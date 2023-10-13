News
Fushifaru Maldives celebrates sixth anniversary with culinary extravaganza featuring intl renowned chefs
Fushifaru, a boutique Resort nestled in the heart of Lhaviyani Atoll, Maldives, is gearing up to celebrate its sixth anniversary on October 24 in grand style. As part of the festivities, Fushifaru announced the arrival of two internationally acclaimed culinary maestros, Chef Dan Lee and Chef Christopher Davey, for an unforgettable gastronomic experience.
Chef Dan Lee, a previous winner of the prestigious MasterChef: The Professionals competition, is celebrated for his innovative approach to cooking. With a career spanning over two decades, Chef Dan Lee has delighted diners across the globe with his unique blend of Asian and Western favours. He is known for his commitment to using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity. Chef Dan Lee’s theme dinner at Fushifaru will offer guests a taste of his culinary mastery, leaving them craving for more of his delectable creations.
Chef Christopher Davey, a renowned UK-based chef, is synonymous with culinary excellence. With a career that has seen him cater to the palates of celebrities and private functions, Chef Christopher Davey’s expertise in crafting memorable dining experiences is unparalleled. His culinary artistry is a fusion of classic techniques and contemporary fair, resulting in dishes that are both visually stunning and bursting with favour. Chef Christopher Davey’s culinary workshops promise to inspire and educate aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts with his passion for food and remarkable expertise.
The anniversary celebrations at Fushifaru will span several days, with a variety of exciting activities and events for guests to enjoy. Highlights of the anniversary celebration include:
- Culinary Workshops: Chef Christopher Davey will host an exclusive culinary Master Class and Tasting of TCG Roll and Scotch Egg on 21st October 2023, giving guests the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry. Participants can expect to gain insights into advanced cooking techniques, unique favour combinations, and presentation skills.
- Theme Dinners with Special Menus: The renowned chefs will curate special theme dinners, each showcasing their signature styles and culinary creations. Guests can indulge in exquisite dishes meticulously crafted by these culinary wizards, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience. On 23rd October Chef Christopher Davey will host and on 25th October, Chef Dan Lee will host.
- Culinary Competition: As part of the anniversary festivities, Fushifaru will host a culinary competition on 20th October 2023, allowing aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts to showcase their talent. Chef Christopher Davey will serve as judges, offering valuable feedback and selecting the winners who will receive exciting prizes.
Fushifaru’s 6th-anniversary celebration promises to be a culinary journey filled with favours, creativity, and excitement. Guests visiting the resort during this period can expect to be dazzled by the culinary excellence brought to life by these two renowned chefs.
For reservations and more information about Fushifaru’s sixth-anniversary celebration, please visit www.fushifaru.com or email reservations@fushifaru.com
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi receives International Sustainable Award for Sun Siyam Cares initiative
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been honoured with the prestigious International Sustainable Award by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.
This recognition celebrates the outstanding commitment of Sun Siyam Resorts to sustainability through its Sun Siyam Cares initiative, exemplifying the brand’s dedication to setting new standards in environmentally responsible luxury hospitality.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, known for its impeccable beaches and unique guest experiences, proudly received the International Sustainable Award from Luxury Lifestyle Awards for its relentless efforts in promoting sustainability within the industry.
The Sun Siyam Cares initiative, implemented across all properties of Sun Siyam Resorts, focuses on reducing environmental impact by conserving energy and water, managing waste responsibly, and limiting plastic usage. Furthermore, the initiative actively supports community development and invests in renewable energy sources, contributing to both environmental preservation and the well-being of local communities.
Deepak Booneady, CEO of Sun Siyam Resorts, expressed his gratitude for this esteemed recognition, stating, “Thank you so much to the wonderful team at International Sustainable Awards for this recognition. We’re always striving to find ways of reducing our carbon footprint, and we believe that we really are making a difference in our world. We hope to inspire other organisations and people to focus on these areas too”.
This prestigious award underscores Sun Siyam Resorts’ position as a leader in sustainable luxury hospitality in the Maldives and its dedication to pioneering environmentally responsible practices within the industry.
For more information about Sun Siyam Resorts and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares
Jawakara Islands Maldives: A luxurious multi-generational paradise set to open on October 22, 2023
Two luxury islands, one resort and a focus on family friendly and multigenerational experiences
Opening on 22nd October Jawakara Islands Maldives is the latest opening in the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio which includes Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawahli Madlives and Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa in its luxury collection. Jawakara is a 290-villa, ‘One Island, One Resort’ Maldivian concept. Just 40 minutes either by luxury speedboat from Madivaru domestic airport in Lhaviyani Atoll or by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the five-star getaway comprises two separate islands – Mabin and Dheru – connected by an oversea walkway.
Jawakara will be managed as one resort with a focus on family-friendly and multigenerational experiences. Guests can choose to have an action packed schedule from surfing, diving, kayaking and snorkelling to golf, paddle and football tournaments on a full-sized pitch with much more inbetween. Alternatively, there are two Suhla spas, a yoga retreat and two infinity pools.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager, Jawakara Islands Maldives, comments: “Jawakara is designed to be every family’s dream for a luxury getaway – every detail has been thought of for all generations alike, an all-encompassing offering that will define Jawakara as the pioneer for luxury multi-generational travel in classically Maldivian surroundings.”
