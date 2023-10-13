Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi receives International Sustainable Award for Sun Siyam Cares initiative
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been honoured with the prestigious International Sustainable Award by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.
This recognition celebrates the outstanding commitment of Sun Siyam Resorts to sustainability through its Sun Siyam Cares initiative, exemplifying the brand’s dedication to setting new standards in environmentally responsible luxury hospitality.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, known for its impeccable beaches and unique guest experiences, proudly received the International Sustainable Award from Luxury Lifestyle Awards for its relentless efforts in promoting sustainability within the industry.
The Sun Siyam Cares initiative, implemented across all properties of Sun Siyam Resorts, focuses on reducing environmental impact by conserving energy and water, managing waste responsibly, and limiting plastic usage. Furthermore, the initiative actively supports community development and invests in renewable energy sources, contributing to both environmental preservation and the well-being of local communities.
Deepak Booneady, CEO of Sun Siyam Resorts, expressed his gratitude for this esteemed recognition, stating, “Thank you so much to the wonderful team at International Sustainable Awards for this recognition. We’re always striving to find ways of reducing our carbon footprint, and we believe that we really are making a difference in our world. We hope to inspire other organisations and people to focus on these areas too”.
This prestigious award underscores Sun Siyam Resorts’ position as a leader in sustainable luxury hospitality in the Maldives and its dedication to pioneering environmentally responsible practices within the industry.
For more information about Sun Siyam Resorts and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares
Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives wins Best CSR Programme Award at South Asian Travel Awards 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives has been recognized with the prestigious Best CSR Programme Award at the South Asian Travel Awards 2023. This accolade underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices within the hospitality industry.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is one of the most esteemed awards ceremonies in the region, celebrating excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. Dusit Thani Maldives was bestowed with the Best CSR Programme Award in acknowledgment of its outstanding contributions to the community, environment, and social well-being.
“At Dusit Thani Maldives, we believe in the power of responsible tourism and the positive impact it can have on both local communities and the environment. Receiving the Best CSR Programme Award at SATA 2023 is a testament to our dedication to creating a sustainable future for the Maldives and the world,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.
The resort’s comprehensive CSR initiatives encompass various projects, including community development, environmental conservation, and educational programs. Dusit Thani Maldives actively engages with local communities, supporting initiatives that enhance livelihoods, education, and healthcare.
Moreover, the resort is committed to environmental conservation, implementing eco-friendly practices to minimise its ecological footprint and protect the delicate marine ecosystem of the Maldives.
Dusit Thani Maldives expresses gratitude to the organisers of SATA 2023 for recognising the resort’s CSR efforts. The team remains dedicated to fostering positive change and promoting sustainable tourism in Maldives.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort garners Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for Top Indian Ocean Resort
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli recognised as a top 10 resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
“We are deeply honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year, reaching the top ten for the first time this year,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This recognition by Condé Nast Traveler’s readers affirms our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences. We are dedicated to creating the perfect sanctuary where every guest can indulge in opulence, exceptional service, and unforgettable moments that elevate their travels to extraordinary heights. This accolade inspires us to continuously strive for excellence and remain the epitome of a world-class luxury accommodation.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly blends its luxurious facilities with world-class, anticipatory service, offering travelers extraordinary experiences in one of the Maldives’ most exclusive private addresses. Situated on the 22-acre Vommuli Island, where pristine white sand beaches meet lush vegetation, the elegant five-star resort is revered for its appreciation of the Maldives’ untouched, natural ecosystem and marine life, as evidenced by its iconic architecture and design. From a bespoke Family Traditions program that caters to multi-generational families to the Iridium Spa, which is renowned as one of the most memorable spa experiences in the world, the resort is the premier choice for discerning travellers.
Awards
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award among Indian Ocean’s top resorts
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands recognized as the #12 in resorts, in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
“We are truly honoured to have received this prestigious recognition from Condé Nast Traveler. It underscores not only the exceptional quality of our resort but also the unwavering commitment and dedication of our extraordinary team,” said Renato De Oliveira, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.
“Their unrelenting efforts to create unforgettable experiences for our guests have been a driving force behind this achievement. As we move forward, our commitment remains, we are excited about the journey ahead, and look forward to continuing to exceed our guests’ expectations.”
Nestled within the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands sits in an ideal location at Fari Islands, accessible through a picturesque 45-minute speedboat journey or a brief 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The resort’s enchanting setting boasts powdery white sandy beaches, crystalline turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life. Marking the esteemed brand’s debut in the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands showcases a signature blend of island living and contemporary design – blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Each villa provides mesmerizing water vistas, a private infinity pool, and an expansive sundeck, accompanied by the devoted care of an Aris Meeha, an island butler. With a collection of 100 elegantly appointed villas, all strategically positioned to capture ocean and lagoon views, the resort radiates a sense of opulence and sophistication. Designed under the artistic guidance of Kerry Hill Architects, every detail contributes to an exquisite experience that encapsulates the essence of luxury living.
Trending
-
Awards5 days ago
Baros Maldives recognised among Indian Ocean’s top 20 resorts in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
-
Awards4 days ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award among Indian Ocean’s top resorts
-
Awards1 week ago
One&Only Reethi Rah receives top honours in Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
Food7 days ago
Experience the culinary magic of Germany’s Black Forest at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with Chef Viktoria Fuchs!
-
Awards5 days ago
The Nautilus Maldives voted top 2 best resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
News6 days ago
Atmosphere Core announces grand entry into India, paving the way for unforgettable hospitality experiences
-
Food1 week ago
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa teams-up with culinary visionary chef Hari Nayak for a year-long gastronomic journey
-
Family5 days ago
Kids are king this festive season at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives