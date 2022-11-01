Atmosphere Hotels appoints Ali Shakir as group’s first Maldivian Resort Manager; to head OBLU NATURE Helengeli 

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts (AH&R) has appointed Ali Shakir as the Resort Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli. This appointment marks an important milestone, as Ali Shakir is the first Maldivian in the company to be completely in charge of a resort.

At Helengeli island, Ali Shakir will be solely responsible for the day-to-day operations and lead the team to ensure impeccable service standards and a joyful natural holiday experience for guests.

Ali Shakir joined Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in 2019 as the Resort Manager at VARU By Atmosphere. Since then, he has been a part of the successful pre-opening of four properties: OBLU Xperience Ailafushi, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, and VARU By Atmosphere. Before his appointment at AH&R, Ali worked at reputed resorts such as Angsana Velavaru, Hulhule Island Hotel, and Paradise Island Resort and Spa.

A multi-talented professional, Ali has over 26 years of experience in the tourism industry. Having managed sales, front office, reservations, housekeeping, security, transportation, HR, and F&B teams, Ali has a deep understanding of resort management.

He won the prestigious Maldives CX Leader Of The Year 2018 Award by the Customer Experience Foundation Maldives. Ali has also been a Tourism Sector and Technical Council Member at the Ministry of Higher Education, Employment and Social Security.

“I am excited to lead the OBLU NATURE Helengeli team, supporting local talent while creating a harmonious, inclusive culture built on trust and respect so that we can all bring alive the Joy of Giving for our guests and each other,” says Ali Shakir.

A thrilling 50-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, OBLU NATURE Helengeli offers up all the magic of flora and fauna. Comprising 116 villas with vibrant, tropical interiors, the resort has its very own house reef just metres from the shore.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing international hospitality company. Currently, the company is operating eight resorts within the Maldives and is set to further expand in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan.

AH&R’s distinguished portfolio comprises THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and By Atmosphere, with a rich diversity of experiences within each of these brands. The company recently launched two new COLOURS OF OBLU resorts: OBLU SELECT Lobigili opened on 24 March 2022 and OBLU Xperience Ailafushi opened on 2 June 2022.

