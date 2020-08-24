Raffles Maldives Meradhoo recognised among world’s best new hotels

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has been awarded one of the ‘Best New Hotels in the World’ by the prestigious Town & Country Magazine.

For its second annual list of the world’s best new hotels, the American publication chose 65 hotels and resorts out of some 140 considered. The award recognises “game changing” properties which have opened in the last two years or been completely renovated.

Just an 80-minute boat ride from the equator, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo lies in one of the most remote and unblemished corners of the Maldives — the Gaafu Alif Atoll — and its pristine beauty invariably awes all who visit.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo offers two unique private experiences: the Beach Island Experience and the Overwater Island Experience.

A palm tree-peppered private island, the Beach Island Experience comprises 21 beach villas and residences, a sublime spa, beachside restaurants and a world-class dive centre with an on-site marine biologist.

Just moments away by boat, the Overwater Island Experience — a unique experience, offering complete intimacy, unreachable by foot — completes the resort. With its vast overwater villas and residences, sophisticated Nikkei restaurant Yuzu and sunset-facing Yapa pool bar, it provides unparalleled luxury to those who dream of a life spent on the water.

Together, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo boasts 21 island villas and 16 ocean villas with private pools, three restaurants, a scenic cocktail bar and an array of facilities and activities to relax, rejuvenate and reinvigorate the body, mind and spirit.

These facilities include an award-winning luxury spa, overwater fitness centre, yoga programmes, water sports, private dining options, 24-hour butler and private chef service, along with snorkelling and diving at its finest. The resort’s PADI-certified dive centre offers adventures through the wonders of some of most breath-taking coral reefs in the world.

For more information on Raffles Maldives Meradhoo please visit www.rafflesmaldives.com. For reservations, please email reservations.maldives@raffles.com or call +960 6828800.