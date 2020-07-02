LUX* South Ari Atoll celebrates Aug reopening with online treasure hunt, half-rate offer

LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas in Maldives is gearing up for its reopening on August 1.

To celebrate this occasion, the resort has kicked off a month-long digital countdown treasure hunt on Facebook and Instagram.

During the month of July, LUX* South Ari Atoll will post daily images, videos and all the information you need prior to the reopening.

Each main feed post (no stories) will contain one or more hidden LUX* stars — as shown here in the first image — for you to keep count of.

By the end of the treasure hunt on July 31, you will be asked to send the resort a private message stating the total number of stars you found (excluding the first post) in the posts during July.

Among the correct answers, one lucky winner will be announced on reopening day — August 1 — via LUX* South Ari Atoll’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The winner will receive a complimentary four-night stay including breakfast and domestic airport transfers.

“Happy Hunting! We are so excited to welcome you back to our paradise island for a relaxing and safe holiday,” an announcement read.

☀️WE ARE RE-OPENING 1 AUGUST 2020!!To celebrate this, we will kick off a month-long digital countdown Treasure Hunt on… Posted by LUX* South Ari Atoll on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

LUX* South Ari Atoll will implement health safety measures under Collective Care, The Lux Collective’s enhanced global hygiene and sanitisation procedures that are in line with the recommendation of the World Health Organisation and the Maldives Health Protection Agency.

The resort’s focus is to offer guests a safe and private haven to fully relax and celebrate life after months of uncertainty.

Each guest will be tested for coronavirus upon arrival in the Maldives and before travelling to the resort.

Testing services will also be available for guests who require Covid-19 test results to return to their countries of origin or to their next destination of choice.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

Book your stay at LUX* South Ari Atoll before August 1 to enjoy a special rate of up to 50 per cent off. For more information or to make a reservation, visit luxresorts.com, email stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or call +9606680901.