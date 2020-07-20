Unwind, dine, recline with Kandolhu’s Ultimate Inclusions plan

Tucked away in North Ari Atoll, Kandolhu boasts the highest restaurant to villa ratio with just 30 contemporary villas and five different à la carte restaurants.

The five-star luxury boutique resort also offers a comprehensive all-inclusive meal plan for guests wanting to experience next level indulgence.

With the resort’s popular Ultimate Inclusions meal plan, guests can indulge in a variety of dining experiences, from international and local specialties at The Market and modern Mediterranean takes at the Olive to teppanyaki experience at Banzai.

The Market and Olive restaurants at Kandolhu. PHOTO/ KANDOLHU

They can also enjoy Maldivian flavours at the Sea Grill with freshly caught seafood and prime cuts of meat expertly combined with an eclectic selection of 30 different wines, or opt for a light lunch at Ata Roa where tacos and ceviches are prepared to perfection, coupled with sea breeze and a feel good vibe.

The Banzai restaurant at Kandolhu. PHOTO/ KANDOLHU

With the resort’s wine selection, guests can enjoy a glass or two at any of the dining outlets or have their pick from 30 different wines from their in-villa wine cellars.

For an evening of fun, guests can drop by the Vilu Bar where the resort’s mixologists will whip up a drink based on their preferences.

The Vilu bar at Kandolhu. PHOTO/ KANDOLHU

For additional unwinding and pampering, book any of the treatments at Kandolhu’s world-class Varu spa and get 10 per cent off.

The Spa at Kandolhu. PHOTO/ KANDOLHU

The package also offers guests an option of a private snorkelling tour around the vibrant house-reef of Kandolhu or one Champagne + Canapé Sunset cruise.

Experience the truest form of luxury on the Ultimate Inclusions package at Kandolhu!

Ringed by an intricate yet stunning coral garden teeming with colourful reef fish, Kandolhu is a patch of paradise hidden in the North Ari Atoll and accessible by a 25-minute scenic seaplane flight. A member of the Small Luxury Hotels, Kandolhu is cleverly arranged to offer maximum privacy yet all within the space of only 200 square metres.