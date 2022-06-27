Indonesian media team arrives in Maldives to promote adventure, dive experiences

A media team from Indonesia has arrived in the Maldives on a familiarisation trip aimed at promoting adventure and dive experiences available in the destination.

The team, by invitation from Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) will stay in the Maldives from 23rd to 28th June 2022. The team includes representatives from prominent Indonesian publications, and are staying in Kuramathi Maldives, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Mercure Maldives Koodoo where they will experience Maldivian hospitality, gourmet cuisine, and the unique experiences and services available in these resorts.

This trip will help to promote the dive segment of the Maldives, showcasing dive facilities and relevant experiences. Through this trip, we will be able to promote the Maldivian tourism products, including resorts, hotels, guesthouses, and liveaboards, to the Indonesian market. MMPRC will also be able to market the unique geographic aspects of our scattered islands, the one-island-one resort concept, and the safety and seclusion that our destination offers tourists. The participants of the trip will share social media posts and write articles about their experiences in the Maldives, expected to reach 30 million potential travellers from Indonesia.

The trip is conducted as part of our marketing strategy for the Indonesian market. This strategy is based on promoting the Maldives by building greater brand awareness as one of the safest destinations, and by providing coverage and digital visibility in Indonesia.

Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, Maldives welcomed over 4 thousand tourists from Indonesia, while 2021 saw over 950 arrivals from this market. From January till April 2022, there have been 365 arrivals from Indonesia. MMPRC plans to hold several marketing activities this year for Indonesia and other countries in SouthEast Asia in order to increase arrivals from this region.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.