Embark on culinary adventure with Ifuru Island Maldives’ new Social House Theme Nights

A tantalising culinary sequel unfolds from April 2, 2024 in the dramatic lagoon-top setting of Baraabaru at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.

The partnership between Indian-born, New York-based Chef Hari Nayak and Baraabaru’s Head Chef Kishan Singh continues with a second menu, marking the next chapter in a collaborative journey that began in October 2023. This new menu not only showcases the rich cultural and culinary heritage of the Indian subcontinent and the Maldives but also ventures into new territories and passions.

The Nayak-Singh Baraabaru partnership is more than a marriage of ingredients and creativity; it’s an alignment of philosophies and passions. Visionary Chef Hari Nayak’s journey from the coastal city of Udipi, India, to the world’s most prestigious restaurants is reflected in his modern yet authentic interpretation of Indian gastronomy. Chef Kishan Singh is celebrated for his dedication to natural flavours and meticulous focus on fresh, authentic dishes, complementing Chef Nayak’s global perspective with deep-rooted local wisdom.

The new season Baraabaru menu expands its gaze beyond the Southern coastal recipes that defined Chef Hari’s India’s childhood and the first menu, embracing a pan-Indian approach with a modern twist. “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming reception from our guests who have recently dined at Baraabaru,” comments Didier Jardin, General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “We’re excited to elevate the dining experience even further with this new menu selection that features popular favourites as well as a selection of new dishes.”

Signature starters include the Kokum Cured Tuna, which marries the tangy essence of Bhel Puri with creamy avocado in a refreshing cold salad. The Tandoori Grilled King Oyster Mushroom is a subtly spiced delicacy; its meaty texture the perfect canvas for the smokiness of the tandoor. The Kosha Mangsho, a Bengali-style slow-cooked mutton, is prepared with black masala, offering nuanced layers of intense yet comforting flavour. The Burrata Butter Chicken combines the charred smokiness of tandoor-baked chicken tikka with the velvet texture of melted burrata and a richly roasted tomato makhini sauce. The Lamb Shank Biryani is a majestic assembly of slow-cooked lamb with aromatic saffron-infused Keralan rice, sweet caramelised onions and the buttery crunch of toasted cashews.

Chef Hari Nayak’s favourite dish, the Ghee Roasted Baby Eggplant, pairs the creaminess of ghee-enriched eggplant with the warmth of red chilli and the tang of tamarind. Served with a feather-light Neer Dosa, this dish expresses the revered chef’s hallmark blend of classic flavours with modern flair. Chef Kishan Singh’s chosen dish is the Goan Peri Peri Prawn served with garlic pachadi and curry leaf oil.

As guests dine beneath Kuda Huraa’s endless skies, each bite explores the treasures of sea and land – and tells the tale of two chefs united in their passion for Indian flavours, fresh Maldivian ingredients, and the joy of creating together.

To book a table at Baraabaru,email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.