Work hard? Time to play harder at W Maldives

In the spirit of celebrating the 50th anniversary for Maldives tourism, W Maldives has launched a special offer valid for 50 days, designed especially for residents and work permit holders in the Maldives. The limited time offer allows one to experience the famous W vibe and the true Whatever/Whenever® service they deserve – for only US$1,945 for two nights on double occupancy inclusive of a Full Board meal plan and return shared seaplane transfers. This limited time offer is valid for stays between now and 20 December 2022 and guests can also choose to extend their stay at USD 680 net per night and receive the same inclusions.

Soak up the Maldivian rays on the sundeck at a spacious Wonderful Beach Oasis with its very own plunge pool or step out on its private white sand beach with direct access to one of the best house reefs in the Maldives. Indulge in the twist and turns of Maldivian flavours, or explore some adrenaline-rushing activities, recharging spa treatments and group fitness activities to balance your energy. What else could one wish for, for that much needed escape?

Idu Ribeiro, General Manager at W Maldives said, “This is just our way of giving back to our fellow associates working in the Maldives and the residents of this beautiful island nation. Maldives Tourism celebrated 50 years in 2022, and we’re extending this special offer for 50 days in that spirit, a reason for everyone who has worked so hard towards this milestone to take few days for themselves, kick-back and relax, the W way!”

Located a 25-minute seaplane ride from Male, W Maldives is a private island playground for those seeking exclusivity and appreciation of a luxury lifestyle brand. The island features 77 private escapes and suites: 27 on the beach and 50 over water. W Maldives boasts an overwater specialty restaurant FISH®; an all-day dining venue KITCHEN®; FIRE®, a barbecue restaurant on the beach; sunset and pool bar SIP®; WET® pool bar and deck; and Maldivian pop-up café KADA.

Here’s what’s included:

2 nights stay at a Wonderful Beach Oasis on double occupancy

Daily buffet breakfast at KITCHEN, daily lunch and dinner at designated restaurants

Return shared seaplane transfers from/to Velana International Airport

For reservations visit wmaldives.com and use special promotion code SUM or write to reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com for further information.

Terms and conditions: