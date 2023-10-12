Haunted night in paradise: Conrad Maldives Rangali Island rekindles popular halloween celebration

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has announced its latest enhancement to the guest arrival experience with the commencement of scheduled seaplane operations starting November 2023.

The scenic arrival, which soars across the Maldivian sky, crossing several atolls, reduces the waiting time at the domestic terminal and elevates the travel experience to the resort, setting a new standard in indulgent and opulent comfort.

Departing from Male, this seamless journey ushers guests to the untouched beauty of Gaafu Alifu Atoll in a mere 90 minutes. Unlike traditional domestic flights and speedboat transfers, the non-stop seaplane experience will be a transformative way to embark on the Raffles adventure in the Maldives. Upon touchdown, the legendary butlers stand ready to extend a warm welcome, ensuring the journey continues with grace and elegance, a testament to the Raffles service.

Amila Handunwala, General Manager of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, says, “The commencement of the seaplane operations is a celebratory moment for us as it unites the allure and heritage of Raffles with the scenic beauty of the Maldives. This aerial journey will be the ultimate way to kick off an extraordinary and personalized holiday experience at Raffles Maldives. We are confident that our collaboration with TMA, the world’s largest seaplane operator, who also shares our ethos of providing an exceptional sense of hospitality will help in providing a seamless travel experience to all our guests. Together, we aim to create a realm of re-imagined journeys that inspire and enrich the aura of Raffles timeless elegance.”

Shubham Moondhara, TMA’s Head of Corporate Strategy & Business Development, says, “We are thrilled to commence seaplane operations to the exquisite Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, bringing the convenience and comfort of TMA to the pristine shores of Gaafu Alifu Atoll. We are deeply honoured to collaborate with Raffles Maldives as a new client and express our heartfelt gratitude for their trust in us. We eagerly look forward to delivering a truly exceptional journey to our mutual guests and are excited for the opportunity to share the beauty of Gaafu Alifu Atoll with the world.”