News
Jawakara Islands Maldives: A luxurious multi-generational paradise set to open on October 22, 2023
Two luxury islands, one resort and a focus on family friendly and multigenerational experiences
Opening on 22nd October Jawakara Islands Maldives is the latest opening in the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio which includes Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawahli Madlives and Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa in its luxury collection. Jawakara is a 290-villa, ‘One Island, One Resort’ Maldivian concept. Just 40 minutes either by luxury speedboat from Madivaru domestic airport in Lhaviyani Atoll or by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the five-star getaway comprises two separate islands – Mabin and Dheru – connected by an oversea walkway.
Jawakara will be managed as one resort with a focus on family-friendly and multigenerational experiences. Guests can choose to have an action packed schedule from surfing, diving, kayaking and snorkelling to golf, paddle and football tournaments on a full-sized pitch with much more inbetween. Alternatively, there are two Suhla spas, a yoga retreat and two infinity pools.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager, Jawakara Islands Maldives, comments: “Jawakara is designed to be every family’s dream for a luxury getaway – every detail has been thought of for all generations alike, an all-encompassing offering that will define Jawakara as the pioneer for luxury multi-generational travel in classically Maldivian surroundings.”
Activities
Mabin Island is home to the Jawa Kids Club, available to children staying in all accommodation types.The Jawa Kids programme is packed with exciting and age-appropriate activities from mini golf, football and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments to lessons in the art of sushi making and mocktail mixology. The programme includes opportunities for children to learn about Maldivian culture through music, dance, art and even how to fish using traditional Maldivian methods as well as sustainability workshops and exploring the ocean with the in-house marine biology expert.
Jawakara is one of the very few luxury resorts in the Maldives where guests can surf. The resort will provide equipment and lessons to guests looking to catch the perfect wave. Jawakara also offers a wealth of other water activities for families; from guided diving and snorkelling trips to paddleboarding and kayaking as well as the opportunity to complete certifications at the PADI five-star training centre alongside jetskiing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, sofa-rides, windsurfing, kayaks and catamaran sailing.
Other facilities include two infinity pools overlooking the ocean, a kid’s pool; artificial turf courts for football (futsal); padel tennis, tennis and badminton courts; a fitness centre; a volleyball court; and a 9-hole golf course, the biggest in the Maldives.
Accommodation
Mabin is home to 202 villas, while Dheru comprises 88 villas, totalling 110 Beach Villas, 90 Beach Pool Villas and 70 Water Pool Villas. This includes 10 two-bedroom Villas on Mabin which can be converted into a twin or triple room for larger groups or families. In addition there are 5 three-bedroom beach pool villas which sleep up to 8 people on Dehru. Two of the bedrooms have outdoor bathrooms while the middle bedroom has an indoor bathroom. These villas offer famililes flexible sleeping arrangements and are ideal for multigenerational holidays, large families, families who wish to bring a nanny or for two families holidaying together,
Each villa is complete with a king-size bed, private sun-decking, a 48-inch flatscreen TV with the latest movies, and indoor bathroom with a rain shower, creating a space filled with both privacy and spaciousness where time slows down and families can truly relax and connect.
Dining
There is a variety of dining experiences available for all tastes. ‘Waves’ à la carte restaurant, located on Mabin Island invites guests to indulge in Mediterranean cuisine, while the Ekuveni Restaurant and South Side Maabinhura Restaurant – AILA serves indoor and al fresco all-day buffets in an open-air dining room with live cooking stations. Mabin also boasts a choice of 3 bars.
Guests can enjoy buffet-style dining at The Retreat Restaurant on Dheru or opt for á la carte Asian-Pacific cuisine at the heart of the walkway connecting the two islands to enjoy a unique dining experience whilst watching the sunset on the Indian Ocean horizon. The Blue Zone bar has a spectacular view from on high.
Guests staying at either Mabin or Dheru are welcome at the à la carte restaurants on both islands.
Wellness
Two Sulha Spas – one with 8 double treatment rooms located in the tropical jungle of Mabin island and the other with 6 treatment rooms and a yoga retreat that sits above the crystalline Jawakara lagoon – offer an Ayurveda spa and wellness experience that harnesses Asian massage techniques alongside organic products to create a truly natural approach.
