How I became a morning person and my seven tips

By Hassan Shifaau

Recently, one of my schoolmates asked me this question: what makes you a successful and happy personality?

My answer: I started waking up early morning and using my time to learn something new, it helped me become who I am today.

When I started my hotel industry career, I was not a morning person. I grew up waking up late and sleeping late. Having a full time job as a bell driver, boutique assistant and then moving to reception as a receptionist changed my entire life. I had to take shift base duties but I was never on time to morning duty. I got my very first warning letter after being late to duty for more than six days in a row.

The very next day, I asked myself: what I should do to fix myself? I thought the best thing would be waking up early to do something. With few friends I started waking up for morning exercise. With this mindset, I started going to gym in the morning. The first day was very difficult. I practised this for 27 days and today I don’t need an alarm to wake me up. I am up at 05.30 in the morning, where ever I am.

Here are my seven tips, based on what I have learned.

Have a reason to wake up

At my very first job I did not have much to do after work since it was a shift based job. So my reason was to wake up for gym and exercise.

Make your bed

This was a tough job when I started. After making my bed I tell myself, yes my very first task one is completed. This is a very simple task but with this it develops new habits of keeping my room clean and clothes off the floor. Like US Navy Admiral William McRaven said in an inspirational speech to university students, this task gives a sense of accomplishment.

Reward yourself each day

As my working environment is an island resort, I do a daily round around the resort walking or by bike. My win and reward of the day is to take beautiful sunrise picture.

Get on a sleep schedule

Going to bed early and waking up early every day trains my body and gave good sleeping pattern. This helps me to get myself connected to people early in the morning.

Productive output

Starting early everyday helps me to concentrate well; this helps me to achieve my targets of the day. Early morning, I have less interruptions and less calls which allows me to focus on work and completes faster. if you are a writer or blogger this could help you for sure.

Use the time well

When I started early, I had enough time in the morning. Later on with my schedules, I started to read, write and watch sunrise to use the time but I never miss to have my early morning coffee. This allows me to use my time for leisure for my morning routine.

More organised

Being an early riser helps to kickstart my day. Have a look at the unfinished work from the previous day as well as the most urgent tasks, and prioritise my day accordingly.

When I get my half of the task done by 10am to 11am before my coffee break, it feels good and gives me the confidence that I can still be fast and productive. This makes my day feel successful. I believe it is absolutely fine and normal to feel proud and celebrate daily performance.

To motivate myself I used to tease some of my friends by saying, you are having coffee at my lunch time.

You can keep on waking up late or you can decide to adopt this healthy habit and be exceptional.

Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise. Benjamin Franklin

Note: This article was originally published on Linkedin by Hassan Shifau, who serves as the Manager of People & Culture (HR Manager) for Anantara Hotels’ properties in Maldives.