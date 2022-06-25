Nova Maldives opens

Nova Maldives, formerly Vakarufalhi Maldives, has opened its doors under a new management and after an expansive refurbishment.

Now part of Pulse Hotels & Resorts, Nova Maldives offers a modern All-Inclusive Community concept, a laidback place with soul that sparks joy and is designed for real connection.

The resort , located in South Ari Atoll, features 76 land and ocean villas with private terraces and seemingly endless Indian Ocean views, natural splendour and much more abound.

Awash in custom-made furniture, neutral whites, natural light and warm materials, the pared-back and minimalist interiors deliver a truly relaxing atmosphere.

Nourish the soul with good food and good company in the resort’s vibrant dining areas, pool and communal spaces that will feed your connections and laughter. Around every corner, you will find spots to kick back and socialise or retreat and take a moment to reconnect.

Soul Kitchen (all-day dining, all-inclusive restaurant): Savour the freshest flavours from around the world in a light, bright, relaxed all-day dining setting. Select the dishes you want from the mouthwatering buffet, take a seat and feast on the cuisine and breathtaking views across the Indian Ocean.

Flames (speciality grill): Stylish fine dining restaurant is the go-to for the most delicious grilled local fish, seafood and meat dishes.

Wink (main bar): Stop by Wink for a selection of fine beer, wine, handcrafted cocktails and the most delicious crispy pizza and fresh snacks. Enjoy the live music and tropical tunes as you laze the afternoon away or step it up on the dance floor in the evenings to the funky beats of the DJ.

Mizu (overwater Teppanyaki restaurant): Perched on stilts over the water, Mizu offers you a unique Teppanyaki experience. With a signature menu and live cooking stations, you will be be treated to fresh tropical flavours and seared ocean delights whilst taking in incredible views of the endless shades of blue of the horizon and beyond.

Solis (pool bar): Stop by Habitat on the beach for a selection of fine beer, wine, handcrafted cocktails and the most delicious crispy pizza and fresh snacks. Enjoy the live music and tropical tunes as you laze the afternoon away or step it up on the dance floor in the evenings to the funky beats of the DJ.

Head to the incredible house reef and see why South Ari Atoll is a renowned location for diving with countless whale sharks, mantas, shark points and shipwrecks all near our island home. There is no doubt that this is one of the most beautiful settings in the world. What are you waiting for? Make the most of every moment.

Feel pampered and nourish your spirit with special holistic spa rituals using luxurious organic products. You’re in good hands with the Eskape Spa team, who enhance the body and soul’s wellbeing and restoring moments of mindfulness.

Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels & Resorts is led by Sanjay Maniku and Mohamed Khaleel, and owned by Deep Blue Private Limited, an investment company specialising on tourist resorts and other tourism related businesses in the Maldives.

Founded in 2005 and with a proven track record of delivering innovative and complex development projects in the Maldives, Deep Blue Private Limited brings decades of experience, expertise, insights, established values and a solid financial base to Pulse Hotels & Resorts.

In addition to Pulse Hotels runs two resorts in Maldives: Kandima Maldives and The Nautilus Maldives.