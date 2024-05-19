Sun Siyam Iru Fushi celebrates World Baking Day with collection of Chief Baker Mohamed Abdulla’s Croissanterie

Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled its latest culinary offering: Social House theme nights, inviting guests to indulge in a gastronomic journey inspired by the world’s oceans. Each night of the week, guests can immerse themselves in a feast of flavours, expertly curated to showcase the diverse cuisines found along the shores of the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, South China Sea, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Oceans, and beyond.

Monday: Indian Ocean Extravaganza

Kick-start the week with a celebration of Indian and African culinary traditions. Dive into a rich array of fragrant curries, from creamy butter chicken to spicy vindaloo, complemented by tantalising African delicacies such as peri peri chicken and bobotie.

Tuesday: Mediterranean Sea Delights

Transport your taste buds to the shores of the Mediterranean with an array of vibrant dishes bursting with freshness. Indulge in crisp Greek salads drizzled with olive oil, succulent grilled fish seasoned with aromatic herbs, and hearty Moroccan tangines brimming with tender meats and aromatic spices.

Wednesday: South China Sea Fusion

Experience the culinary melting pot of the South China Sea with an enticing fusion of flavors from Thailand, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Delight in the zesty tang of Thai green curry, the savoury satisfaction of Chinese dim sum, the fragrant aromas of Vietnamese pho, and the bold flavours of Filipino adobo.

Thursday: Pacific Ocean Fusion

Embark on a journey across the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, where the culinary landscapes of Peru, Japan, Hawaii, and beyond converge. Sample the freshness of Peruvian ceviche, the artistry of Japanese sushi, the vibrancy of Hawaiian poke bowls, and the eclectic flavours of North American and Chilean cuisine.

Friday: Night of the Atlantic Oceans

Experience the best of the Atlantic Oceans with a sumptuous spread of hearty meats and traditional dishes from France, Argentina, Brazil, the UK, and Spain. Indulge in sizzling steaks from Argentina, tender coq au vin from France, feijoada from Brazil, comforting shepherd’s pie from the UK, and flavourful paella from Spain.

Saturday: International BBQ – White Party

Join us for a lively International BBQ featuring a white-themed party, where guests can indulge in a variety of grilled specialties from around the world, set against the backdrop of Ifuru Island’s breathtaking scenery. Indulge in an array of grilled delights from around the globe, from smoky American ribs and juicy Australian prawns to succulent South African braai and tender Argentine asado, all while dressed in your finest white attire.

Sunday: Maldivian & Seafood Extravaganza

Wind down the week with a leisurely afternoon by the pool, accompanied by a feast of Maldivian specialties and fresh seafood delights. Enjoy an array of freshly caught fish, grilled lobster, and savory tuna dishes, alongside traditional Maldivian favorites like mas huni and garudhiya.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Social House theme nights, offering guests a culinary voyage across the world’s oceans where guests can explore the vibrant tastes of the oceans without ever leaving the island,” said Rochelle Kilgariff, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives.

“Each evening promises a unique journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of flavors from around the world,” said the Executive Chef of Ifuru Island Maldives.