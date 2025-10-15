Sustainability meets luxury: Reethi Faru Resort crowned LUXE Global Winner 2025

Kuda Villingili Resort has announced that the leading five-star luxury resort in the Maldives has once again been recognized among the Top 10 Resorts in the Indian Ocean, securing the #7 ranking in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 (US). This marks the second consecutive year that the resort has earned a coveted place on the list, a testament to its unwavering commitment to redefining luxury hospitality and crafting experiences that truly “redefine time and space.”

The Readers’ Choice Awards are one of the longest-running and most respected accolades in the global travel industry, celebrating the world’s best destinations, hotels, resorts, and experiences as voted by passionate travelers. Standing tall among some of the leading luxury hospitality resort brands in the Maldives, Kuda Villingili’s repeat recognition reflects its growing reputation as a distinctive Maldivian sanctuary that blends island elegance, meaningful connection, and genuine hospitality.

Set within the tranquil waters of the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili invites guests to rediscover balance and belonging through immersive island living. The resort’s 75 villas and residences—ranging from spacious beach sanctuaries to stunning overwater escapes—all feature private pools and panoramic views, offering an intimate connection to the ocean’s rhythm.

Whether unwinding at the 150-metre pool—the largest in the Maldives, indulging in eight distinct dining venues that span 12 global cuisines, or surrendering to bliss at the private island overwater Kuda Villingili Spa, guests are immersed in a seamless blend of luxury and authenticity.

The resort’s location near Chickens Break, one of the Maldives’ most renowned surf spots, also makes it a favorite for adventure-seekers—while curated experiences for couples, families, and wellness travelers ensure that every guest finds their own rhythm of paradise.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our guests,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives. “To be voted among the best in the Indian Ocean for two years in a row affirms our team’s passion and dedication to creating experiences that are both heartfelt and unforgettable. It’s a celebration of the people who bring Kuda Villingili to life each day.”

The achievement further reinforces Kuda Villingili’s position among the Maldives’ leading luxury resorts, setting it apart through its thoughtfully curated experiences, design aesthetics inspired by nature, and commitment to authentic Maldivian hospitality. With this renewed recognition, Kuda Villingili recommits to innovative experiences by expanding wellness, culinary and surf offerings, sustainability and community stewardship; maintaining eco-sensitive design and investing in local partnerships and by further enhancing personalization and connection redefining how guests feel at home, from pre-arrival to the final sunset.

A world where time and space are redefined, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers an unparalleled blend of sophistication and serenity in the North Malé Atoll. From gourmet journeys and surf adventures to mindful wellness rituals and family-friendly activities, the resort curates every experience to inspire connection and celebration.

This second consecutive award is more than a badge of honor — it’s affirmation from the very people who matter most: past guests, returning visitors, and new patrons who found something unforgettable at Kuda Villingili.