Awards
Sustainability meets luxury: Reethi Faru Resort crowned LUXE Global Winner 2025
Reethi Faru Resort, located in the heart of the Maldives, has been recognised as a LUXE Global Winner 2025, earning the titles of Best Luxury Sustainable Resort in the Indian Ocean and Best Luxury Resort Globally. This accolade reflects the resort’s continued dedication to integrating eco-conscious practices with exceptional guest experiences.
Surrounded by the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean, Reethi Faru Resort has become known for its reef conservation initiatives and its commitment to renewable energy. Each stay embodies a balance between indulgence and environmental responsibility, establishing the resort as a benchmark for sustainable luxury hospitality worldwide.
Commenting on the recognition, Tanique van Dijk, Director of Sales at LUXE Global, stated that Reethi Faru Resort stands as a shining example of how true luxury can align with environmental responsibility. She noted that the resort’s vision demonstrates how sustainability and elegance can coexist seamlessly, offering guests world-class hospitality while contributing to a more sustainable future.
Awards
RIU Maldives brings home Gold for RIU Hotels & Resorts at SATA 2025
RIU Hotels & Resorts, with particular recognition for RIU Maldives, has been named the “Leading Resort / Hotel Brand in South Asia – Gold Winner” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025.
The accolade reflects the brand’s continued commitment to delivering outstanding guest experiences across the region. RIU Maldives’ signature offerings — including its renowned 24-hour all-inclusive service, in-room liquor dispensers, and a wide selection of themed restaurants available within the package — have been central to its appeal among travellers seeking both comfort and variety.
The award was accepted on behalf of the company by Mr. Sisitha Weerasekara, Head of Sales for the Maldives and Sri Lanka, during the recent SATA 2025 ceremony.
This achievement stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire RIU team, reaffirming the brand’s mission to provide memorable and seamless holiday experiences in the Maldives and beyond.
Awards
Luxury Lifestyle Awards honours Summer Island Maldives as Best Romantic Resort
Summer Island Maldives has been recognised as the Best Luxury Romantic Resort in North Malé Atoll, Maldives for 2025 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a distinction that reflects the resort’s barefoot elegance, exceptional service, and commitment to crafting meaningful experiences for couples and travellers.
Situated in the tranquil South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat or 15-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, the resort offers an idyllic escape where modern comfort blends seamlessly with authentic island charm. With 156 beach and water villas spread across seven categories, Summer Island Maldives invites guests to unwind, reconnect with nature, and embrace the simplicity of island life.
Dining options include an international buffet at the main restaurant and fusion cuisine at the overwater venue, complemented by three scenic bars, an overwater spa, and an infinity pool with panoramic lagoon views. The resort also features a fitness gym, watersports and diving centre, and boutique, offering a perfect balance of leisure and recreation.
A pioneer in sustainability, Summer Island Maldives made history in 2018 by unveiling the world’s largest 3D-printed coral reef — a Guinness World Record-winning project supporting marine restoration. The resort continues to champion eco-friendly initiatives, including the elimination of single-use plastics and the use of solar energy for water heating.
Anchored in genuine hospitality and attention to detail, Summer Island Maldives remains a favoured destination for honeymooners, couples, and repeat guests seeking beauty, serenity, and heartfelt connection. Whether basking beneath the sun or gazing over the endless turquoise horizon, every moment on this peaceful island is designed to create memories that endure.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives celebrates second consecutive win in Readers’ Choice Awards 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort has announced that the leading five-star luxury resort in the Maldives has once again been recognized among the Top 10 Resorts in the Indian Ocean, securing the #7 ranking in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 (US). This marks the second consecutive year that the resort has earned a coveted place on the list, a testament to its unwavering commitment to redefining luxury hospitality and crafting experiences that truly “redefine time and space.”
The Readers’ Choice Awards are one of the longest-running and most respected accolades in the global travel industry, celebrating the world’s best destinations, hotels, resorts, and experiences as voted by passionate travelers. Standing tall among some of the leading luxury hospitality resort brands in the Maldives, Kuda Villingili’s repeat recognition reflects its growing reputation as a distinctive Maldivian sanctuary that blends island elegance, meaningful connection, and genuine hospitality.
Set within the tranquil waters of the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili invites guests to rediscover balance and belonging through immersive island living. The resort’s 75 villas and residences—ranging from spacious beach sanctuaries to stunning overwater escapes—all feature private pools and panoramic views, offering an intimate connection to the ocean’s rhythm.
Whether unwinding at the 150-metre pool—the largest in the Maldives, indulging in eight distinct dining venues that span 12 global cuisines, or surrendering to bliss at the private island overwater Kuda Villingili Spa, guests are immersed in a seamless blend of luxury and authenticity.
The resort’s location near Chickens Break, one of the Maldives’ most renowned surf spots, also makes it a favorite for adventure-seekers—while curated experiences for couples, families, and wellness travelers ensure that every guest finds their own rhythm of paradise.
“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our guests,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives. “To be voted among the best in the Indian Ocean for two years in a row affirms our team’s passion and dedication to creating experiences that are both heartfelt and unforgettable. It’s a celebration of the people who bring Kuda Villingili to life each day.”
The achievement further reinforces Kuda Villingili’s position among the Maldives’ leading luxury resorts, setting it apart through its thoughtfully curated experiences, design aesthetics inspired by nature, and commitment to authentic Maldivian hospitality. With this renewed recognition, Kuda Villingili recommits to innovative experiences by expanding wellness, culinary and surf offerings, sustainability and community stewardship; maintaining eco-sensitive design and investing in local partnerships and by further enhancing personalization and connection redefining how guests feel at home, from pre-arrival to the final sunset.
A world where time and space are redefined, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers an unparalleled blend of sophistication and serenity in the North Malé Atoll. From gourmet journeys and surf adventures to mindful wellness rituals and family-friendly activities, the resort curates every experience to inspire connection and celebration.
This second consecutive award is more than a badge of honor — it’s affirmation from the very people who matter most: past guests, returning visitors, and new patrons who found something unforgettable at Kuda Villingili.
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Joy, creativity and connection define JOALI Maldives’ ‘Rise & Shine’ festive journey
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Swiss cellist JODOKCELLO to perform at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Centara Maldives unveils season of celebration across four island paradises
-
News1 week ago
Splash of wonder, touch of magic: Holiday celebrations at COLOURS OF OBLU
-
Featured1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort marks Mental Health Day with Tai Chi for inner peace
-
Culture1 week ago
SO/ Maldives illuminates Diwali with culinary delights, festive spirits, chic island vibes
-
Cooking1 week ago
Grégory Doyen brings his sweet artistry to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
-
Entertainment1 week ago
JOALI BEING presents ‘A Lot Like Holiday’: Celebration of joy, family and wellbeing