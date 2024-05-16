News
Suite Summertime Escape: New suites offer at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives invites idyllic island getaway in unparalleled style
Oceanfront serenity awaits this summer, with a new special offer inviting guests to enjoy the unparalleled luxury of Specialty Suites for less at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Landaa Giraavaru. Suite Dreams by the Sea offers 10 percent off Bed and Breakfast rates for stays of five or more nights between now and September 30, 2024 in the Resorts’ exquisite suites where exceptional privacy meets expansive island living.
Perfect for multi-generational families and friend-group getaways, the Resorts’ elegantly furnished Specialty Suites are spacious sanctuaries designed for rest, play and ultimate relaxation. From vast ocean-facing lounge decks to infinity pools, expansive al-fresco living spaces and overwater hammocks overlooking crystalline waters and endless horizons, elegance abounds in these opulent, larger-than-life surrounds. Specialty Suites at both Resorts are set on the beach or overwater, offering direct access to the oceanic wonders of the Maldives.
- Suite Dreams by the Sea in Kuda Huraa’s Specialty Suites
- Suite Dreams by the Sea in Landaa Giraavaru’s Specialty Suites
To soak in the Suite life at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the Central Reservations Department at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
Embark on journey of holistic healing with practitioner Yuki Nishikubo at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives has announced the return of the esteemed wellness practitioner Yuki Nishikubo, celebrated for her expertise in Acupuncture, Shiatsu and other holistic healing modalities. Following her successful residency at the resort in November 2023, Yuki is set to once again grace the shores of Patina Maldives, bringing her extensive experience and dedication to promoting holistic wellness.
Originating from Tokyo, Japan, Yuki Nishikubo has dedicated the last 25 years to refining her healing craft across multiple continents, including Canada, Australia, and the UK. With a profound passion for wellness and an unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being of guests, Yuki has mastered the ancient arts of Acupuncture and Shiatsu. These time -honoured practices are renowned for inducing deep relaxation, alleviating stress, improving circulation, and boosting energy levels.
Throughout her residency from May 15 to June 15, 2024, Yuki Nishikubo will offer an array of signature and therapeutic treatments tailored to address diverse health concerns, including pain management, stress relief, digestive issues, weight loss, insomnia, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in specialised massages such as Remedial Dry Massage and Pre-Natal Massage, as well as combined sessions of Shiatsu Remedial Massage and Acupuncture, fostering physical wellness and mental clarity.
Yuki’s return to Patina Maldives underscores the resort’s dedication to offering unparalleled wellness experiences that promote holistic rejuvenation and inspire new lifestyle habits. Guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and relaxation under Yuki’s expert guidance, embracing the restorative power of ancient healing practices.
New blueprint for health and vitality at AyurMa: PraMā at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
AyurMa, the pioneering wellness haven at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, is spreading further ripples of innovation with a newly launched programme, PraMā: a comprehensive evidence-based health screening system comprising technology-based diagnostics.
All guests staying at Landaa Giraavaru are offered a complimentary AyurMa consultation to gain a preliminary understanding of their unique health profile. For those wishing to go deeper, PraMā draws from in-depth biomarker diagnostics, postural and joint mobility findings, metabolic evaluations, pulse readings, iris diagnosis and more to craft a personalised blueprint for optimal health and wellbeing.
PraMā comprises four stages of assessment across a two-hour session at AyurMa. Using the insights gained, AyurMa’s expert team of Ayurvedic doctors, naturopathic physicians and yogis craft a personalised program shaped by AyurMa’s four pillars of Ayurveda, Yoga Therapy, Wellness, and Planetary Wellbeing.
Online follow-up consultations with an AyurMa expert help each individual track their PraMā progress back home, while a private online yoga class via www.AyurMa.life eases the integration of a new practice into everyday life.
Commenting on the launch of PraMā, Dr. Arun Tomson, Director of AyurMa, stresses the importance of education as the root of empowerment: “The deeper our understanding of our personal health risks and body composition, the more we empower ourselves to effectively combat ageing, enhance our longevity, and achieve optimal wellness. Through in-depth on-site diagnostics, our goal is to support individuals to live a life that is not just longer, but richer and more fulfilling.”
Indian influencer Niki Mehra in Maldives
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) hosted a familiarisation trip with Amilla Maldives for high-end influencer, Niki Mehra, from India to experience the luxury and romantic offerings of the Maldives from 3rd – 6th May 2024.
The familiarisation trip was a great opportunity to Niki Mehra, a renowned Indian model, fashion, beauty and travel content creator and social media influencer with over half a million followers who has carved a niche in the Indian fashion industry with her unique sense of style. During her time in the Sunny Side of Life, Niki Mehra showcased luxury to romantic experiences of the destination.
The trip promoted Maldives through social media platforms of Niki Mehra while highlighting experiential itinerary offerings of the Maldives. Additionally, the influencer trip assisted MMPRC in propelling growth in the luxury travel segment and honeymoon market by showcasing the Maldives as a premier honeymoon destination for the Indian travellers.
The Indian market has been a strong market for the Maldives over the years, currently ranked number 6 with 46,970 tourists as of 13th May 2024. Additionally, MMPRC showcased the Maldives in OTM and SATTE held earlier this year. MMPRC is committed to boosting the arrivals from the market and has exciting marketing activities planned for future, including joint campaigns, familiarisation trips, participation in major events and other campaigns which provides numerous opportunities to showcase the breathtaking Maldives to the market, attracting more Indian travellers.
