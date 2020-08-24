Veligandu Island Resort gets facelift ahead of Sept reopening

The global novel coronavirus outbreak has evolved from one of general alerts and watchfulness to an escalating public health issue. This crisis forced Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, like its peers in the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio and many others across the world, to close down resort operations for the past few months.

But the management at Veligandu took it as an advantage to give the team a time off from work and spend some quality time with their family, relatives and friends. Some team members also remained on the island to look after the secluded haven, and had completed some repairs and maintenance work.

They managed to renovate most of the resort facilities and few minor repairs around the island, especially a new landscaping throughout the island creating a vista with more greenery and exotic blooms, which looks stunning.

The resort team is now fully ready to welcome guests to a safe and comfortable environment, from September 1.

“We are confident and have no doubt that all our guests will enjoy their anecdote at our forevermore secluded haven even under new normal operation guideline,” General Manager Fathuhulla Ibrahim said, in a message ahead of the reopening.

Safe holiday experience

A well trained Crown & Champa Resorts airport representative will receive you and provide guidelines through the airport journey until the seaplane transfer.

The seaplane operator, Trans Maldivian Airways, strictly follows the required guidelines from the government authorities. A safe physical distance between guests will be maintained while seated and the seats will be disinfected after each transfer.

Your designated island host will assist you upon arrival to the resort following the internal resort operation and local government guideline to operate during the ‘new normal’ without compromising any service standard and the true Veligandu hospitality.

In the main restaurant, Dhonveli, waiters will serve your selected food directly on to your table from a carefully-developed buffet with live cooking stations. In addition, the guest experience has been enhanced with the addition of two BBQ beach dinner and one theme night on the beach per week under the weekly dinner schedule.

In order to assure safety, only a limited number of guests will be confirmed to enjoy the facilities at once; like at Madivaru Restaurant, the spa and on excursions.

You can download the resort’s mobile application, which will be launched at the end of August, so that you can view all the menus and book all the desired services, offerings or any other request before your arrival.

Internationally approved chemicals are used to disinfect and clean all areas and the highest standard of hygienic protocols are implemented across the services provided by strictly observing the required health protection agency guidelines. Sanitising dispensers are placed at the entrance of all facilities including public toilets and public areas.

A well-established and trained medical team is available on the island to ensure the well-being of each guest in corporation with the health protection agency.

For a hassle-free holiday, the resort is offering complimentary PCR testing for guests who stay for more than seven nights and has a compulsory requirement by the airline or home country. Each PCR test will be conducted by the resort’s well-trained medical team on the island and test result will be sent to the guest prior to their departure.

Resort operations will continue as normal as possible with safety protocols in place and maintaining safe physical distance between guests.

The resort staff continue to receive comprehensive training with the guidance of established, accredited international partners to assure the highest and latest standards are understood and followed.

“With these safety guidelines in place, guests can confidently start packing their bags and trust to have a safe holiday experience in paradise,” Ibrahim said.

“We all look forward to our valued guests to stay with us, enjoying true Maldivian hospitality, making their story of a one resort one island a meaningful experience. We are ardently waiting to welcome you for an indelible tale at your forevermore secluded haven.”

Veligandu, surrounded by a beautiful lagoon and a long stretch of white sandy beach, is the only resort on the island of Veligandu in North Ari Atoll. The resort, which is accessible by a scenic 20-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, has 91 rooms, including 54 Jacuzzi Water Villas, 10 Water Villas, 16 Jacuzzi Beach Villas and 11 Beach Villas.

Veligandu offers one of the best value all-inclusive packages in the Maldives, whether you’re looking for peace and tranquillity for quiet walks along the beach, a place to sip champagne and celebrate your love, or to indulge in an intimate meal under the stars.

Veligandu is offering a host of offers for your Maldives holiday in 2020 and 2021. For more information and bookings, please visit www.veligandu.com.