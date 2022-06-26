Upcoming Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort appoints Gaurav Thakur as General Manager

Hilton has appointed Gaurav Thakur as the General Manager of the upcoming Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa.

Located on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, the 109-all pool villa resort will open on 1 July 2022, marking the entry of Hilton’s flagship brand into the Maldives.

“Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is an outstanding resort, anchored on Hilton’s signature hospitality, promising guests innovative dining, wellness and leisure concepts that will help them create new experiences as they travel and reconnect with their loved ones,” said Jamie Mead, Senior Director of Operations, Hilton, South East Asia. “With his innate understanding of the industry, strong background in operations and sound leadership skills, I have no doubt that Gaurav will ably guide his team to ensure an impactful launch and continued success for the resort.”

An accomplished hospitality veteran with a 17-year long career in Hilton across the Waldorf Astoria, Hilton and Conrad brands, Thakur’s diverse experience includes roles in countries such as the United Kingdom, India and the Maldives, where he oversaw operations across different departments. Through his career, Thakur also played key leadership roles in the opening teams for Conrad Pune, Conrad Bengaluru and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, where he served as resort manager before moving to Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa.

“I look forward to bringing Hilton’s signature hospitality to life with inspiring and one-of-a-kind experiences at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa,” said Thakur. “Our team is committed to delivering exceptional stays as we prepare to welcome global travellers to our iconic destination.”

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is set to open on 1 July 2022. Conveniently accessible via a 20-minute premium speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, the stunning island property showcases 109 beach and overwater villas – each featuring its own private pool, six exceptional restaurants and bars, holistic spa and wellness facilities and best-in-class amenities for families, including one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives and a rooftop lounge exclusive to teenage guests.