Curating a stay at Jawakara
Mabin Island offers something for everyone with a premium all-inclusive package, or full board, half board or bed and breakfast only. Pre-opening starting rates are from $600 per room based on double occupancy on a bed & breakfast basis.
Dheru island offers a fully all-Inclusive, intimate island escape. Pre-opening starting rates are from $992 per room based on double occupancy.
Three bedroom villas starting rate for the opening period is US$2400 for 5 people, with additional charges of US$692 for each extra person per night with a total maximum of 8 people on an all inclusive basis.
Reservations are open now with stays commencing on 22nd October 2023.
News
Haunted night in paradise: Conrad Maldives Rangali Island rekindles popular halloween celebration
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the return of its highly anticipated Halloween celebration on 31st October. The event promises a night of eerie enchantment and spine-tingling fun. From a spook-tacular themed buffet dinner at Atoll Market to captivating performances and live ghostly DJ tunes.
The event kicks-off at Majaa Explorers Hub and Furaavaru Teens Club, with a Halloween program packed with lots of exciting activities promising endless fun for the little ones. The eagerly anticipated trick-or-treat will allow our young guests to embark on a candy-collecting adventure filled with surprises and sweet delights.
The popular Atoll Market, featuring live cooking stations and beach front dining, will transform at dinner into a haunted haven with bewitching buffet stations adorn with carved pumpkin, cobwebs, skeletons and all things eerie. Guests will enjoy a spread of delicious cuisine from around the world crafted by our culinary team.
The entertainment extravaganza lights up the event later in the night with the most anticipated Halloween dance competition with creative performances by our talented team members. Guests will be captivated by the ethereal performances as team members vie for votes in this thrilling showcase of talent.
In the true spirit of Halloween, guests are also invited to unleash their creativity and join the resort’s Halloween hair-raising costume contest. An opportunity for guests to showcase their version of scariest costume and be recognized for their artistry while winning exciting prizes.
The night will continue with an enchanting performance by our resident DJ. The dance floor beckons, promising a night of revelry to the haunting beats of ghostly tunes.
Join us at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island for an unforgettable evening of Halloween enchantment, entertainment, and extraordinary memories.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives wins Best CSR Programme Award at South Asian Travel Awards 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives has been recognized with the prestigious Best CSR Programme Award at the South Asian Travel Awards 2023. This accolade underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices within the hospitality industry.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is one of the most esteemed awards ceremonies in the region, celebrating excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. Dusit Thani Maldives was bestowed with the Best CSR Programme Award in acknowledgment of its outstanding contributions to the community, environment, and social well-being.
“At Dusit Thani Maldives, we believe in the power of responsible tourism and the positive impact it can have on both local communities and the environment. Receiving the Best CSR Programme Award at SATA 2023 is a testament to our dedication to creating a sustainable future for the Maldives and the world,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.
The resort’s comprehensive CSR initiatives encompass various projects, including community development, environmental conservation, and educational programs. Dusit Thani Maldives actively engages with local communities, supporting initiatives that enhance livelihoods, education, and healthcare.
Moreover, the resort is committed to environmental conservation, implementing eco-friendly practices to minimise its ecological footprint and protect the delicate marine ecosystem of the Maldives.
Dusit Thani Maldives expresses gratitude to the organisers of SATA 2023 for recognising the resort’s CSR efforts. The team remains dedicated to fostering positive change and promoting sustainable tourism in Maldives.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort garners Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for Top Indian Ocean Resort
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli recognised as a top 10 resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
“We are deeply honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year, reaching the top ten for the first time this year,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This recognition by Condé Nast Traveler’s readers affirms our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences. We are dedicated to creating the perfect sanctuary where every guest can indulge in opulence, exceptional service, and unforgettable moments that elevate their travels to extraordinary heights. This accolade inspires us to continuously strive for excellence and remain the epitome of a world-class luxury accommodation.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly blends its luxurious facilities with world-class, anticipatory service, offering travelers extraordinary experiences in one of the Maldives’ most exclusive private addresses. Situated on the 22-acre Vommuli Island, where pristine white sand beaches meet lush vegetation, the elegant five-star resort is revered for its appreciation of the Maldives’ untouched, natural ecosystem and marine life, as evidenced by its iconic architecture and design. From a bespoke Family Traditions program that caters to multi-generational families to the Iridium Spa, which is renowned as one of the most memorable spa experiences in the world, the resort is the premier choice for discerning travellers.
