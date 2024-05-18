Canareef Resort Maldives receives Schauinsland Reisen Awards 2023

Equator Village has been awarded the prestigious ‘Leading Airport Hotel’ title for two consecutive years by the World Travel Awards in 2024. This recognition highlights the hotel’s commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and unparalleled service quality.

The winners of the World Travel Awards were announced on May 06, at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, where Equator Village was once again acknowledged for its outstanding performance in the hospitality industry. This award is a testament to Equator Village’s success in 2023 and further cements its position as a top player in airport hospitality.

The World Travel Awards have been celebrating excellence for over 30 years and are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the global travel and tourism industry. The winners are chosen through a stringent process that involves a global voting system. Both tourism professionals and the general public participate in the voting, with experts’ votes carrying more weight than those of the public.

Mohamed Waheed, the Resort Manager at Equator Village, expressed his excitement at their win and called it a “reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Equator Village team, as well as their relentless focus on customer service and experience.”

Equator Village is a serene retreat steeped in history and enriched by the culture of Addu Atoll. It is a 5-minute drive from Gan International Airport, making it perfect for a stay before or after a flight. With 78 spacious bungalows that open into courtyard gardens, the resort is located on the northern tip of Addu Atoll’s heart-shaped island and is connected to nearby islands by a causeway. Guests can enjoy bicycle rides to explore the neighboring island villages. Equator Village offers various facilities such as a reception area, restaurant, bar, pool, meeting and conference space, gym, and a beachfront adorned with tropical flower motifs.