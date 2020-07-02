Fan Club Featured News Offers Travel

W Maldives offers exclusive island rental deal

153 views July 2, 2020

W Maldives has unveiled an island takeover experience where guests can buy out the entire island for themselves.

With white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and 77 private suites, it is certainly not a cheap holiday, but nor is it an ordinary one.

Starting from $199,000 a night, guests will be given access to the entire island and all its amenities.

This includes unlimited use of W Maldives’ two-mast, 80-foot sailing yacht, access to the overwater Away Spa, dining at any of the six restaurants and bars, and access to the resort’s second island Gaathafushi.

Altogether, the island can sleep up to 162 guests, with curated experiences being arranged throughout the stay and $150 in credit given for all food and drink each day.

The island takeover offer requires a booking of at least three nights.

Located 25 minutes by seaplane from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport, W Maldives is the private island playground for those seeking exclusivity and appreciation of a lifestyle brand that flirts with one’s senses.

The playful personality of the island sparks infinite days above and beneath the ocean in a wonderland of white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and breathtaking reefs. Go gourmet at six eateries and bars, where every story starts with endless possibilities to go with the flow from dawn till dusk.

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Coronavirus will cost global tourism at least $1.2 trillion, UN agency warns
Waldorf Astoria Maldives celebrates first anniversary, announces Aug reopening
LUX* South Ari Atoll celebrates Aug reopening with online treasure hunt, half-rate offer
Bookings open for Crown & Champa’s upcoming wellness resort Kagi Maldives
Drop in June airline bookings give reason for caution: IATA
Alitalia resumes international flights from Milan, Linate to open on July 13

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House