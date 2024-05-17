Slip into summertime state of mind with 20% off at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives

Patina Maldives has announced the return of the esteemed wellness practitioner Yuki Nishikubo, celebrated for her expertise in Acupuncture, Shiatsu and other holistic healing modalities. Following her successful residency at the resort in November 2023, Yuki is set to once again grace the shores of Patina Maldives, bringing her extensive experience and dedication to promoting holistic wellness.

Originating from Tokyo, Japan, Yuki Nishikubo has dedicated the last 25 years to refining her healing craft across multiple continents, including Canada, Australia, and the UK. With a profound passion for wellness and an unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being of guests, Yuki has mastered the ancient arts of Acupuncture and Shiatsu. These time -honoured practices are renowned for inducing deep relaxation, alleviating stress, improving circulation, and boosting energy levels.

Throughout her residency from May 15 to June 15, 2024, Yuki Nishikubo will offer an array of signature and therapeutic treatments tailored to address diverse health concerns, including pain management, stress relief, digestive issues, weight loss, insomnia, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in specialised massages such as Remedial Dry Massage and Pre-Natal Massage, as well as combined sessions of Shiatsu Remedial Massage and Acupuncture, fostering physical wellness and mental clarity.

Yuki’s return to Patina Maldives underscores the resort’s dedication to offering unparalleled wellness experiences that promote holistic rejuvenation and inspire new lifestyle habits. Guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and relaxation under Yuki’s expert guidance, embracing the restorative power of ancient healing practices.