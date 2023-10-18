News
‘101 things to do’ at Angsana Velavaru Maldives
Gearing up for the festive season, Angsana Velavaru Maldives has announced its fortified “101 Things To Do”, a wide array of resort activities that extend far beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea experience – catering to a spectrum of interests, from cultural explorations and thrilling adventures to well-being experiences, culinary delights, and opportunities to make a positive impact with “Stay For Good” initiatives.
Cultural Exploration
Guests can immerse themselves in the rich Maldivian culture with guided island tours, traditional dance performances, and unique opportunities to connect with the local community. They can also uncover the secrets of South Nilandhe Atoll’s hidden gems, including a visit to Rinbudhoo, also known as “Jewellers’ Island,” which is home to some of the Maldives’ most talented silver and goldsmiths.
Adventurous Pursuits
For thrill-seekers, the options are boundless. Experience the sheer exhilaration of snorkelling and diving among stunning coral reefs and abundant marine life, or embarking on a sunset fishing expedition. Adrenaline junkies can enjoy jet-skiing, windsurfing, and paddleboarding against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean views.
Inner Bliss and Wellness
Those searching for serenity within can rejuvenate their body, mind, and soul with holistic spa treatments, yoga sessions, and wellness programmes designed to bring you tranquility in the heart of paradise.
Taste Temptations
In their quest for culinary satisfaction, guests can indulge in exquisite Maldivian, Asian and international dishes. The resort presents themed dining experiences, unforgettable beachfront barbecues, and a diverse array of flavours to delight their palates.
Creating Connections
Whether guests are travelling as a couple seeking romantic getaway, a group of friends, a family with little ones or a solo adventurer, there is something for everyone on the island – the ideal place to create beautiful memories and reconnect with oneself and loved ones.
Stay For Good
Guests can take part in sustainable tourism by engaging in coral planting, supporting marine conservation initiatives, and participating in community outreach programs. Their involvement creates a lasting and positive influence on this stunning destination.
These are just a glimpse of the endless adventures awaiting guests at Angsana Velavaru – whether they seek relaxation, adventure, cultural enrichment, or simply want to make a difference.
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in the virtually untouched South Nilandhe Atoll surrounded by sparkling turquoise waters and ocean views as far as the eye can see. This vibrant tropical getaway offers 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas, the first standalone collection of water villas in the Maldives, perched one kilometre from the main island.
Find out more about “101 Things To Do” at Angsana Velavaru, and start checking off that “Maldives adventure bucket list”.
Reunite with kinsfolk: Tis’ the season at Patina Maldives
Nestled in the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives, Patina extends a warm welcome to its guests, offering an exhilarating lineup of signature festive experiences. These include captivating culinary dinners, an exquisite pointillism and textile artistic workshop led by the globally acclaimed artist David Nott, engaging family activities, and curated wellness journeys with visiting practitioner and acclaimed holistic healer, Sunitha.
The celebrations kick off on the 20th of December with the enchanting Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Fari Marina Village, the resort’s vibrant communal space. Following this, guests can immerse themselves in the art of textile craftsmanship at the Pointillism & Textile workshop led by David Nott. On the 21st of December, an enticing themed dinner, “The Indian Ocean Fisherman Feast,” awaits guests at the Veli Bar beach.
On Christmas Eve, guests can enjoy a special evening of cocktails and dinner at Helios with live music, creating a memorable experience to share with loved ones. On the 25th of December, a delightful surprise awaits as Santa Claus makes a special appearance at the Fari Beach Club. The festivities continue with the Fari Marina Villa Festival on the 27th of December, featuring an array of delectable street food delights from the resort’s restaurants, complemented by live DJ beats and a poolside party.
On 28th of December beckons guests to savour a specially curated themed dinner, “A Taste of Asia,” at the Wok Society Garden. As the year turns, Patina welcomes the New Year with sensational cocktails at the Fari Beach Club, followed by a culinary masterpiece dinner at Helios inspired by Maldivian culture and island life.
For families, the resort has meticulously organised a series of memorable experiences, including family football tournaments, gingerbread house family competitions, family movie nights, Footprints mini Olympics, Kid’s glow-in-the-dark party, and the exhilarating Patina’s Amazing Race competition, along with Padel and tennis tournaments.
For wellness offerings, the resort presents a thoughtfully curated programme, featuring sessions guided by wellness expert Sunitha. Featured in Vogue, Marie Claire, La’oflicial and several other magazines for her work in Wellness and Sustainability, Sunitha, has over 14 years of experience in the industry. She has been personally trained by the Himalayan Monks in Traditional Yoga, Meditation and Mindfulness techniques. She will be offering guests Aura cleansing, charka balancing and session sin mindful practice.
