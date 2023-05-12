Cinnamon Dhonveli Resort’s Mahesh Rambukwela named best barista at FHAM Barista Challenge

The prestigious Barista Challenge, sponsored by Euro Marketing, concluded at the FHAM Expo in Central Park, Hulhumale, crowning Mahesh Rambukwela of Cinnamon Dhonveli Resort as the ultimate champion. The event saw fierce competition among approximately 20 talented baristas from various companies and resorts in the food and beverage sector.

The competition spanned two days, with participants vying for the top spot through their exceptional coffee brewing skills, presentation, taste, style, and technical expertise. In the final round, the baristas showcased their creativity by utilizing the assigned Lavazza Espresso as the base for their concoctions.

The esteemed judging panel, consisting of industry experts from Maldives and abroad, evaluated the performances of the participants. Euro Marketing, the main sponsor of the event, expressed confidence in the judging process, which involved individuals renowned for their competence in the coffee industry.

Claiming the first prize, Mahesh Rambukwela’s outstanding expertise and finesse impressed the judges, solidifying his position as the best barista of the competition. Jati Adi of Hilton Maldives secured the second place, while Asta Maria, also from Cinnamon Dhonveli Resort, secured the third spot on the podium.

The winners received generous cash prizes, with the first-place finisher awarded 5,000, the second runner-up receiving 3,000, and the third prize winner taking home 1,500.

Euro Marketing, in collaboration with its suppliers Le Cimbali, Fabri, and Lavazza, organized and sponsored the competition. The company emphasized the objective of the event, which aimed to enhance baristas’ knowledge of coffee and foster their creativity.

Throughout the competition, participants exclusively utilized Euro Marketing’s Lavazza coffee and the state-of-the-art coffee machine provided by the company. Euro Marketing remains committed to promoting coffee-related areas and nurturing the art of coffee.

