Maldives’ first Professional Speakers Association inaugurated

Maldives Professional Speakers Association (MPSA) held its inaugural meeting and launch ceremony on Sunday.

Held at the Izzudheen School Hall, the event was honoured by the former President of the Civil Service Commission Dr Ali Shameem, founder and former President of the India Professional Speakers Association Kiruba Shankar.

The launch event also saw an excellent attendance of about 50 participants. During the inauguration, MPSA Executive Committee for the term 2022/2024 was elected through voting and following the guidelines of MPSA.

The below members were elected to the first executive committee:

Iyaz Waheed – President

Hussain Afeef – Vice President, Growth and Membership Affairs

Masood Ali – Vice President, Public Relations

General Secretary – Adam Naseer

Maeesha Asif – Treasurer

Hawwa Leesha – Executive Committee Member

Aminath Irasha – Executive Committee Member

Mohamed Nasih – Executive Committee Member

During the launch ceremony, MPSA founders shared words of wisdom and inspiration about the reason behind forming a professional speakers association.

“Speaking professionally is a niche skill, and there is a great market and opportunity available; we aim to establish a platform in which Maldivians can understand what it takes to build a professional speaking career and guide them through”, commented Iyaz Waheed, one of the founders and elected president of the association.

Other founders, Afeef, Masood and Adam Naseer, also highlighted the importance of having platforms such as MPSA, roles of professional bodies in the development of human capital and various essential skills, including public speaking across the Maldives.

MPSA is the first registered professional speakers association in the Maldives. The NGO was founded by an esteemed group of dedicated professional speakers who believe there is an excellent opportunity collectively to grow and add value to the community. The founders of the NGO are Hussain Afeef, Iyaz Waheed, Masood Ali and Ahmed Naseer Hussain.

The purpose of MPSA is to develop a platform to grow professional speakers, connect with international audiences, partner with international speaking associations and federations, provide opportunities for local speakers and interested communities to learn public speaking as a skill and equip MPSA members with both skills and mindset required to grow and build as a professional speaker.

MPSA will host monthly virtual and in-person events for its members, bringing the best practices in various subjects of public speaking, professional speaking and ways to develop as professional speakers. In addition, MPSA will host its first Professional Conference in 2023, anticipated to take place in September 2023.