Crown & Champa Resorts offers ‘Safe Holiday Experience in Paradise’ with enhanced safety protocols

Crown & Champa Resorts is rolling out enhanced health and safety protocols across its collection of resorts.

Across all of its resorts, CCR has always maintained robust protocols for health, hygiene and safety to safeguard their guests and team members.

In updating their HACCP-certified hygiene regimes to incorporate even more rigorous standards, CCR has partnered with Ecolab and Ian Greaves International, world leaders in hygiene and cleaning technologies and services, as well as Greenpath Maldives, a leading supplier of disinfection solutions.

CCR’s enhanced and expanded hygiene and safety procedures, collectively known as the Safe Holiday Experience in Paradise, include additional Covid-19 protocols and best practices that meet the recommendations set by the World Health Organisation and public health authorities in the Maldives.

The Safe Holiday Experience in Paradise initiative encompasses four main focus areas: sustainability, health, safety and sanitation.

These efforts are complemented by a digital concierge service. This mobile app allows guests to explore the resort before their arrival, access a range of contactless activities, select unique experiences during their stay to ensure their expectations are met upon arrival, and the stay ends with a fast and secure checkout experience.

The teams at CCR resorts have also been trained in cleaning, laundry and waste disposal procedures, as they strive to maintain the highest standards of hygiene following the latest guidelines by health authorities.

“These steps are being taken to ensure a safe holiday experience in paradise awaits you on arrival,” CCR chief executive Martin Vossen said.

“Your wellbeing during your stay with us is our priority and will remain ready when you are to vacation in the Maldives.”

Arrival and transfer

Guests will be welcomed and guided through the airport journey by a CCR airport representatives wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

After a routine temperature check, guests will be given a PPE kit for their journey from the airport to the resort.

Guests will also be asked to strictly adhere to physical distancing guidelines, keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres at all times, including on the speedboat journey.

For seaplane and domestic air transfers, guests will have to follow health and safety guidelines issued by the respective seaplane operator or airline.

Check-in

Fast contactless check-in is available prior to the arrival via the concierge mobile app, which also has the guest’s reservation details. If the app is unavailable, the font office team will guide guests through the check-in process, maintaining a safe physical distance at all times.

After the check-in, guests will receive their digital key via the app which can then be used to access their room. Alternatively, guests can receive a disinfected room key card.

The app can also be used to contact the guest service team.

Guest rooms

Guests can access resort information, and manage housekeeping and maintenance requests via the mobile app.

Heightened guest safety and cleaning protocols are being implemented with a greater emphasis on high touch point surfaces, while linen and towels will be cleaned and disinfected with internationally approved chemicals.

Non-essential amenities will be removed and will only be available upon request.

Public areas

Effective cleaning protocols are being implemented with additional attention to high touch point surfaces such as waiting areas and washrooms.

Hand disinfection units will be available in all public areas.

Proper spacing and queuing system will be in place, while a safe physical distance of at least 1.5 metres will be strictly observed at all times.

F&B services

A’ la carte restaurant menus will be available from the mobile app and the in-room IPTV for pre-selection. Restaurant reservations can also be made via the app.

All-day dining will be available with a controlled capacity of safe physical distance, of at least 1.5 metres at all times.

Hand disinfection units will be placed at the entrance of each restaurant and bar.

Excursions and activities

The mobile app will allow guests to make contactless reservations for excursions and activities offered by the resort, including watersports, diving and spa.

Seats, life jackets, gym and sports equipment, and pool and beach towels will be regularly disinfected.

Effective cleaning protocols will also be in place for high touch point surfaces and equipment at the watersports and dive centre, as well as the spa to create extremely hygienic conditions.

Spa therapists will be wearing appropriate PPE at all times, especially during treatments.

Group excursions, diving and watersports will have reduced participants, while sports, entertainment and recreational activities will continue at low capacities in accordance with hygiene protocols.

Strict observance of safe physical distance, of at least 1.5 metres, will be ensured in all excursions and activities.

Farewell

Just like at check-in, contactless check-out will be offered to guests.

The bill will be available 24 hours prior to departure on the mobile app. Payments can be made via the app or directly with the front office team.

Effective cleaning and hygiene protocols will be in place for buggy and luggage handling.

“More than ever, Maldives is an attractive destination due to its ‘one island, one resort concept’,” Vossen said.

“All of our resorts are safe havens offering peace of mind with ample space for you to explore the freedom of the island no matter if that choice leads to a diving experience underwater or the enjoyment of our palm-lined beaches. Special attention is being given to shared experiences such as dining, excursions and spa to ensure guests are at ease.”

After closing all of their resorts in April in the wake of the Maldives border closure, CCR is now preparing to reopen their resorts over the coming months.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Komandoo Island Resort, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, and Champa Central Hotel will reopen on September 1.

Kuredu Island Resort and Innahura Maldives Resort will begin welcoming guests from October 1.

“… a heartfelt thank you to our community for supporting us in these uncertain times, and a commitment to our guests – past, current and future – to continue to provide memorable Maldivian experiences, guided by our vision to exceeding expectations,” Vossen said.

“This vision has and always will be propelled forward by our values of respect, empathy, sincerity, openness, reliability, trust and sensitivity, values that the entire CCR team of more than 3,000 employees embodies.”

Crown & Champa Resorts, a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry with over 40 years’ experience, currently runs eight resorts — each targeting a unique traveller with the aim of offering great quality and value in different segments.

Its diverse collection of resorts include Hurawalhi Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, Innahura Maldives Resort, Komandoo Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Resort Maldives, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel.

The group will also open its ninth resort, Kagi Maldives Spa Island, later this year.