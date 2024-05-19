Awards
Lily Beach Resort wins big at World Travel Awards 2024
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has once again solidified their stance as a premier destination being awarded the prestigious title of “Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort” at this year’s World Travel Awards. As the first all-inclusive property in the Maldives and a leading one at that, Lily Beach has no doubt gained recognition worldwide for their top-notch All-Inclusive package – the Platinum Plan. Additionally, Lily Beach also won Tripadvisor’s Travellers Choice Award as well for being one of the best rated hospitality establishments in the world where the resort is part of the top 10% in terms of best rated in hospitality.
Marking their 30th anniversary this year, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has redefined luxury travel with its unparalleled amenities and genuinely exceptional service. The resort’s Platinum Plan offers a truly comprehensive experience that leaves no detail overlooked before and during their stay in paradise. Guests gain access to the resort’s Luxury Seaplane lounge (when opting to fly via Seaplane) and after a 25-minute scenic journey, it’s time to explore the endless experiences to be had at Lily Beach and start making unforgettable memories.
At the resort’s heart lies keeping guests well satiated with exceptionally tantalising food and drinks. Dining at the resort is no small feat, as Lily Beach offers Four restaurants and Four bars for guests to choose from. International themed cuisines and delicious drinks are served within the restaurants and bars, giving guests an array of choices to select from during their stay. Especially the resort’s partnership with premium liquors like Taittinger being included in the Platinum Plan and fresh ingredients being imported from around the world, makes dining and drinks a delight at Lily Beach.
After enjoying food and drinks, getting active and diving into recreational experiences is a must while in the Maldives. Guests are provided with snorkelling equipment, allowing them to explore the vibrant underwater world, and have access to all non-motorised water sports activities for endless lagoon fun. In the Platinum Plan, guests are offered a generous selection of choosing three excursions to enjoy out of four options during each stay. These adventures are, exploring the beauty of the resort’s house reef with our expert guides, enjoying the best of sunset by going on a cruise or opting to go fishing for dinner, or for the culturally inclined to explore a neighbouring local island.
To add on a bit of zen to the active experiences, complimentary group sunrise yoga sessions are held six days a week, offering a serene start to the day, with additional premium yoga experiences available for those seeking further relaxation.
On top the these, a vast list of excursion and private dining experiences are available to choose from for both families, and couples, so that their holidays are bound to be a memorable, eventful one at Lily Beach.
The resort’s commitment to offering endless experiences includes offering weekly entertainment from live music and DJs to cultural nights and experience cultural dances like Maldivian Bodu Beru and Balinese Dance. But that is not all, guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to being able to enjoy a wide range of recreational options at Lily Beach. Just to name a few the resort offers tennis, table tennis, billiards tables, gym, beach volleyball, football pitch, children’s playground, and various indoor games. For younger guests, the Turtle Kids Club offers a plethora of activities and surprises designed to entertain and engage. There is a Kid’s pool at Vibes bar, where parents can keep a watchful eye on the children as the enjoy.
Even whilst residing at any of the nine various villa options to choose from guests are spoilt when it comes to amenities. Each villa features a premium mini bar, replenished daily with beer, wine, water, snacks, a selection of tea and coffee, a variety of juices, and soft drinks.
Apart from this, Lily Beach also is well-known for its prime location in South Ari atoll, where the marine-protected area SAMPA lies, just a mere few minutes away from the resort. SAMPA is a protected site as it is considered an aggregation point for the majestic Whale Sharks and Manta Rays. As a result, surprise visits by Whale Sharks and Manta Rays are often frequented alongside the resorts own house-reef – which is easily accessible from the resort. If not, guests are always welcome to join the snorkelling and diving excursions that bring them up close to these magnificent, beautiful underwater creatures.
These exceptional experiences and awards underscore Lily Beach’s commitment to delivering a superior, all-inclusive vacation experience like no other that caters to every guest’s desires.
Awards
Canareef Resort Maldives receives Schauinsland Reisen Awards 2023
Canareef Resort Maldives has announced its recent recognition as a top hotel partner and Partner of Excellence 2023 by Schauinsland Reisen, one of Germany’s leading tour operators.
