Jawakara Islands Maldives: A luxurious multi-generational paradise set to open on October 22, 2023

Two luxury islands, one resort and a focus on family friendly and multigenerational experiences

Opening on 22nd October Jawakara Islands Maldives is the latest opening in the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio which includes Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawahli Madlives and Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa in its luxury collection. Jawakara is a 290-villa, ‘One Island, One Resort’ Maldivian concept. Just 40 minutes either by luxury speedboat from Madivaru domestic airport in Lhaviyani Atoll or by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the five-star getaway comprises two separate islands – Mabin and Dheru – connected by an oversea walkway.

Jawakara will be managed as one resort with a focus on family-friendly and multigenerational experiences. Guests can choose to have an action packed schedule from surfing, diving, kayaking and snorkelling to golf, paddle and football tournaments on a full-sized pitch with much more inbetween. Alternatively, there are two Suhla spas, a yoga retreat and two infinity pools.

Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager, Jawakara Islands Maldives, comments: “Jawakara is designed to be every family’s dream for a luxury getaway – every detail has been thought of for all generations alike, an all-encompassing offering that will define Jawakara as the pioneer for luxury multi-generational travel in classically Maldivian surroundings.”

Activities

Mabin Island is home to the Jawa Kids Club, available to children staying in all accommodation types.The Jawa Kids programme is packed with exciting and age-appropriate activities from mini golf, football and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments to lessons in the art of sushi making and mocktail mixology. The programme includes opportunities for children to learn about Maldivian culture through music, dance, art and even how to fish using traditional Maldivian methods as well as sustainability workshops and exploring the ocean with the in-house marine biology expert.

Jawakara is one of the very few luxury resorts in the Maldives where guests can surf. The resort will provide equipment and lessons to guests looking to catch the perfect wave. Jawakara also offers a wealth of other water activities for families; from guided diving and snorkelling trips to paddleboarding and kayaking as well as the opportunity to complete certifications at the PADI five-star training centre alongside jetskiing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, sofa-rides, windsurfing, kayaks and catamaran sailing.

Other facilities include two infinity pools overlooking the ocean, a kid’s pool; artificial turf courts for football (futsal); padel tennis, tennis and badminton courts; a fitness centre; a volleyball court; and a 9-hole golf course, the biggest in the Maldives.

Accommodation

Mabin is home to 202 villas, while Dheru comprises 88 villas, totalling 110 Beach Villas, 90 Beach Pool Villas and 70 Water Pool Villas. This includes 10 two-bedroom Villas on Mabin which can be converted into a twin or triple room for larger groups or families. In addition there are 5 three-bedroom beach pool villas which sleep up to 8 people on Dehru. Two of the bedrooms have outdoor bathrooms while the middle bedroom has an indoor bathroom. These villas offer famililes flexible sleeping arrangements and are ideal for multigenerational holidays, large families, families who wish to bring a nanny or for two families holidaying together,

Each villa is complete with a king-size bed, private sun-decking, a 48-inch flatscreen TV with the latest movies, and indoor bathroom with a rain shower, creating a space filled with both privacy and spaciousness where time slows down and families can truly relax and connect.

Dining

There is a variety of dining experiences available for all tastes. ‘Waves’ à la carte restaurant, located on Mabin Island invites guests to indulge in Mediterranean cuisine, while the Ekuveni Restaurant and South Side Maabinhura Restaurant – AILA serves indoor and al fresco all-day buffets in an open-air dining room with live cooking stations. Mabin also boasts a choice of 3 bars.

Guests can enjoy buffet-style dining at The Retreat Restaurant on Dheru or opt for á la carte Asian-Pacific cuisine at the heart of the walkway connecting the two islands to enjoy a unique dining experience whilst watching the sunset on the Indian Ocean horizon. The Blue Zone bar has a spectacular view from on high.

Guests staying at either Mabin or Dheru are welcome at the à la carte restaurants on both islands.

Wellness

Two Sulha Spas – one with 8 double treatment rooms located in the tropical jungle of Mabin island and the other with 6 treatment rooms and a yoga retreat that sits above the crystalline Jawakara lagoon – offer an Ayurveda spa and wellness experience that harnesses Asian massage techniques alongside organic products to create a truly natural approach.

Curating a stay at Jawakara

Mabin Island offers something for everyone with a premium all-inclusive package, or full board, half board or bed and breakfast only. Pre-opening starting rates are from $600 per room based on double occupancy on a bed & breakfast basis.

Dheru island offers a fully all-Inclusive, intimate island escape. Pre-opening starting rates are from $992 per room based on double occupancy.

Three bedroom villas starting rate for the opening period is US$2400 for 5 people, with additional charges of US$692 for each extra person per night with a total maximum of 8 people on an all inclusive basis.

Reservations are open now with stays commencing on 22nd October 2023.