Activities
Mabin Island is home to the Jawa Kids Club, available to children staying in all accommodation types.The Jawa Kids programme is packed with exciting and age-appropriate activities from mini golf, football and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments to lessons in the art of sushi making and mocktail mixology. The programme includes opportunities for children to learn about Maldivian culture through music, dance, art and even how to fish using traditional Maldivian methods as well as sustainability workshops and exploring the ocean with the in-house marine biology expert.
Jawakara is one of the very few luxury resorts in the Maldives where guests can surf. The resort will provide equipment and lessons to guests looking to catch the perfect wave. Jawakara also offers a wealth of other water activities for families; from guided diving and snorkelling trips to paddleboarding and kayaking as well as the opportunity to complete certifications at the PADI five-star training centre alongside jetskiing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, sofa-rides, windsurfing, kayaks and catamaran sailing.
Other facilities include two infinity pools overlooking the ocean, a kid’s pool; artificial turf courts for football (futsal); padel tennis, tennis and badminton courts; a fitness centre; a volleyball court; and a 9-hole golf course, the biggest in the Maldives.
Accommodation
Mabin is home to 202 villas, while Dheru comprises 88 villas, totalling 110 Beach Villas, 90 Beach Pool Villas and 70 Water Pool Villas. This includes 10 two-bedroom Villas on Mabin which can be converted into a twin or triple room for larger groups or families. In addition there are 5 three-bedroom beach pool villas which sleep up to 8 people on Dehru. Two of the bedrooms have outdoor bathrooms while the middle bedroom has an indoor bathroom. These villas offer famililes flexible sleeping arrangements and are ideal for multigenerational holidays, large families, families who wish to bring a nanny or for two families holidaying together,
Each villa is complete with a king-size bed, private sun-decking, a 48-inch flatscreen TV with the latest movies, and indoor bathroom with a rain shower, creating a space filled with both privacy and spaciousness where time slows down and families can truly relax and connect.
Dining
There is a variety of dining experiences available for all tastes. ‘Waves’ à la carte restaurant, located on Mabin Island invites guests to indulge in Mediterranean cuisine, while the Ekuveni Restaurant and South Side Maabinhura Restaurant – AILA serves indoor and al fresco all-day buffets in an open-air dining room with live cooking stations. Mabin also boasts a choice of 3 bars.
Guests can enjoy buffet-style dining at The Retreat Restaurant on Dheru or opt for á la carte Asian-Pacific cuisine at the heart of the walkway connecting the two islands to enjoy a unique dining experience whilst watching the sunset on the Indian Ocean horizon. The Blue Zone bar has a spectacular view from on high.
Guests staying at either Mabin or Dheru are welcome at the à la carte restaurants on both islands.
Wellness
Two Sulha Spas – one with 8 double treatment rooms located in the tropical jungle of Mabin island and the other with 6 treatment rooms and a yoga retreat that sits above the crystalline Jawakara lagoon – offer an Ayurveda spa and wellness experience that harnesses Asian massage techniques alongside organic products to create a truly natural approach.
Curating a stay at Jawakara
Mabin Island offers something for everyone with a premium all-inclusive package, or full board, half board or bed and breakfast only. Pre-opening starting rates are from $600 per room based on double occupancy on a bed & breakfast basis.
Dheru island offers a fully all-Inclusive, intimate island escape. Pre-opening starting rates are from $992 per room based on double occupancy.
Three bedroom villas starting rate for the opening period is US$2400 for 5 people, with additional charges of US$692 for each extra person per night with a total maximum of 8 people on an all inclusive basis.
Reservations are open now with stays commencing on 22nd October 2023.
Haunted night in paradise: Conrad Maldives Rangali Island rekindles popular halloween celebration
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the return of its highly anticipated Halloween celebration on 31st October. The event promises a night of eerie enchantment and spine-tingling fun. From a spook-tacular themed buffet dinner at Atoll Market to captivating performances and live ghostly DJ tunes.
The event kicks-off at Majaa Explorers Hub and Furaavaru Teens Club, with a Halloween program packed with lots of exciting activities promising endless fun for the little ones. The eagerly anticipated trick-or-treat will allow our young guests to embark on a candy-collecting adventure filled with surprises and sweet delights.
The popular Atoll Market, featuring live cooking stations and beach front dining, will transform at dinner into a haunted haven with bewitching buffet stations adorn with carved pumpkin, cobwebs, skeletons and all things eerie. Guests will enjoy a spread of delicious cuisine from around the world crafted by our culinary team.
The entertainment extravaganza lights up the event later in the night with the most anticipated Halloween dance competition with creative performances by our talented team members. Guests will be captivated by the ethereal performances as team members vie for votes in this thrilling showcase of talent.
In the true spirit of Halloween, guests are also invited to unleash their creativity and join the resort’s Halloween hair-raising costume contest. An opportunity for guests to showcase their version of scariest costume and be recognized for their artistry while winning exciting prizes.
The night will continue with an enchanting performance by our resident DJ. The dance floor beckons, promising a night of revelry to the haunting beats of ghostly tunes.
Join us at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island for an unforgettable evening of Halloween enchantment, entertainment, and extraordinary memories.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
