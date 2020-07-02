Bookings open for Crown & Champa’s upcoming wellness resort Kagi Maldives

Crown & Champa Resorts has opened bookings for Kagi Maldives, the latest addition to the group’s collection of resorts and hotels.

Scheduled to open in the latter part of the year, the brand new Kagi Maldives is the destination’s first dedicated wellness haven, with a focus on restorative health, fitness and nourishing menus.

This boutique, five-star retreat in North Male Atoll has 50 villas — all with private pools, with 40 of these being water villas.

Guests at Kagi will experience the best of Maldivian hospitality with healthy and balanced dining options, rejuvenating spa treatments at the iconic 1,500 square-metre overwater wellness centre, wellness retreats coupled with destination bliss – diving, beach and romance.

With safety in mind, the resort will operate key-less.

Kagi will welcome guests from the age of 12.

The opening of Kagi Maldives Spa Island increases the collection of resorts operated by Crown & Champa Resorts — a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry with over 40 years’ experience — to nine, and subsequently diversifies its guest experience offering in this iconic destination. Each resort targets a unique traveller with the aim of offering great quality and value in different segments.

In addition to Kagi, Crown & Champa Resorts diverse collection of resorts include Hurawalhi Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, Innahura Maldives Resort, Komandoo Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Resort Maldives, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel.

Each resort offers guests an unforgettable experience and memorable moments, with beautiful sandy beaches, turquoise waters, beach dining options, water activates, dive centres and snorkelling in one of the most picturesque destinations in the world.

All Crown & Champa Resorts properties remain closed due to travel restrictions imposed by the Maldives and countries around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the group is preparing to reopen its resorts in September and October.

More information about Kagi Maldives can be found in this brochure. For bookings, please visit the resort’s website or contact via reservations@kagimaldives.com.