Awards
Canareef Resort Maldives receives Schauinsland Reisen Awards 2023
Canareef Resort Maldives has announced its recent recognition as a top hotel partner and Partner of Excellence 2023 by Schauinsland Reisen, one of Germany’s leading tour operators.
The Partner of Excellence award places Canareef Resort Maldives among the top 25 hotel partners of SLR worldwide. Additionally, the Top Hotel Partner award signifies the resort’s status as one of the most sought-after destinations in the SLR portfolio, recognised for excellence in hospitality on a global scale.
As the 5th largest German flight tour operator, Schauinsland Reisen boasts a rich history of pioneering spirit, creativity, and fairness. Their dedication to quality and fairness extends to both customers and partners, making them a trusted name in the travel industry.
Nestled in the breathtaking southern-most atoll of Addu, Canareef offers an unparalleled escape to paradise. Accessible by domestic flight or direct flight to Gan International Airport, the resort boasts turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and unspoiled nature.
With its own private picnic island and one of the longest beaches in the Maldives, Canareef is a haven for relaxation and adventure. Guests can choose from 271 spacious beach villas, each featuring open-air bathrooms and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
Indulge in delectable cuisine at two restaurants, enjoy personalised in-villa dining experiences, and explore 25 unique dive spots teeming with marine life. From historical sites to protected areas, Canareef offers a diverse range of activities to cater to every traveller’s preferences.
Awards
Equator Village wins ‘Leading Airport Hotel’ award from World Travel Awards for second year
Equator Village has been awarded the prestigious ‘Leading Airport Hotel’ title for two consecutive years by the World Travel Awards in 2024. This recognition highlights the hotel’s commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and unparalleled service quality.
The winners of the World Travel Awards were announced on May 06, at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, where Equator Village was once again acknowledged for its outstanding performance in the hospitality industry. This award is a testament to Equator Village’s success in 2023 and further cements its position as a top player in airport hospitality.
The World Travel Awards have been celebrating excellence for over 30 years and are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the global travel and tourism industry. The winners are chosen through a stringent process that involves a global voting system. Both tourism professionals and the general public participate in the voting, with experts’ votes carrying more weight than those of the public.
Mohamed Waheed, the Resort Manager at Equator Village, expressed his excitement at their win and called it a “reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Equator Village team, as well as their relentless focus on customer service and experience.”
Equator Village is a serene retreat steeped in history and enriched by the culture of Addu Atoll. It is a 5-minute drive from Gan International Airport, making it perfect for a stay before or after a flight. With 78 spacious bungalows that open into courtyard gardens, the resort is located on the northern tip of Addu Atoll’s heart-shaped island and is connected to nearby islands by a causeway. Guests can enjoy bicycle rides to explore the neighboring island villages. Equator Village offers various facilities such as a reception area, restaurant, bar, pool, meeting and conference space, gym, and a beachfront adorned with tropical flower motifs.
Awards
Bandos Maldives named Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort at World Travel Awards 2024
Bandos Maldives has announced its triumphant win as the Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort in the World Travel Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade underscores Bandos’ unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled diving experiences in the heart of the Maldives.
Dive Bandos, one of the Maldives’ longest-established diving centres, stands as a beacon of excellence in underwater exploration. With a dedicated team of professionals, Dive Bandos ensures that every dive excursion unfolds with the utmost safety, allowing guests to immerse themselves in lush underwater gardens, vibrant marine life, and breathtaking seascapes.
Nestled conveniently in the southern part of the North Male Atoll, Bandos Maldives offers access to over 40 remarkable dive sites, each offering a unique glimpse into the wonders of the Indian Ocean. Whether novice or seasoned diver, guests can expect unparalleled adventures beneath the waves, guided by a team of multi-lingual experts who are passionate about sharing their knowledge and love for the ocean
“We are incredibly honored to win the title of Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort in the World Travel Awards 2024,” said Ismail Rasheed, the General Manager of Bandos Maldives. “This accolade is a testament to our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional diving experiences and fostering a deep appreciation for the marine environment. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests and team members whose unwavering support and commitment have made this achievement possible.”
With its commitment to excellence, Dive Bandos continues to set the standard for diving in the Maldives, inviting guests to discover the unparalleled beauty and diversity of the region’s underwater world.
Awards
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives earns TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been recognized as one of the best hotels of 2024 by TripAdvisor’s prestigious Travelers’ Choice Awards.
This recognition is based on the most important critics in the travel industry – travelers themselves. Every year, TripAdvisor analyzes a full year’s worth of reviews, experiences, and honest opinions from globetrotters worldwide to identify the crème de la crème: the Travelers’ Choice Award winners.
Nestled amidst one of the Maldives’ largest shallow lagoons, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a haven for couples. Imagine turquoise waters by day melting into amber-hued sunsets, creating a breathtaking backdrop for your dream vacation.
As part of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ summer campaign, travelers can now experience this idyllic escape with special offers and exclusive benefits for booking directly. Whether you crave romantic dinners, indulgent spa treatments, or adventurous excursions, create unforgettable memories with a minimum four-night stay.
Design your perfect getaway with complimentary transfers and your choice of two Book Direct Benefits. Choose from exciting options like island hopping, thrilling shark watching, a romantic four-course beach dinner, a rejuvenating spa treatment, or even a free stay for a child.
Embrace the unparalleled hospitality of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and start crafting unforgettable memories. Book your stay today and let the resort curate a summer you’ll never forget.