The Partner of Excellence award places Canareef Resort Maldives among the top 25 hotel partners of SLR worldwide. Additionally, the Top Hotel Partner award signifies the resort’s status as one of the most sought-after destinations in the SLR portfolio, recognised for excellence in hospitality on a global scale.
As the 5th largest German flight tour operator, Schauinsland Reisen boasts a rich history of pioneering spirit, creativity, and fairness. Their dedication to quality and fairness extends to both customers and partners, making them a trusted name in the travel industry.
Nestled in the breathtaking southern-most atoll of Addu, Canareef offers an unparalleled escape to paradise. Accessible by domestic flight or direct flight to Gan International Airport, the resort boasts turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and unspoiled nature.
With its own private picnic island and one of the longest beaches in the Maldives, Canareef is a haven for relaxation and adventure. Guests can choose from 271 spacious beach villas, each featuring open-air bathrooms and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
Indulge in delectable cuisine at two restaurants, enjoy personalised in-villa dining experiences, and explore 25 unique dive spots teeming with marine life. From historical sites to protected areas, Canareef offers a diverse range of activities to cater to every traveller’s preferences.
Awards
Equator Village wins ‘Leading Airport Hotel’ award from World Travel Awards for second year
Equator Village has been awarded the prestigious ‘Leading Airport Hotel’ title for two consecutive years by the World Travel Awards in 2024. This recognition highlights the hotel’s commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and unparalleled service quality.
The winners of the World Travel Awards were announced on May 06, at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, where Equator Village was once again acknowledged for its outstanding performance in the hospitality industry. This award is a testament to Equator Village’s success in 2023 and further cements its position as a top player in airport hospitality.
The World Travel Awards have been celebrating excellence for over 30 years and are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the global travel and tourism industry. The winners are chosen through a stringent process that involves a global voting system. Both tourism professionals and the general public participate in the voting, with experts’ votes carrying more weight than those of the public.
Mohamed Waheed, the Resort Manager at Equator Village, expressed his excitement at their win and called it a “reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Equator Village team, as well as their relentless focus on customer service and experience.”
Equator Village is a serene retreat steeped in history and enriched by the culture of Addu Atoll. It is a 5-minute drive from Gan International Airport, making it perfect for a stay before or after a flight. With 78 spacious bungalows that open into courtyard gardens, the resort is located on the northern tip of Addu Atoll’s heart-shaped island and is connected to nearby islands by a causeway. Guests can enjoy bicycle rides to explore the neighboring island villages. Equator Village offers various facilities such as a reception area, restaurant, bar, pool, meeting and conference space, gym, and a beachfront adorned with tropical flower motifs.
Awards
Bandos Maldives named Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort at World Travel Awards 2024
Bandos Maldives has announced its triumphant win as the Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort in the World Travel Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade underscores Bandos’ unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled diving experiences in the heart of the Maldives.
Dive Bandos, one of the Maldives’ longest-established diving centres, stands as a beacon of excellence in underwater exploration. With a dedicated team of professionals, Dive Bandos ensures that every dive excursion unfolds with the utmost safety, allowing guests to immerse themselves in lush underwater gardens, vibrant marine life, and breathtaking seascapes.
Nestled conveniently in the southern part of the North Male Atoll, Bandos Maldives offers access to over 40 remarkable dive sites, each offering a unique glimpse into the wonders of the Indian Ocean. Whether novice or seasoned diver, guests can expect unparalleled adventures beneath the waves, guided by a team of multi-lingual experts who are passionate about sharing their knowledge and love for the ocean
“We are incredibly honored to win the title of Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort in the World Travel Awards 2024,” said Ismail Rasheed, the General Manager of Bandos Maldives. “This accolade is a testament to our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional diving experiences and fostering a deep appreciation for the marine environment. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests and team members whose unwavering support and commitment have made this achievement possible.”
With its commitment to excellence, Dive Bandos continues to set the standard for diving in the Maldives, inviting guests to discover the unparalleled beauty and diversity of the region’s underwater world.
