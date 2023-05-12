Meraki Coffee Roasters launches first Maldivian coffee capsules

Meraki Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee roaster in the Maldives, has launched the first Maldivian coffee capsules. The capsules are made with high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee beans and are compatible with Nespresso machines. They are available in three flavor profiles: chocolatey and nutty, bright and citrusy, and sweet and fruity.

Meraki Coffee Roasters is committed to sustainability and fair trade practices. The company sources its coffee beans from ethical growers who pay their workers a fair wage. The coffee capsules are also made from recyclable materials.

The launch of the Meraki Coffee Roasters coffee capsules is a significant milestone for the company. It is the first time that a Maldivian company has produced coffee capsules. The launch is also a sign of the growing popularity of specialty coffee in the Maldives.

Meraki Coffee Roasters is a leading specialty coffee roaster in the Maldives.

The launch of the Meraki Coffee Roasters coffee capsules is a positive development for the Maldivian coffee industry. The capsules make it easier for people to enjoy high-quality coffee at home or in the office. The capsules are also a sustainable option, as they are made from recyclable materials.