagoon, relish authentic Maldivian food, and immerse in the island rhythm of this scenic Indian Ocean destination. Situated on the north-western edge of the Malé Atoll, Varu Island is just a 45 minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
Awards
JOALI Maldives, JOALI BEING celebrate multiple recognitions in Maldives Tourism Awards 2023
JOALI Maldives, the first art-immersive resort in the Maldives, has announced the resort has been recognised as the Resort of the Year by Maldives Tourism Awards 2023.
In a colourful reception hosted in the capital city Male’ on 12 October 2023, the Ministry of Tourism honoured tourist establishments that provide excellent service through employee empowerment.
In addition to this, the resort also received further recognition for its extensive CSR programme by achieving the Award for Excellence in CSR. Since its inception, JOALI has been a brand strongly rooted in making positive impacts on the community and environment. This award is a true reflection of the brand’s commitment to responsible luxury.
JOALI BEING, opened in 2021 as the first wellbeing island in the Maldives, was awarded the Staff Accommodation Award and the Highest Number of Female Employees in a tourist resort. One of the core values of JOALI has always been female empowerment, and both the properties, based in Raa Atoll employ one of the largest female ratios in the Maldives. The brand continuously strives to increase the percentage and is actively involved in creating platforms for women with community outreach programmes and vocational training across Raa Atoll.
“It is an honour to be recognised as Resort of the Year. This achievement is a testament to the continuous and unwavering efforts of our team”, said Enver Arslan, Area General Manager of JOALI. “We are truly humbled that both JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING have been recognised in this year’s Maldives Tourism Awards.”
For further details and booking, please visit joali.com
