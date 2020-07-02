W Maldives offers exclusive island rental deal

W Maldives has unveiled an island takeover experience where guests can buy out the entire island for themselves.

With white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and 77 private suites, it is certainly not a cheap holiday, but nor is it an ordinary one.

Starting from $199,000 a night, guests will be given access to the entire island and all its amenities.

This includes unlimited use of W Maldives’ two-mast, 80-foot sailing yacht, access to the overwater Away Spa, dining at any of the six restaurants and bars, and access to the resort’s second island Gaathafushi.

Altogether, the island can sleep up to 162 guests, with curated experiences being arranged throughout the stay and $150 in credit given for all food and drink each day.

The island takeover offer requires a booking of at least three nights.

Located 25 minutes by seaplane from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport, W Maldives is the private island playground for those seeking exclusivity and appreciation of a lifestyle brand that flirts with one’s senses.

The playful personality of the island sparks infinite days above and beneath the ocean in a wonderland of white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and breathtaking reefs. Go gourmet at six eateries and bars, where every story starts with endless possibilities to go with the flow from dawn till dusk.