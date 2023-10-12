News
Haunted night in paradise: Conrad Maldives Rangali Island rekindles popular halloween celebration
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the return of its highly anticipated Halloween celebration on 31st October. The event promises a night of eerie enchantment and spine-tingling fun. From a spook-tacular themed buffet dinner at Atoll Market to captivating performances and live ghostly DJ tunes.
The event kicks-off at Majaa Explorers Hub and Furaavaru Teens Club, with a Halloween program packed with lots of exciting activities promising endless fun for the little ones. The eagerly anticipated trick-or-treat will allow our young guests to embark on a candy-collecting adventure filled with surprises and sweet delights.
The popular Atoll Market, featuring live cooking stations and beach front dining, will transform at dinner into a haunted haven with bewitching buffet stations adorn with carved pumpkin, cobwebs, skeletons and all things eerie. Guests will enjoy a spread of delicious cuisine from around the world crafted by our culinary team.
The entertainment extravaganza lights up the event later in the night with the most anticipated Halloween dance competition with creative performances by our talented team members. Guests will be captivated by the ethereal performances as team members vie for votes in this thrilling showcase of talent.
In the true spirit of Halloween, guests are also invited to unleash their creativity and join the resort’s Halloween hair-raising costume contest. An opportunity for guests to showcase their version of scariest costume and be recognized for their artistry while winning exciting prizes.
The night will continue with an enchanting performance by our resident DJ. The dance floor beckons, promising a night of revelry to the haunting beats of ghostly tunes.
Join us at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island for an unforgettable evening of Halloween enchantment, entertainment, and extraordinary memories.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives wins Best CSR Programme Award at South Asian Travel Awards 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives has been recognized with the prestigious Best CSR Programme Award at the South Asian Travel Awards 2023. This accolade underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices within the hospitality industry.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is one of the most esteemed awards ceremonies in the region, celebrating excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. Dusit Thani Maldives was bestowed with the Best CSR Programme Award in acknowledgment of its outstanding contributions to the community, environment, and social well-being.
“At Dusit Thani Maldives, we believe in the power of responsible tourism and the positive impact it can have on both local communities and the environment. Receiving the Best CSR Programme Award at SATA 2023 is a testament to our dedication to creating a sustainable future for the Maldives and the world,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.
The resort’s comprehensive CSR initiatives encompass various projects, including community development, environmental conservation, and educational programs. Dusit Thani Maldives actively engages with local communities, supporting initiatives that enhance livelihoods, education, and healthcare.
Moreover, the resort is committed to environmental conservation, implementing eco-friendly practices to minimise its ecological footprint and protect the delicate marine ecosystem of the Maldives.
Dusit Thani Maldives expresses gratitude to the organisers of SATA 2023 for recognising the resort’s CSR efforts. The team remains dedicated to fostering positive change and promoting sustainable tourism in Maldives.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort garners Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for Top Indian Ocean Resort
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli recognised as a top 10 resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
“We are deeply honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year, reaching the top ten for the first time this year,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This recognition by Condé Nast Traveler’s readers affirms our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences. We are dedicated to creating the perfect sanctuary where every guest can indulge in opulence, exceptional service, and unforgettable moments that elevate their travels to extraordinary heights. This accolade inspires us to continuously strive for excellence and remain the epitome of a world-class luxury accommodation.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly blends its luxurious facilities with world-class, anticipatory service, offering travelers extraordinary experiences in one of the Maldives’ most exclusive private addresses. Situated on the 22-acre Vommuli Island, where pristine white sand beaches meet lush vegetation, the elegant five-star resort is revered for its appreciation of the Maldives’ untouched, natural ecosystem and marine life, as evidenced by its iconic architecture and design. From a bespoke Family Traditions program that caters to multi-generational families to the Iridium Spa, which is renowned as one of the most memorable spa experiences in the world, the resort is the premier choice for discerning travellers.
News
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo to commence seaplane operations
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has announced its latest enhancement to the guest arrival experience with the commencement of scheduled seaplane operations starting November 2023.
The scenic arrival, which soars across the Maldivian sky, crossing several atolls, reduces the waiting time at the domestic terminal and elevates the travel experience to the resort, setting a new standard in indulgent and opulent comfort.
Departing from Male, this seamless journey ushers guests to the untouched beauty of Gaafu Alifu Atoll in a mere 90 minutes. Unlike traditional domestic flights and speedboat transfers, the non-stop seaplane experience will be a transformative way to embark on the Raffles adventure in the Maldives. Upon touchdown, the legendary butlers stand ready to extend a warm welcome, ensuring the journey continues with grace and elegance, a testament to the Raffles service.
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, says, “The commencement of the seaplane operations is a celebratory moment for us as it unites the allure and heritage of Raffles with the scenic beauty of the Maldives. This aerial journey will be the ultimate way to kick off an extraordinary and personalized holiday experience at Raffles Maldives. We are confident that our collaboration with TMA, the world’s largest seaplane operator, who also shares our ethos of providing an exceptional sense of hospitality will help in providing a seamless travel experience to all our guests. Together, we aim to create a realm of re-imagined journeys that inspire and enrich the aura of Raffles timeless elegance.”
Shubham Moondhara, TMA’s Head of Corporate Strategy & Business Development, says, “We are thrilled to commence seaplane operations to the exquisite Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, bringing the convenience and comfort of TMA to the pristine shores of Gaafu Alifu Atoll. We are deeply honoured to collaborate with Raffles Maldives as a new client and express our heartfelt gratitude for their trust in us. We eagerly look forward to delivering a truly exceptional journey to our mutual guests and are excited for the opportunity to share the beauty of Gaafu Alifu Atoll with the world.”
