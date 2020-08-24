Make up for lost time with magical honeymoon at Milaidhoo Island Maldives

One of the most popular resorts in the Maldives for couples has introduced a host of complimentary honeymoon benefits and experiences for 2020 brides and grooms.

As a leading resort for romance, Milaidhoo Island Maldives is offering couples who marry in 2020, including those forced to postpone their honeymoon due to travel restrictions, complimentary honeymoon benefits until the end of 2021.

These special offers include an array of magical moments just for newlyweds.

The honeymooners will name a star in the night sky. This will be copyrighted with its coordinates, so that the couple are able to identify and locate the star from anywhere in the world for generations to come. Couples will have the choice of name and in which constellation the star is located.

Famed for its low light pollution, this Maldives luxury resort is one of the best locations in the world to stargaze. What could be more romantic for a couple than spotting their very own star glistening in the night sky?

The couple will also be treated to a complimentary 60-minutes spa treatment for two in the stunning Serenity Spa. There the newly-weds can unwind in thatched roof, overwater treatment rooms soothed by the sound of the waves and the gentle Maldivian breeze.

Island hosts will also transform the deck of honeymooners’ private pool villa for a memorable, romantic three-course candlelit dinner. They will arrange a flower petal bath for the couple to relax in after dinner with scented oils and a bottle of champagne.

To commemorate the couple’s wedding and celebrate their love for one another, honeymooners can take part in a special wedding vow ceremony on Milaidhoo’s picture-perfect beach. The ceremony will highlight with a cake cutting and champagne toast. This is the perfect way to relax and celebrate after a difficult year for weddings and honeymoons.

Milaidhoo is an island lush with 13 acres of tropical foliage set in a translucent blue lagoon in Baa atoll’s beautiful UNESCO-protected marine Biosphere Reserve. It is the ultimate romantic Maldivian escape for couples.

All villas are only a short, barefoot stroll away from incredible experiences of diving, water sports, fitness, yoga and an amazing spa.

There are three restaurants, one of which is Ba’theli, the only gourmet Maldivian restaurant in the country.

A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Milaidhoo is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions. The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas custom made and made for comfort designed by a local architect.

Every guest is assigned an island host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need.

Activities include over-water spa treatments and sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli – a unique Maldivian gourmet restaurant. Reflecting its heritage, the restaurant is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. Innovative and delicious menus are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by flavours of the islands’ ancient Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, and experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of a truly tropical island.

As an adult-only resort, Milaidhoo is known for its romance and destination dining offerings – any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for an exclusive beach picnic.

Milaidhoo can be easily reached via a 30-minute seaplane from the Maldives main Velana international airport, or a 15-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo airport in Baa Atoll, followed by a 15-minute speedboat transfer.

For more information and bookings, please email reservations@milaidhoo.com or visit www.milaidhoo.com.