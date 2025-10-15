Ifuru Island Maldives introduces Kai, blending Teppanyaki tradition with island spirit

Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the launch of Kai, a new addition to its culinary offering, introducing guests to an authentic Japanese teppanyaki dining experience infused with a Maldivian touch.

At Kai, guests gather around the communal teppan table to enjoy an evening of flavour, flair, and connection. Skilled chefs prepare the freshest seafood, meats, and vegetables with precision and artistry, transforming each meal into a captivating performance of slicing, flipping, and grilling before the guests’ eyes.

Derived from the Japanese words TEPPAN (鉄板), meaning “iron plate,” and YAKI (焼き), meaning “grilled” or “pan-fried,” teppanyaki is a celebrated culinary art that combines food and theatre. Kai brings this timeless tradition to life in an elegant, interactive setting where diners can complement their meal with sake, handcrafted cocktails, or fine wines.

Offering a Japanese-inspired tasting menu that balances tradition, creativity, and contemporary flavours, Kai invites guests on a refined gastronomic journey that celebrates connection and craftsmanship.

“Kai is all about shared moments and sensory delight,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “It’s a lively, interactive experience that perfectly complements our island’s spirit of joy and togetherness.”

Available as part of the resort’s Premium All-Inclusive offering with a supplement of USD 35++ per person, Kai promises an unforgettable dining experience set against the tranquil beauty of Ifuru Island.