FLOW, the resort’s awarding spa will also be offering restorative Watsu water therapy for profound mental and physical relaxation, the Float Pod offering sensory deprivation therapy, and the introduction of Noble Panacea, Patina’s new skincare partner.
View the complete festive offer and brochure to discover the full range of soul-freeing experiences that await you. For more information, visit Patina Maldives or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi unveils tropical wonderland festive programme
This festive season, those dreaming of swapping snow and busy shopping streets for sugar white-sand and crystal-clear waters should look no further than Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi. Nestled in the picturesque Shaviyani atoll, the luxury resort has unveiled a captivating calendar of festive Tropical Wonderland activations designed to showcase the destination’s natural splendour. Fun, family-friendly and full of festivities, the Tropical Wonderland programme promises an unforgettable escape, from ‘Santa’s Lab’ and eco-art workshops in the island Art Studio, to underwater adventures on the expansive house reef.
Sitting in one of the largest resort lagoons in the Maldives and surrounded by a reef of kaleidoscope colours, Fairmont Maldives houses a collection of sunrise and sunset beach or overwater villas, each with their own private pool and direct access to the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean, including 4, 5 and 7-Bedroom Deluxe Beach Villas, designed to accommodate groups of up to 20. Villas on the sunrise side of the island are particularly ideal for adventure-seeking travellers, with the best snorkelling spot on their doorstep – discover over 250 species of ocean life and join the resident marine biologist to track endangered local turtles. Eco-conscious travellers are invited to turn plastic waste into bespoke souvenirs and even create special gifts for local children at the resort’s Sustainability Lab – known as ‘Santa’s Lab’ during the festive season.
Carefully curated, the diverse Tropical Wonderland programme includes activities tailored to every guest – from tiny explorers to avid travellers. Alongside the rich underwater adventure programme, guests who prefer to stay on dry land can enjoy tennis lessons with renowned tennis coach Julian Hein, Christmas cake baking under the watchful eye of Fairmont Maldives’ chefs, dance classes and art workshops with resident local artists. Creative guests can craft their own Christmas cards, while younger travellers write a letter to Santa, who is set to make a special appearance on the island, equipped with a sleigh full of presents, after a unique tree lighting ceremony on December 20th.
A festive break calls for hearty and wholesome food, and Fairmont Maldives’ new all-inclusive offering offers access to all three restaurants and in-villa dining. Guests can dine at the recently refurbished Raha Market, with live cooking stations and cuisine from around the globe, or opt for an exquisite three-course meal at beachfront Azure and Japanese Kata restaurants, accompanied by cocktails, mocktails and expertly-crafted non-alcoholic drinks. In the spirit of the season, a Christmas Eve dinner at Raha will also be on the menu, while a New Year’s Eve extravaganza boasts an unforgettable culinary experience, perfectly paired with flowing wines and chilled Champagnes. The festive programme will be accompanied by world-class entertainment including live music by local artists, beachside beats by the resident DJ and a festive troop of multi-skilled circus performers.
Children up to 11 years old go free. For more information, please visit https://www.fairmont-maldives.com/festive-season/
Celebrate Halloween like never before at Kandima Maldives
This Halloween get ready to experience a hauntingly good time at the tropical island destination Kandima Maldives with five-star facilities in the stunning Dhaalu Atoll.
A mere 4-hour flight to the heart of the Indian Ocean for GCC travellers, the island resort is gearing up for a tropikal Halloween celebration that’s anything but ordinary.
During the Halloween weekend, get ready for an array of fun-filled activities including a costume contest, kids fashion show, pumpkin foot rally, and a red moon-themed party under the clearest night sky. Dive into ghoulishly delightful Halloween-inspired menus, and try wickedly delicious drinks – a ‘Sweet Poison’ mocktail, anyone?
The ‘ultimate playground in paradise’ Kandima boasts 264 stylish studios and villas, ten exciting dining options, and endless activities from a 24/7 fitness centre and a football pitch to a blissful spa, water sports and one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives.
For a Halloween in paradise, book your stay at Kandima with dnata Travel, for four nights in a Beach Studio with a complimentary room upgrade, 45% savings on all meal plans, complimentary stay for two children below six years of age, daily breakfast, a return domestic flight, speed boat transfer in Comfort Class, and return Economy Class flights, from AED6,900 per adult.
This game-changing island resort is an affordable lifestyle destination that reimagines peoples’ lifestyles. Kandima stands for smart, playful, rooted, and responsible hospitality. This 3-kilometre island resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul.
Kandima is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends, solo travellers and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 264-room island resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, and its own art studio and many more facilities, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.
